The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 23, 2024 drew 1.34 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is down quite a bit from the previous week’s show on September 16, which finished with 1.509 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.43 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.49 rating in the same key demo for the 9/16 episode.

This week’s show in Ontario, California. on 9/23 faced tough competition in the form of two NFL games, with Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills.