WWE Raw Results 10/14/24

Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton Segment

Rhea Ripley: Liv Morgan, I’m not done with you or Raquel Rodriguez. No, because this doesn’t end until I get back the one thing that I never lost, and that is my Women’s World Championship. So, Liv, Raquel, if you’re done running and hiding, then get down here to my ring, so I can whoop your asses. Come on.

Tiffany Stratton: Not who you were expecting, Rhea? I’m here because I have a very important message from the WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax. Stay out of her business or else you’re going to have a problem. A big problem.

Rhea Ripley: Tiffany, I understand that you think that this is Tiffy Time and what not, but it’s not, because I don’t have time for this. Either I get my hands on Liv, or Raquel, or I can welcome you back to Monday Night Raw, the Rhea Ripley way.

Rhea and Tiffany start shoving each other. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attacks Rhea and Tiffany from behind. Raquel chokeslams Tiffany. Raquel drops Rhea with The Big Boot. Liv attacks Rhea with the Money In The Bank Briefcase to close this segment.

– Adam Pearce makes it official, tonight’s main event will be Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton versus Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

First Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Damage CTRL For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill and Iyo Sky will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill outpowers Sky. Cargill flexes her muscles. Sky drop steps into a side headlock. Sky ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Sky showcases her athleticism. Sky dropkicks Cargill. Cargill drops Sky with a shoulder tackle. Cargill tags in BelAir. Double Irish Whip. Double Basket Toss Slam for a two count. BelAir with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir goes for a Deadlift Vertical Suplex, but Sky lands back on her feet. Sky tags in Sane. Sane runs round BelAir. Sane ducks a clothesline from BelAir. Sky sweeps out the legs of BelAir. Sane stomps on the back of BelAir’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Damage CTRL with a double basement dropkick. Sane knocks Cargill off the ring apron.

Cargill avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Cargill SuperKicks Sky. Sane with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Damage CTRL has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sky applies The CrossFace. Sky with Three Shotei’s. Sky with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. BelAir goes for a Back Body Drop, but Sky lands back on her feet. BelAir and Sky start running the ropes. BelAir Spears Sky. Cargill and Sane are tagged in. Sane avoids The Pump Kick. Sane with The Spinning Back Fist. Sane with three overhand chops. Cargill reverses out of the irish whip from Sane. Sane applies The Sleeper Hold.

Cargill drives Sane back first into the canvas. Sane kicks Cargill in the face. Cargill catches Sane in mid-air. Cargill with The Uranage BackBreaker. Cargill PowerBombs Sane for a two count. BelAir dumps Sane out of the ring. Cargill tags in BelAir. BelAir goes for The Assisted MoonSault, but Sane ducks out of the way. Sane sends Cargill tumbling to the floor. Sane tags in Sky. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Assisted Elbow Drop. Sky hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sane goes for Over The MoonSault, but Cargill pulls BelAir out of the ring. Cargill blocks The Flying Hurricanrana. Cargill swings Sane into the ringside barricade. BelAir & Cargill start bickering with Meta Four. Sky with The Quebrada. Sky rolls BelAir back into the ring. Lash Legend rocks Sky with a forearm smash behind the referee’s back. BelAir connects with The KOD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– Adam Pearce informs Finn Balor & JD McDonagh that there will be a Number One Contenders Tournament for the World Tag Team Championship. Finn was livid because he wanted another match with Damian Priest.

– American Made Vignette.

Bron Breakker Promo

Everybody wants to know why. Why did I turn my back on Jey Uso? It’s really not that complicated. You see, Jey, you walked into the biggest lottery of your entire life, a few weeks ago, when you beat me for the Intercontinental Championship. So, what did I do? Out of respect, I march down to the ring, I shake your hand, and tell you congratulations, out of respect. And what do you do? You throw it back in my face, as if I’m not going to see it. Not once did you say that you respected me. Not one time did you say that you respected me as a champion, and maybe one day, you would be the caliber champion I am, which we all know, you won’t. See, we’re not the same, Jey.

We’re not a couple of second, third generation superstars, carrying on our family’s legacy, because I’m doing this on my own. I don’t need my family’s help. I don’t need the name. I don’t need them here, because one day, when I surpass them in success, they can give me the stamp of approval, the same amount of respect that I have for them, they’ll have for me. Not like you. You’ve been sucking off the legacy of your family for the past 14 years. And then finally, when your cousin is on top of the mountain, you decide that you want to do it on your own now, you want to get fed, too. You want to do it on your own, Jey? You want to do it on your own? Well, you’re going to take this ass kicking on your own, too. Because I’m coming back for my Intercontinental Championship. And the beautiful thing is, Jey, your family cannot save you from me.

Adam Pearce & Bronson Reed Segment

Adam Pearce: You know, Bronson, this might surprise you, but I appreciate your time. And the reason I called for this meeting is really simple. I need to make sure that you and I.

Bronson Reed: Hey, let’s just talk business.

Adam Pearce: Now, I’ll give you credit. You have made one hell of a name for yourself in a very short period of time. Everybody knows that I give you and the rest of the roster the leeway they want, to handle things on Raw, the way you want. And that means chaos. It means, it’s wild. It means I take the criticism. But what you did with Braun Strowman, Last Monster Standing, you sling my referees around, you go through the wall, you put WWE Universe at risk, and I can’t have that. We can’t have that.

Bronson Reed: Look, I’m sorry if my actions crossed the line. But in a match like that, no one can stop me. If it wasn’t for Seth Rollins, I would be the Last Monster Standing. So, when are you going to make the match?

Adam Pearce: So, we’re just going to cut to the chase, huh? Look, I’m not even thinking about that until you and I are on the same page.

Bronson Reed: Look, everything I’ve done, all the destruction I’ve caused, every single Tsunami that I hit on Seth Rollins, and everyone else, was all to get me to the main event. Isn’t that the sort of ambition you want from your superstars? So, make the match, and then there will be no trouble, because I just want the spotlight, I want the one-on-one match with Seth, so I can show you that I am a top guy in WWE.

Adam Pearce: So, it’s that simple, give you the match, there will be no trouble. Yeah, and you’re a man of your word, now. Look, if you and I are on the same page, and I hope that we are, then I will talk to Seth.

Bronson Reed: Okay, you’re a smarter businessman than I thought, Adam Pearce.

Adam Pearce: Imagine that. Talk soon.

Bronson Reed: Don’t keep me waiting too long.

Second Match: The War Raiders vs. The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri In A Number One Contenders Match

Ivar and Otis are tagged in. Ivar kicks Otis in the face. Otis reverses out of the irish whip from Ivar. Ivar slips over Otis back. Ivar cartwheels around Otis. Otis rolls under a clothesline from Ivar. Otis clotheslines Ivar. Otis tags in Tozawa. Assisted Corner Spear. Ivar launches Tozawa to the corner. Tozawa side steps Ivar into the turnbuckles. Erik tags himself in. Ivar bodyslams Tozawa. Erik bodyslams Ivar on top of Tozawa. Erik tags in Ivar.

Ivar drives his knee into the midsection of Tozawa. Erik with a knee lift. Erik knocks Otis off the ring apron. Ivar with a corner clothesline. Erik scores the forearm knockdown. Ivar hooks the outside leg for a two count. Otis clotheslines Erik. Otis rips his t-shirt off. Otis goes for The Caterpillar, but Ivar counters with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar tags in Erik. Tozawa delivers The Missile Dropkick. War Raiders responds with The Pop Up Powerslam. Ivar with The BroncoBuster. Erik nails Tozawa with Death Rowe. War Raiders connects with The Fallout to pickup the victory.

Winner: The War Raiders via Pinfall

– Seth Rollins tells Adam Pearce that he needs to have this match with Bronson Reed. He’s not worried about his recent string of injuries, it’s part of the game. He wants to show the world why he’s at the top of the food chain. He wants to show Pearce the best version of Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment

Cody Rhodes: We got a lot of folks in here, tonight. Let’s say hello to our friends up there. Our friends up there, let’s say hello to our friends down here. To know where you’re going, you have to know where you’ve been. As much as I’d like to have my eyes on the future, I do consider myself a wrestling and sports entertainment traditionalist, which means I’m immensely proud to be standing in a city that has such rich history, such rich roots in the world of professional wrestling. Whether it was Sam Mushnick, The Kiel Auditorium, Wrestling At The Chase or every single one of you here tonight for Monday Night Raw. There’s been some more recent history, though, something very special happened in this very building, not too long ago. Something that, genuinely changed my life for the better. You are indeed right, it was in St. Louis, the first time we heard, We Want Cody. And I’m sure somebody will call me a politician for doing so, but there’s nothing political about what I’m going to do next. It’s quite simple. Thank you all very, very, very much. With that in mind, St. Louis, Missouri, what do you want to talk about?

GUNTHER: Ladies and gentlemen, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. You know, Cody, usually I would come out here, and dress my opponent down a little bit, and speak a little bit about their uncomfortable truths. But I got to be honest, there’s not much negative to say about you, because in fact this company, this business, this sport is in a boon period like never before, and it’s all built on your back. You make every town. You make every country. You make every continent. You truly are the quarterback of this operation. So, Cody, there’s not many people in this company that I respect, but in full honesty, I have a lot of respect for you. If I think about, there might be one thing. You just love to be everybody’s darling, don’t you? You see, the thing is, because of that, you’re in a match with your old friend, Kevin Owens, because he realizes everybody’s friend is no one’s real friend. So, I expect you to sort out your emotional mess, because in Saudi Arabia, I expect the best version of Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes: So, what you think is my greatest weakness, I would probably say is my greatest strength. And I’m certainly not surrounded by friends. I’m sure you’ve seen what’s been happening on every show. But if I can make an observation, from one champion to another. I’ve seen what happens when The Ring General throws everything in his arsenal at his opponents, and they keep coming back. What happens is, you get uncomfortable. What happens is, and I’ve seen it firsthand, I saw it at WrestleMania, you break. I can return many of the great things that you said about me being a champion, workhorse, absolute, and utter immense respect I have you. But you need to know, you think you’re swimming in the deep waters, but your feet is still at the bottom of the pool. You have never been in the ring, one on one, with me.

GUNTHER: It’s a very fair assessment, Cody. Spoken like a true secondary champion.

Cody Rhodes: There it is, that dig, I was expecting that. And I should’ve been, this is indeed your house now. Gosh, you really have become frightening, you’ve become a frightening beast. What did you call me, a secondary champion? Let us not forget, I defeated the most dominating champion in company history. And, GUNTHER, I have already slayed a frightening beast.

Cody shakes hands with GUNTHER to close this segment.

– Dragon Lee Vignette.

Third Match: Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods

Kofi dropkicks Breakker. Kofi with a flying forearm smash. Kofi with rapid fire bodyshots in the corner. Kofi with another flying forearm smash. Breakker drops Kofi with a shoulder tackle. Breakker whips Kofi chest first into the turnbuckles. Breakker with a gut punch. Breakker whips Kofi back first into the turnbuckles. Breakker poses for the crowd. Kofi with a Dropkick off the middle turnbuckle. Kofi drops down on the canvas. Kofi leapfrogs over Breakker. Breakker with a running shoulder block. Breakker kicks Kofi out of the ring. Breakker has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Breakker applies a rear chin lock. Kofi with elbows into the midsection of Breakker. Breakker with a clubbing blow to the back of Kofi’s neck.

Breakker prepares for The Spear. Kofi sends Breakker shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kofi with two double handed chops. Kofi with a single leg dropkick. Breakker avoids The Leaping Clothesline. Kofi with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a one count. Kofi blasts Breakker with The PK. Kofi hits The New Day Boom Drop. Breakker dodges The Trouble In Paradise. Breakker goes for a German Suplex, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi with The SOS for a two count. Breakker backs Kofi into the turnbuckles. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker argues with the referee. Kofi with The Pendulum Kick. Kofi goes for a Flying Axe Handle Strike, but Breakker counters with The Northern Lights Suplex. Breakker connects with The Super Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Xavier Woods prevents Breakker from beating up Kofi. Breakker attacks Woods from behind. Breakker prepares for another Spear. Jey Uso storms into the ring to make the save. Jey SuperKicks Breakker. Jey plants Breakker with The Spear.

Winner: Bron Breakker via Pinfall

– Rhea Ripley tells Damian Priest that it’s time for him to start focusing on getting his World Heavyweight Championship back. Priest says that he’ll always be there to help Rhea with her issues with The Judgment Day.

– We see Jey Uso running into Jimmy Uso in the locker room area coming out of the commercial break. Jimmy asks Jey if he has time to talk. Jey decides to walk away, and he’s visibly upset. Jey wants Jimmy to get out of his face, he’s not in the mood to talk.

Fourth Match: The Miz vs. R-Truth

Truth wants Miz to shake his hand. Miz obliges. A Wyatt Sick flash card appears on the screen. Miz gets distracted by The Final Testament. Truth rolls Miz over to pickup the victory. After the match, Truth hugs Miz and the referee. Truth gives Karrion Kross a fist bump. AOP rolls Truth back into the ring. Miz nails Truth with The Skull Crushing Finale. Kross likes what he sees from the outside.

Winner: R-Truth via Pinfall

– Next week on Raw, Jey Uso will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bron Breakker. The New Day will battle The Authors Of Pain. Plus, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee collides with American Made.

Fifth Match: Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez w/Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will start things off. Morgan ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Morgan slaps Ripley in the face. Ripley HeadButts Morgan. Ripley dumps Morgan face first on the canvas. Ripley with a Running Dropkick. Morgan side steps Ripley into the turnbuckles. Ripley tugs on Morgan’s hair. Ripley goes for a Bodyslam, but Morgan lands back on her feet. Morgan shoves Ripley away. Morgan tags in Rodriguez. Ripley calls Morgan pathetic. Stratton tags herself in. Stratton ducks a clothesline from Rodriguez. Stratton showcases her athleticism. Stratton is playing mind games with Rodriguez. Stratton sends Rodriguez tumbling to the floor. Stratton starts bickering with Ripley on the outside. Rodriguez tags in Morgan. Rodriguez PowerBombs Morgan into Ripley and Stratton.

Judgment Day has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Morgan with a Vertical Suplex. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Morgan sends Stratton to the corner. Morgan repeatedly stomps on Stratton’s chest. Morgan is choking Stratton with her boot. Morgan tags in Rodriguez. Assisted Hip Attack. Rodriguez with The Stinger Splash. Rodriguez with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rodriguez punches Stratton in the back. Rodriguez with two haymakers. Rodriguez with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Rodriguez starts stretching Stratton’s back. Rodriguez uppercuts Stratton. Rodriguez with a sharp knee strike for a two count. Rodriguez goes for a Bodyslam, but Stratton lands back on her feet. Rodriguez stops Stratton in her tracks. Stratton uses her feet to create separation. Ripley and Morgan are tagged in.

Ripley with two clotheslines. Ripley delivers her combination offense. Ripley dropkicks Rodriguez off the ring apron. Morgan decks Ripley with a JawBreaker. Ripley blocks The Springboard CodeBreaker. Ripley with a Running Knee Strike. Ripley hits The Rip Tide for a two count. Ripley dumps Rodriguez out of the ring. Ripley tags in Stratton. Ripley and Rodriguez are brawling on the outside. Morgan avoids The PME. Ripley gets Rodriguez in position for The Rip Tide on the floor. Nia Jax attacks Ripley from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, Jax drives Ripley face first into the steel ring post. Jax helps Stratton get back on her feet. Ripley HeadButts Jax. Ripley goes for a Bodyslam, but Morgan counters with a chop block. Morgan tees off on Ripley. Jax HeadButts Morgan. Jax connects with The Samoan Drop. Jax with a Running Senton Splash. Jax drags Morgan to the corner. Jax plants Morgan with The Annihilator. Jax tells Stratton to cash in her MITB Briefcase. Dominik Mysterio pulls Morgan out of the ring to save the day. Jax and Stratton stands tall in the ring as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton via Disqualification

Checkout Episode 434 of The Hoots Podcast