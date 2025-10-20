WWE Raw Results 10/20/25

Adam Pearce Announcement

Adam Pearce: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Monday Night Raw. We all just saw what happened last week. And as promised, I am here to provide a physical update. You know, this is a good thing. I’m glad you’re all out here, because I want you to hear this directly from me. I knew that Seth was banged up coming out of that match at Crown Jewel, that classic against Cody Rhodes, but none of us will ever know how badly he was injured, because of what you two did. Let give you some news. Because of what you two did, Seth Rollins is at home, just having major surgery. Because of what you two did, Seth Rollins is on the shelf for quite a while, which means because of what you two did, I am out here with the unfortunate responsibility to announce to the world, that as of right now, because of you two, I hereby strip Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship.

You look like y’all like that, but don’t get too caught up in it, because we are not going to be without a champion for long. We will crown a brand-new World Heavyweight Champion, in Salt Lake City, at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Oh, CM Punk earned the right to fight for that championship and his challenger will. And we’re doing it old school, because there will be an over-the-top rope battle royal, and the winner goes on to Salt Lake City, goes on to Saturday Night’s Main Event, and will fight Punk, and the winner takes home the World Heavyweight Championship. And when is this battle royal going to take place? The battle royal takes place tonight in Sacramento. Now, gentlemen, that no longer belongs to Seth Rollins, and it sure as hell doesn’t belong to you. Bron, I’m gonna need you to hand over that championship.

Bron Breakker: And what if I don’t? Adam, seriously, show me some respect.

Adam Pearce: Bron, respectfully, I’m going need you to hand over the championship, respectfully.

Bron Breakker: Say, please.

Adam Pearce: Bron, respectfully, I’m gonna need you to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship, now, please.

Bron Breakker: That wasn’t so hard.

– Bron Breakker makes Paul Heyman hand the World Heavyweight Championship back to Adam Pearce.

Paul Heyman: Before we move on with the show, somebody smarten me up to this. Why is everybody so mad at us? I get it. Hey, I also watch Unreal, I understand, we’re the bad guys, we’re the villains, we’re the heels, it’s easy to point at us and go, boo, but what did we do to deserve that, I fail to understand? The Vision had nothing to do with Seth Freakin’ Rollins. I didn’t leave “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and betray my best friend CM Punk for Seth Freakin’ Rollins. I pulled that move at WrestleMania, because Bron Breakker is the future of WrestleMania. I pulled those moves at WrestleMania, because deep in my heart, I always knew that Bronson Reed was better than Roman Reigns. Bronson Reed proved that in Perth, Australia. It was Tribal Thief over Tribal Chief. It was vision over bloodline. And there’s Seth Rollins, pointing to the future with his one good arm.

He couldn’t shoulder the responsibility of leading The Vision into the future, not with that bum shoulder. He’s not a visionary, he’s not a revolutionary, he’s not the workhorse of The Shield, he’s not the leader of The Vision, he’s a bum shoulder bitch. So, let’s set the record straight, winners write history, and these are the winners right here. Seth Rollins was going to main event WrestleMania no more, that spot was taken from him by Bron Breakker. I’m an older, kindler, gentler, more compassionate wiseman, oracle, advocate, but Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed conspired to take that away from Seth Rollins. They pulled the trigger, they had the ambition, they had the need, they had the intensity to become WrestleMania main eventers. That’s not revisionist history, that’s a revision of the future. I thank you for your indulgence. I thank you for affording me this time. And yeah, by the way, welcome to Monday Night Raw.

STILL TO COME

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

– The Judgment Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee For The WWE World Tag Team Championship

– Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Number One Contender’s Battle Royal For The World Heavyweight Championship

