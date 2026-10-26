The October 26 episode of WWE Raw has an estimated 9,750 tickets distributed for the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. 411Mania reported WrestleTix’s Monday morning update, which showed an increase of 231 tickets over the previous day.

The tracker listed a setup of 10,575 seats, with 825 tickets still available in that snapshot. PWTorch also reported the 9,750 distribution estimate, which is a pre-show figure rather than confirmed attendance.

Raw streams live on Netflix at 8 p.m. Eastern. The card includes Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer for a Women’s World Championship opportunity and Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification Match.