The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting that the September 2, 2024 episode of WWE Raw scored 1.652 million viewers.

By comparison, this is down from the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home show” last Monday night on August 26. The 8/26 show pulled 1.796 million viewers.

The 9/4 Raw drew a 0.49 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which was also down from the 8/26 show, which delivered a 0.57 rating in the same key demo.

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw emanated from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and was the post-Bash In Berlin show for the red brand.