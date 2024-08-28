The numbers are in for the Monday, August 26, 2024 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

ProgrammingInsider.com is reporting that he 8/26 installment of the weekly three-hour prime time WWE on USA red brand program drew 1.796 million viewers.

By comparison, the previous week’s episode of WWE Raw on 8/19 finished with 1.641 million viewers, marking a decent increase for this week’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home show” from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The episode featured an increase in overall viewership, as well as for the numbers in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, pulling in a 0.57 rating, compared to a 0.50 for the 8/19 episode.

WWE Raw on 8/26 featured a main event of Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, the start of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre brawling with a strap, Bronson Reed hitting Braun Strowman with a Tsunami off a parking lot balcony onto a car, as well as the rest of the final build up to this Saturday’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event.