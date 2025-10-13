WWE Raw Results 10/13/25

RAC Arena

Perth, Australia

Seth Rollins Segment

Seth Rollins: Perth, Australia. Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. In case you wankers don’t know, I am the Crown Jewel Champion, I am the World Heavyweight Champion. I’m a revolutionary, I’m a visionary, I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins, and this is The Vision. This is my vision. And while tonight is about me, I want to take a moment to recognize the greatness that is standing in this ring, the greatness that I’ve assembled. First, his name is Paul Heyman. My Oracle. A Wiseman, forsaken by his Tribal Chief, betrayed by his best friend. You came to me in a moment of need, I took you in, and with my vision, together, we have solidified you as the undisputed goat. Sir, I’m a blessed man for being in your presence. Ain’t no shame, baby, ain’t no shame in that, that’s love. And this, this man right here, woof, woof, woof, give me a little twitch. Six months ago, Bron Breakker, there were whispers about potential. You came to me, and with my vision, you have flourished, you have flourished and become everything I thought you could be and more.

You are without a doubt the undisputed future of this industry. And then, “Big” Bronson Reed. Auzilla, right? Six months ago, you were on the shelf, you couldn’t beat Roman Reigns. You couldn’t beat Roman Reigns six months ago, but with my vision, I gave you every bit of knowledge I had about Roman Reigns. Not only did you beat Roman Reigns, you destroyed Roman Reigns, you embarrassed Roman Reigns, you’re the new Tribal Chief. And that brings me to, get out of town. Perth, I’ve got a couple of questions for you, alright? I got two questions, two questions. First one, are you ready? This is a pop quiz, I know you’re not that smart, but we’re gonna try this out anyways. Who is the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all-time, and why is it me?

You know, Roman Reigns, he likes to say, there’s levels to this game. Well, at the very this point, there’s nobody on my level. The difference between me and all the other greats of my generation, is that I haven’t needed anyone to get my success. Oh, really? Look, I’m gonna spit some straight facts at you, and it ain’t BS. Roman Reigns needed The Shield. Roman Reigns needed The Bloodline. Cody Rhodes needed me to help him beat Roman Reigns. I never needed anybody. I don’t need Bronson Reed, I don’t need Bron Breakker, I don’t need Paul Heyman. I beat CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania on my own. I won the World Heavyweight Championship on my own. I trounced Cody Rhodes with one good arm, on my own. The facts, I don’t need anybody, I don’t need the men in this ring. I chose the men in this ring, and they have chosen me, because I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am the greatest to ever do it, I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

– PENTA runs into Rusev in the backstage area. Rusev says that he should be having this match. He’s already beat PENTA before, and Dominik Mysterio cheated him out of the IC Title a couple weeks ago. Adam Pearce is allowing Rusev to face the winner of this match. If PENTA becomes the champion, don’t think Rusev forgot about that kick from last week. Rusev tells PENTA to pray. PENTA calls Rusev a pendejo as he heads towards the arena.

First Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. PENTA For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rockers Punches. Chop Exchange. SuperKick Exchange. Penta ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Penta with a Hurricanrana that sends Mysterio to the floor. Mysterio avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Penta with a Back Body Drop onto the announce table. Penta is fired up. Mysterio kicks Penta in the face. Mysterio with a Headscissors Takeover. Penta puts Mysterio on the top turnbuckle. Penta with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Penta slaps Mysterio in the chest. Penta with The Running FrankenSteiner. Penta ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Penta with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Mysterio kicks Penta in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Penta. Penta SuperKicks Mysterio. Penta with a Running Enzuigiri. Penta sweeps out the legs of Mysterio. Penta with The Delayed Handstand Dropkick for a two count. Mysterio responds with The Hot Shot. Mysterio drives Penta shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mysterio turns a Suicide Dive into The Tornado DDT on the floor.

Mysterio flexes his muscles. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Mysterio mocks Penta. Mysterio launches Penta over the ringside barricade. Mysterio sends Penta flying into the timekeeper’s area. Penta gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Penta’s chest. Mysterio with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Mysterio has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Penta avoids The Slingshot Senton. Penta thrust kicks the right knee of Mysterio. Penta drops Mysterio with The Reverse SlingBlade. Penta with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Mysterio regroups on the outside. Penta with The Flying Crossbody Block off the ring post. Penta rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Mysterio with a toe kick in mid-air.

Penta goes for The Three Amigos, but Mysterio counters with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mysterio blocks The SuperKick. Mysterio with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Penta dodges The 619. Penta with The Apron Enzuigiri. Penta with The Flying Crossbody Block. Penta follows that with The PENTA Driver for a two count. Penta goes for The Mexican Destroyer, but Mysterio counters with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Mysterio ascends to the top turnbuckle. Penta SuperKicks Mysterio in mid-air for a two count. Mysterio wisely exits the ring. Rusev makes his way down to the ringside area. Penta lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mysterio grabs the ring bell hammer. Mysterio distracts the referee by putting the IC Title on the mat. Mysterio attacks the right knee of Penta with the bell hammer. Mysterio delivers The 619. Mysterio connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with LA Knight. He’ll have the opportunity to pin Jey Uso once again in tonight’s number one contender’s match. The only difference this time is that CM Punk will not be his tag team partner, he’s the opposition. How confident is he going into this match? Knight is glad that Jackie knows the rules of these matches. Let me talk to ya! CM Punk is not his partner tonight, he might get punched in the mouth, he might get pinned, just like Jey did last week. This match is not about the number one contendership, it’s about the World Heavyweight Championship, because once he wins, he’ll be 3-0 against Seth Rollins. CM Punk interrupts the interview. Punk says that Knight is wasting Jackie’s time. Punk says that Knight will never beat him, let alone be the World Heavyweight Champion. He stole a victory from Punk last week, it’s not going to happen again. Knight tells Punk that he needs to accept the fact that he’s the business, and he needs to be World Champion more than Punk and anybody else on the roster. When Knight looks in the back, he sees Punk’s career going backwards.

– Asuka yells at Kairi Sane for losing their match at Crown Jewel. Kairi apologizes, but she can fix this. Asuka says that Kairi needs to fix all the disappointment she caused on Saturday. Tonight, she’ll be facing Rhea Ripley. They will destroy everyone. Kairi shows a nasty bruise on her forehead. Kairi says that she got this bruise trying to help Asuka out. Asuka slaps Kairi in the face.

Second Match: Rhea Ripley w/Iyo Sky vs. Kairi Sane w/Asuka

