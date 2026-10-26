WWE Raw Results 10/26/26

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Fresno, California

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– This Transcript Will Be Completed Past Midnight

– The Bloodline & 946 Segment

– Iyo Sky (c) w/Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/The Judgment Day For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Chad Gable & Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page & Big Cass

– Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria In A No Disqualification Match

– Oba Femi Segment

– Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Checkout Episode 31 of The SUR Files