WWE Raw Results 10/26/26
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Fresno, California
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– This Transcript Will Be Completed Past Midnight
– The Bloodline & 946 Segment
– Iyo Sky (c) w/Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/The Judgment Day For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– Chad Gable & Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page & Big Cass
– Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria In A No Disqualification Match
– Oba Femi Segment
– Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Women’s World Championship
Checkout Episode 31 of The SUR Files