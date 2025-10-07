The viewership numbers are in for the September 29, 2025 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix, and the show held steady with its audience from the previous week’s all-time low.

According to the latest Netflix Tudum weekly performance report, the September 29 episode — which aired live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina — drew 2.3 million global hours viewed in its first week.

The total seven-day viewership came in at 4.5 million global hours, matching last week’s figures and marking a consistent performance despite the continued dip in recent weeks.

This was the third consecutive week that WWE Raw aired at its new 7 PM Eastern start time in the U.S., part of WWE’s ongoing early-start experiment on Netflix’s global streaming schedule.

The September 29 broadcast featured a strong lineup headlined by Dominik Mysterio defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, a match “Dirty Dom” won to retain his title.

The card also included a WrestlePalooza on ESPN rematch pitting The Usos — Jey and Jimmy Uso — against The Vision duo of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, delivering a hard-hitting tag team showdown.

The biggest moment of the night, however, came in the closing minutes of the broadcast, when Roman Reigns made a surprise return to WWE television. The “Tribal Chief” stormed the ring to aid his cousins, The Usos, in their victory over The Vision, capping off the night with a massive crowd reaction in Raleigh.

Despite the stagnant numbers, WWE Raw continues to generate global engagement on Netflix, buoyed by the star power of The Bloodline and ongoing storyline developments leading into the fall season.

