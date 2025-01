WWE Raw Results 1/13/25

SAP Center

San Jose, California

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Chad Gable w/American Made vs. Pentagon

– CM Punk & Seth Rollins Segment

– Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– GUNTHER Segment

– Rhea Ripley Segment

– Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria For The Vacated WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor In A Street Fight

