The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 16, 2024 drew 1.509 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is up from the previous week’s show on September 9, which finished with 1.430 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.49 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also up from the 0.45 rating in the same key demo for the 9/2 episode.

This week’s show in Portland, OR. on 9/16 faced tough competition in the form of a NFL games onb ESPN and ABC.