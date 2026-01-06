WWE Raw Results 1/5/26
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, New York
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– GUNTHER Segment
– Liv Morgan w/Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria
– Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
