WWE Raw Results 1/6/25

Intuit Dome

Inglewood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Triple H Promo

17,000 plus, sold out, Los Angeles, let me hear you. In this moment, and this is the moment, all of you are being seen and heard by the entire globe. Show them who you are. Tell them that this is the WWE, and we are louder than anything you have ever seen before. I already know the answer to this, but I’m going to ask this anyways. Are you ready? Then, welcome to Monday Night Raw. Welcome to the Netflix Era.

The Rock Segment

The Rock: Years ago, when The Rock was a little rock, little pebble, and he used to travel these highways, all across the country with my dad, WWE Hall Of Famer, he’s in heaven now, Soul Man Rocky Johnson, the only way to watch WWE was to buy a ticket or you watched it on the same morning. Now, you can still buy a ticket, but watching it now, it’s a totally different story. Because, right now, around the world, you are watching it on Netflix. And, by the way, let me take a moment here to say that, tonight, in Los Angeles, Intuit Dome, live on Netflix, we are making history. This, tonight, is the largest arena gate in the history of the WWE, congratulations. Which means, finally, the WWE has come back to Netflix. You guys are like, no, that’s bullshit, get to the real one. Well, here it comes. Man, I’m saying it loud and proud, it’s a special night. Finally, The Rock has come back to Los Angeles. Before we get the show on the road, there’s a couple of people I want to acknowledge. At first, when you think about great partners, you got to have the right partner, who not only loves WWE, and loves professional wrestling, and they see the bigger picture, and that’s the people at Netflix.

If The Rock finds out that he was glitched earlier, he’s going to go up there and go Squid Games all over your candy ass. Somebody else here I want to acknowledge before we get this show on the road. Here’s a man that The Rock spilled blood with, spilled his blood, all across this country, willing to do it again, we’re ready to do it again, but here’s the truth. This man has carried this company on his back for a year. He has done an amazing job. Cody Rhodes, thank you brother. Cody Rhodes, one more thing, tell Mama Rhodes that The Rock said hello. Lastly, I want to acknowledge one other man, and that’s my cousin, Roman Reigns. Not only is Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief, he is the Original Tribal Chief. And in our culture, our Samoan culture, can get a big shoutout. Tonight, Tribal Combat Rules, Solo versus Roman, The Rock is going to be watching, the world is going to be watching. The Rock, proudly, is a High Chief Seiuli, that’s a title that I wear with a lot of pride and respect, with mana warrior spirit. I’m going to be watching this match closely. Los Angeles, I love you, the world watching, right now. Netflix, I love you. Let’s get this show on the road, if you smell what The Rock is cooking.

First Match: Roman Reigns w/Paul Heyman vs. Solo Sikoa In A Tribal Combat Match

STILL TO COME

– Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

– John Cena Segment

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley In A Last Woman Standing Match For The WWE Women’s World Championship Match

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Checkout Episode 446 of The Hoots Podcast