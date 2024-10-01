The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 30, 2024 drew 1.274 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is down from the previous week’s show on September 23, which finished with 1.34 million viewers, which itself was a big drop from the 1.509 million viewers for the September 16 episode.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.37 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.43 rating in the same key demo for the 9/23 episode and 0.49 for the 9/16 show.

This week’s show in Evansville, Indiana was the final three-hour show before the show transitions back to two-hours for the final few months on USA Network before the move to Netflix in January.