WWE Raw Results 10/28/24

Giant Center

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, The Bloodline Segment

Jey Uso: “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in your city. Hey, a lot happened over the past couple of weeks, uce. I lost my Intercontinental Championship. Had some bloodline family drama. Had to go retaliate. So, I went to SmackDown, and I cost them the WWE Tag Team Championship. YEET. There’s only one uce I want to talk to, and he know who he is.

Jimmy Uso: I’m here on Monday Night Raw, in the middle of this ring, to look you, face-to-face, eye-to-eye. Thank you. Thank you for what you did last Friday on SmackDown. Because uce, we need to be together to take down Solo, and his Bloodline. They’re not the ones. Me and you.

Jey Uso: Hey, guess what? We’re not the ones, either. You know the last time I saw you? That was half a year ago, uce, at WrestleMania, fighting each other. But guess what, though? A lot has happened since then. Guess what, though, they know us now. They don’t get us confused, now. They know, you Jimmy, now. They know, I’m Jey, now. They know you as no YEET down. They know me as YEET down. Watch this. Hey, hey, I became Intercontinental Champion by myself, just me, uce. Do you hear me? But none of those titles top being your twin brother. We still got to fix stuff. But I’m telling you, uce, this go around, if we do this, we’re not going to be anybody’s do boys. We’re not nobody’s side piece. Ain’t no yes man. Hey, we’re grown men. Do you understand me. So, if we’re going to do this together, you be Jimmy, I’ll be Jey, and we’ll be The Usos.

Jimmy Uso: Alright. OTC will be there, Friday Night SmackDown, uce. How about you come through, and holler at him, come through and squash this beef? What do you say? I’ll make sure he’s there. It’s up to you.

Jey Uso: I’ll be there, uce.

Jimmy Uso: Okay, so we’re good?

The Usos got into a massive brawl with The Bloodline to close this segment.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Adam Pearce screaming at Nick Aldis on his cellphone. Pearce tells Aldis to take control of his roster. The Judgment Day joins the conversation. Dominik Mysterio is curious to see who his opponent will be. Pearce doesn’t have time for this, so in tonight’s main event, Dom will indeed face a former World Heavyweight Champion in Damian Priest. Dom says that he’s going to take care of Priest tonight. He’s going to fight this battle alone.

First Match: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sheamus backs Kaiser into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kaiser pie faces Sheamus. Palm Strike Exchange. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Second Haymaker Exchange. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Sheamus. Sheamus blocks The Hip Toss. Sheamus slaps Kaiser in the chest. Sheamus with a short-arm clothesline. Sheamus with The Rolling Senton. Sheamus follows that with a knee drop. Kaiser kicks Sheamus in the face. Kaiser with a Running Lariat. Kaiser dropkicks Sheamus to the floor. Kaiser repeatedly drives Sheamus shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser with a back chop. Kaiser resets the referee’s ten count Sheamus stops Kaiser in his tracks. Sheamus repeatedly drives Kaiser face first into the ring post. Sheamus with a knife edge chop.

Sheamus pulls Kaiser out of the ring. Sheamus punches Kaiser in the ribs. Sheamus goes for a PowerBomb, but Kaiser counters with The Guillotine Choke. Sheamus drives Kaiser back first into the steel ring steps. Both guys avoid the referee’s ten count. Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break.. Short-Arm Reversal by Sheamus. Sheamus with The Irish Curse BackBreaker. Sheamus with two polish hammers. Kaiser dodges The Brogue Kick. Sheamus with a Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus plays to the crowd. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Sheamus with a flying clothesline for a two count. Kaiser blocks The Avalanche White Noise. Kaiser slaps Sheamus in the back. Kaiser PowerBombs Sheamus. Kaiser blasts Sheamus with The PK for a two count. Kaiser toys around with Sheamus. Chop/Palm Strike Exchange. Sheamus thrust kicks the midsection of Kaiser. Kaiser slaps Sheamus in the chest. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sheamus responds with another Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus connects with The Brogue Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sheamus via Pinfall

Rhea Ripley Promo

Raquel, I thought a lot about what you had to say last week. And you really tried to paint yourself into a pretty little picture, like, you didn’t deserve the beatings that I’ve been giving you. Weren’t you the one who once said, to keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer. See, the difference between you and I, is when you betrayed me, it was with malice and ego. With everything I’ve done to you and Liv, it’s been deserved. Have I made mistakes in the past? Sure. I have. But right now, it just seems like you two want to be part of your little cry about it tour. At the end of the day, I only want one thing, and that’s my Women’s World Championship. And you’re going to have to kill me to stop me.

– The Usos runs into Sami Zayn in the backstage area. Sami wants to have a private conversation with Jey. Jimmy decides to walk away. Jey understands where Sami is coming from, but Solo is a lot worse than Roman Reigns. Sami is not playing any sides. Jey should not get involved because it’s not his fight anymore. Jey is his own man. Jey says that Sami can’t understand what’s happening because he’s not family, uce.

GUNTHER Promo

Cody Rhodes, the quarterback of WWE. The Golden Boy of this generation. The selfless servant of everybody else. Cody Rhodes, the gutless champion. This is a champion versus champion match, for the newly established Crown Jewel Championship. And once again, you drag the people closest to you into your business. This time, it’s none other than your mentor, your good friend, Randy Orton. A person who’s career you envy so much. This Friday on SmackDown, it’s you and Randy Orton against Ludwig Kaiser and myself. So, let me give you a little bit of advice. On Friday, before you both walk out to the ring, pull Randy aside, and ask him, how does it to feel to get choked out by The Ring General? Because, very soon, Cody, the same is going to happen to you. And you’re going to wake up, and finally come to the realization that you are just a secondary champion to me.

Second Match: Zelina Vega w/The LWO vs. Ivy Nile w/American Made

Vega talks smack to Nile after the bell rings. Vega slaps Nile in the face. Nile drives Vega back first into the turnbuckles. Nile with a straight right hand. Nile sends Vega to the corner. Nile with a running side kick. Nile poses for the crowd. Vega side steps Nile into the turnbuckles. Vega stomps on Nile’s back. Vega with The Flying Meteora off the ring apron. Vega has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Vega with The Shotgun Meteora. Vega kicks Nile out of the corner.

Vega plays to the crowd. Nile dumps Vega face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Nile goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vega counters with The Stunner. Vega lands The MoonSault for a two count. Vega with clubbing blows to Nile’s back. Nile with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Vega fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vega delivers the chop block. Vega with a Running Knee Strike. The referee gets distracted by Brutus Creed. Vega goes for The CodeRed, but Julius gets in the way. The LWO starts brawling with American Made. Nile connects with The Swinging Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ivy Nile via Pinfall

– Jimmy Uso tells Jey to that he’ll try to smooth things over with Sami Zayn.

Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed Segment

Seth Rollins: Hershey, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Hershey, Hershey, Hershey, I’m on the hunt for a monster. Make no mistake about it, Bronson Reed is a monster, but so am I. That’s a side of me that I put to bed a long time ago. I forgot about that side of me. But Bronson Reed, he’s woken something up in my soul, Bronson Reed has reminded me of what I am capable of. And I got to be honest with you, Hershey, I kind of like it. I kind of like it. And this Saturday, Crown Jewel, Bronson Reed.

Bronson Reed: Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Look, I promised Adam Pearce that we would not have a repeat of last week. That I wouldn’t go into that arena, and cause chaos. But Seth, if you want to hunt a monster, then I’m right here in the parking lot.

Seth Rollins: Well, move, big man.

Rollins proceeds to have a parking lot brawl with Bronson Reed. Bronson launches Rollins back first onto the hood of a car. Rollins attacks Reed with the tractor trailer door. Rollins hits The Curb Stomp on the car. Rollins says that the world has forgotten what he’s capable of. Bronson rises back on his feet. Rollins with a Running Boot. Rollins SuperKicks Bronson. Rollins clocks Bronson with a production crate. Bronson throws a garbage can at Rollins. Bronson delivers The Death Valley Driver off the production truck through two tables.

– Karrion Kross tells The Miz that he has two options, go through The Wyatt Sicks or The Final Testament.

– R-Truth says that The Alpha Academy is better off not having Chad Gable as their mentor. Miz proceeds to apologize to Truth. Maxxine says that Truth shouldn’t listen to him. Truth made Miz believe that The Awesome Truth were getting back together. Truth clocks Miz with a right hand. Truth wishes Miz luck with The Wyatt Sicks, he’s gonna die. Truth calls Pete Dunne “Butch” as he walks away.

Third Match: The New Day vs. The War Raiders vs. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match

Kofi Kingston, Ivar, Dragon Lee will start things off. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Lee kicks Ivar in the face. Kofi SuperKicks Ivar. Lee dropkicks Ivar. Kofi with a single leg dropkick. Double Dropkick. Kofi rolls Lee over for a two count. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Kofi. Kofi dives over Lee. Ivar with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar with a corner clothesline to Lee. Ivar follows that with The Bronco Buster for a two count. Erik ducks a clothesline from Woods. Erik with The Northern Lights Suplex. Ivar drives his knee into the midsection of Mysterio. Erik with a knee lift. Meeting Of The Minds. War Raiders sends Lee crashing into New Day and Mysterio on the outside. War Raiders have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Erik. Erik rocks Woods with a forearm smash. Second Forearm Exchange. Erik dumps Mysterio on top of Woods. Erik tags in Ivar. War Raiders gang up on Mysterio. Ivar tags in Erik. Ivar bodyslams Woods. Erik bodyslams Ivar on top of Woods for a two count. Erik throws Woods into Mysterio. Erik with another forearm smash. Erik tags in Ivar. War Raiders go for The Raid, but Mysterio counters with a DDT.

Mysterio with a Hurricanrana to the outside. Woods knocks Lee off the ring apron. Woods with a Leg Lariat. Woods is surprised by the crowd booing him. Ivar drops Woods with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ivar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi with a Springboard Tomahawk Chop. Kofi with two double handed chops. Kofi dropkicks Mysterio. Kofi with a leaping clothesline. Kofi bodyslams Mysterio. Kofi hits The New Day Boom Drop. Ivar avoids The Trouble In Paradise. Kofi with The SOS to Mysterio for a two count. Kofi dumps Lee out of the ring. Kofi sends Erik tumbling to the floor. Woods with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Kofi with The Spinning Heel Kick to Ivar. Kofi wipes out everybody with The Trust Fall. Kofi is fired up. Mysterio avoids The Bronco Buster. Kofi goes for a Sunset Flip, but Mysterio counters with a Roundhouse Kick. Lee and Erik are tagged in. Lee scores the forearm knockdown. Lee side steps Erik into the turnbuckles. Erik launches Lee over the top rope. Lee with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee blocks The SuperPlex. Lee gets Kofi tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp.

Lee ducks a clothesline from Erik. Erik goes for a PowerBomb, but Lee counters with a DDT. Lee with a Big Boot to Woods. Lee dropkicks Ivar off the ring apron. Lee with The Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Erik rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Erik puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Erik with a blistering chop. Kofi runs interference. Kofi goes for The SuperPlex, but Lee gets in the way. The referee is losing control of this match. Mysterio with The Springboard Hurricanrana. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Woods punches Lee in the ribs. Woods is lighting up Lee’s chest. Woods goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. Seated Senton Exchange. Erik scores the forearm knockdown. Kofi with a flying tomahawk chop. Kofi with a BackBreaker to Lee. Kofi has Lee in position for The Day Light. Mysterio sends Woods spilling to the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Lee blocks The O’Connor Roll. Mysterio tags himself in. Lee with a Hurricanrana into the middle rope. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. Mysterio prepares for The 619. Chad Gable pulls Mysterio out of the ring. Gable applies The Ankle Lock on the floor. Kofi is displaying his fighting spirit. War Raiders connects with their Springboard Clothesline/German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The War Raiders via Pinfall

– Karrion Kross tells The Miz that he better get in contact with Bo Dallas and find out why he continues to stick his noise in Final Testament business or he’s going to break his legs.

– The Usos find Sami Zayn talking to Solo Sikoa in the parking lot area.

Fourth Match: Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day

Mysterio attacks Priest before the bell rings. Mysterio with clubbing blows to Priest’s back. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Priest launches Mysterio in the corner. Priest rocks Mysterio with a forearm smash. Priest is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Priest uppercuts Mysterio. Mysterio begs for mercy. Priest whips Mysterio back first into the turnbuckles. Priest continues to tee off on Mysterio. Priest slams Mysterio’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Priest whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio holds onto the ropes. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Priest counters with a Leg Lariat. Priest launches Mysterio over the top rope. Priest whips Mysterio into the ringside barricade. Mysterio drives Priest face first into the steel ring post. Mysterio lands The Suicide Dive. Mysterio flexes his muscles. Mysterio has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Mysterio goes for The Three Amigos, but Priest counters with The Broken Arrow. Priest with two haymakers. Priest with combination kicks. Priest drops Mysterio with The Rolling Elbow. Priest plays to the crowd. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest with The Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Priest prepares for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Mysterio wisely exits the ring. Priest delivers The Pounce over the announce table. The referee gets distracted by Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day attacks Priest behind the referee’s back. Priest rises back on his feet. Priest attacks Judgment Day with a series of chair shots. Raquel Rodriguez pulls Carlito out of the ring. Mysterio rolls Priest over to pickup the victory. After the match, Priest prevents Mysterio from leaving the ring. Priest nails Mysterio with The Razor’s Edge. Priest viciously attacks Mysterio with the steel chair. Priest drops Carlito with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Priest plants Mysterio with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Liv Morgan is completely distraught on the outside. Priest stands tall over Mysterio as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

