WWE Raw Results 1/5/26

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– GUNTHER Segment

– Liv Morgan w/Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Checkout Episode 498 of The Hoots Podcast