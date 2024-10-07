WWE Raw Results 10/7/24

Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

CM Punk Promo

Is it good to be not dead in St. Louis, Missouri, on a Monday night or what? I’ve been through enough this week. I’ve been through hell. If we’re going to set me on fire, now is the time. I’m in no condition to be here. I’m in no condition to even attempt to walk to that ring, so if you don’t mind, I will address you from here. It hurts to smile, but I had to come here to see you. I’m alive, but I don’t feel like it. I’m a winner, but it doesn’t feel like I won. I want to be able to come out here and say, that it felt tremendous stepping outside of hell, and slamming the cage door behind me, but the way that match Saturday night made me feel, just leaves me with a lot of questions. I don’t know what the future holds for CM Punk. I told you all, I had zero Hell In A Cell matches left in me, and I was right. I’m banged up, worse than I’ve ever been banged up in my entire life. And as much as I love you, too, I just don’t know. I want to thank three groups of people. It’s why I’m here. The three groups of people that have a lot more in common with each other than they care to admit.

The first one is my fans. I’m talking to the ride or die CM Punk fans, the ones that make the signs, that show up for seven years before I came back to wrestling, you chanted my name, and then you waited another three for me to come home, thank you. There was a minute Saturday night, where I didn’t think I could pull it off, even with you. But there’s never been a second in my entire career that I thought that I could do this without any of you. The second group of people I want to thank are my peers. Behind and in front of the camera, the men and the women, that I feel privileged to walk the hallways with. The people that I see on the weekly basis, at least most of them. It’s been a joy, and my life’s pleasure to work alongside of you. The third group of people I want to thank are the people who don’t like me at all. Because there’s a very thin line between love and hate, and I’ve turned your hate into cash, so I thank you. And for whatever reason you do dislike me. Whether it’s your jealously, your hatred, I just want to say, I don’t know why you keep doubting me but keep doubting me. I’m going to go home. I haven’t seen my wife in five weeks. I got a lot of flowers to buy. I appreciate you all. I would like to say, I will see you soon, but I just don’t know. Thank you.

Seth Rollins Promo

St. Louis. You know I got to do the right thing. Before we get things started here tonight, I got to do the right thing. After everything that he went through on Saturday night, CM Punk, from all of us here in this building tonight, get well, soon. Because the sooner you get back, it means the sooner I can kick your ass and retire you for good. Now, St. Louis, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I’ve been gone for a couple of months. Things getting crazy around here. Oh, yeah, sing it loud, let them hear it. Yeah, things have been wild around here. I tuned into Bad Blood this Saturday, things are going crazy. I see Dominik Mysterio, he’s hanging from a shark cage. “The Final Boss” The Rock is back.

While I’ve been gone, hell must have frozen over, because if I’m not mistaken, Cody Rhodes is out here teaming with Roman Reigns. And getting punched in the mouth by Kevin Owens, but since I’m not supposed to talk about that, let’s get things back on track. I’m the man to do it, because I am a visionary, I am revolutionary, I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. And I am back to destroy Bronson Reed. Now, I’ll tell you what, Bronson Reed, Bronson is not here tonight. He’s not here tonight, but Bronson Reed, I know you’re somewhere watching, I want you to listen to me, real close. Matter of fact, come here, I want you to come here, real close. Two months ago, you ambushed me, and you tried to end my career. And for what? You wanted to make a name for yourself? Congratulations, 6 Tsunami’s later, and I know your damn name. You want to be famous, big boy? That’s what you wanted, I’ll give you, your 15 minutes. So, I’ll tell you what, Seth Freakin’ Rollins versus Bronson Reed, one on one, you name the time, you name the place. Except, this time, I’ll be expecting you.

First Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Woods backs Jey into the turnbuckles. Woods with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jey side steps Woods into the turnbuckles. Jey with a running back elbow smash. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Woods answers with a sharp knee strike in the ropes. Woods with two haymakers. Woods blocks The SuperKick. Woods punches Jey in the ribs. Woods with The Death Valley Driver on the floor. Woods with a knife edge chop. Woods rolls Jey back into the ring. Woods with Two Elbow Drops for a two count. Woods with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jey is throwing haymakers at Woods. Woods with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Woods repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest.

Woods with The Leaping Fist Drop for a two count. Woods kicks Jey out of the ring. Woods with a blistering chop. Woods lays Jey flat on the ringside barricade. Woods with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Woods drops Jey with The Slingshot Tornado DDT for a two count. Woods transitions into a ground and pound attack. Woods and Jey are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Woods SuperKicks Jey for a two count. Woods goes for The Limit Break, but Jey counters with a SuperKick. Jey connects with The Uso Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Woods refuses to shake Jey’s hand. Bron Breakker Spears Jey. Kofi comes to the aid of Jey. Bron avoids The Trouble In Paradise. Breakker plants Kofi with The Spear. Breakker follows that with The Super Spear to Woods. Breakker nails Jey with The Criss Cross Spear. Breakker poses with the Intercontinental Championship.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso via Pinfall

Rhea Ripley Promo

Liv Morgan, I should have known that you would weasel your way out of Bad Blood with the title. You just continue to prove that you can’t beat me all by yourself. Bringing Raquel Rodriguez into this, smart, I’ll give you that. But you know what would’ve been smarter? If you didn’t get caught. Now, all you’ve done is guaranteed another beating, and delaying the inevitable. The thing is, Liv, you need Raquel. I’ll just have to go through both of you.

– Bron Breakker refuses to answer any questions from Jackie Redmond.

– We see The Miz talking to Karrion Kross. Miz says that he’s not going to be part of The Final Testament. He’s just tired of R-Truth putting him in random matches, and the lack of respect he gets from the WWE Universe. Truth tells Miz that he’s not in The Judgment Day. The Awesome Truth is done. Truth thought that they were brothers. Kross says that Miz shouldn’t allow Truth to get in his head. Miz proceeds to challenge Truth to a match next week.

Second Match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne In A Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

Sheamus with clubbing blows to Dunne’s back. Sheamus is throwing haymakers at Dunne. Sheamus tugs on Dunne’s hair. Dunne rocks Sheamus with a forearm smash. Dunne with clubbing hamstring kicks. Sheamus with an Inside Out Lariat. Sheamus starts choking Dunne with the shillelagh. Dunne rakes the eyes of Sheamus. Sheamus with The Alabama Slam. Sheamus catapults Dunne out of the ring. Sheamus inadvertently kicks down one of the whiskey barrels. Dunne thrust kicks the midsection of Sheamus. Dunne drops Sheamus with The Tornado DDT on the floor. Dunne with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Dunne with a Running Boot. Dunne climbs up the bar. Dunne stomps on Sheamus fingers. Sheamus catches Dunne in mid-air. Sheamus repeatedly Powerslams Dunne onto the announce table. Sheamus pulls out a table from under the ring.

Dunne attacks Sheamus with a bar stool. Sheamus with a gut punch. Sheamus uppercuts Dunne. Sheamus sets up two tables on the floor. Dunne kicks Sheamus in the gut. Dunne slaps Sheamus in the chest. Sheamus answers with a forearm smash. Sheamus goes for The Celtic Cross, but Dunne lands back on his feet. Dunne thrust kicks the midsection of Sheamus. Dunne with The DDT on the ring apron. Dunne applies The CrossFace with the shillelagh. Sheamus escapes the hold. Dunne with three overhand chops. Sheamus with a big forearm smash. Sheamus attacks Dunne with the shillelagh. Sheamus with a corner clothesline. Sheamus goes for The Ten Beats Of The Bodhran, Dunne counters with a Top Rope Stunner.

Sheamus with The Irish Curse BackBreaker. Dunne avoids The Brogue Kick. Sheamus with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam for a two count. Sheamus ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dunne clocks Sheamus with the shillelagh. Dunne with The SuperPlex for a two count. Dunne dropkicks Sheamus to the floor. Dunne climbs up the big whiskey barrels. Sheamus repeatedly whips Dunne with the shillelagh. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Sheamus with The Avalanche White Noise through two tables on the floor. Sheamus with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus delivers The Celtic Cross for a two count. Sheamus talks smack to Dunne. Dunne snaps Sheamus fingers. Dunne attacks Sheamus with the cricket bat for a two count. Dunne uses the bar drawer as a weapon. Dunne ties Sheamus hands together with a zip tipe. Dunne with a Running Knee Strike. Dunne slaps Sheamus in the face. Dunne grabs the cricket bat. Sheamus with The Pump Knee. Sheamus connects with The Brogue Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sheamus via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley tried to have a backstage interview with Cody Rhodes. He’s saving his thoughts on what happened at Bad Blood for this weeks edition of SmackDown. He’s here tonight to find out what it takes to become the WWE Crown Jewel Champion. Cody runs into Sami Zayn. Sami wants to fight Cody at Crown Jewel. Cody wishes Sami good luck in tonight’s main event.

– We see The Judgment Day arriving to the arena with Raquel Rodriguez. Liv Morgan doesn’t care about the controversy from Bad Blood. She still has the Women’s World Championship, Daddy Dom, The Judgment Day, and Raquel Rodriguez. She’s the only person in the WWE that wins, even when they lose. Raquel refuses to answer any of Jackie Redmond’s question. The Judgment Day decides to leave the building.

– We see Adam Pearce talking to AVA and Ethan Page. Ethan has some unfinished business with CM Punk. AVA reminds Ethan that she’s, his boss. Ethan gets introduced to Sexxy Red.

Third Match: Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter vs. The Unholy Union & Pure Fusion Collective In A 10-Woman Tag Team Match

Kayden Carter and Zoey Stark will start things off. Stark clotheslines Stark. Stark taunts Chance. A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Forearm Exchange. Valkyria dumps Dawn out of the ring. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Chance sends Stark tumbling to the floor. Chance with The Corkscrew Pescado. Vega with The Flying Meteora off the ring apron. Natalya tagas herself in. Carter with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Deville pulls Natalya out of the ring. Deville throws Natalya into the steel ring steps. Unholy Union and PFC have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Natalya with a Double Vertical Suplex. Natalya tags in Vega. Vega ducks a clothesline from Stark. Vega is throwing haymakers at Stark.

Stark shoves Vega. Vega ducks a clothesline from Stark. Vega thrust kicks the left knee of Stark. Vega with The Axe Kick to Stark’s back. Stark puts Vega on the top turnbuckle. Vega with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Stark blocks The O’Connor Roll. Stark SuperKicks Vega. Stark goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vega counters with a Stunner. Vega knocks Deville off the ring apron. Vega with The MoonSault. Deville responds with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike to Chance. Carter SuperKick Baszler. Dawn with The Backdrop Driver. The referee is losing control of this match. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fyre drops Valkyria with The Swinging DDT. Vega hits The CodeBreaker. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Natalya with The Discus Lariat. Deville delivers her combination offense. Deville kicks Natalya out of the ring. Valkyria tags herself in. Vega jumps on Deville’s back. Valkyria connects with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter via Pinfall

– Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill accepts Damage CTRL’s challenge.

– Next week on Raw, Bron Breakker will take on Kofi Kingston.

Fourth Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gunther applies a side headlock. Gunther with a side headlock takeover. Zayn whips Gunther across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn sends Gunther tumbling to the floor. Zayn is playing mind games with Gunther. Gunther regroups on the outside. Strong lockup. Zayn backs Gunther into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Zayn with a knife edge chop. Gunther kicks Zayn in the gut. Gunther sends Zayn to the corner. Zayn kicks Gunther in the face. Zayn is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Zayn slams Gunther’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Zayn with a flying double axe handle strike. Zayn slams Gunther’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. Gunther exits the ring. Gunther brings Zayn down to the mat. Gunther applies an arm-bar. Zayn with three overhand chops. Gunther reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn ducks under two clotheslines from Gunther. Gunther catches Zayn in mid-air.

Gunther puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle. Gunther slaps Zayn in the chest. Gunther is choking Zayn with his boot. Gunther with a chop/uppercut combination. Zayn decks Gunther with a back elbow smash. Gunther chops Zayn out of mid-air. Gunther cranks on Zayn’s neck. Gunther with another chop/uppercut combination. Zayn with three haymakers. Gunther blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Gunther hammers down on the back of Zayn’s neck. Gunther whips Zayn across the ring. Gunther scores the elbow knockdown. Gunther repeatedly kicks Zayn in the face. Gunther whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn kicks Gunther in the chest. Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Gunther blocks it. Gunther punches Zayn in the back. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold. Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Chop Exchange. Gunther bodyslams Zayn. Gunther goes for The Diving Splash, but Zayn ducks out of the way.

Gunther avoids The Helluva Kick. Gunther chops the back of Zayn’s neck. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold. Gunther with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Gunther kicks Zayn in the chest. Gunther drops Zayn with a knife edge chop. Gunther talks smack to Zayn. Gunther is lighting up Zayn’s chest. Second Chop Exchange. Zayn with a double leg takedown. Zayn transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gunther with a toe kick. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Zayn counters with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the ringside barricade. Zayn nails Gunther with The Helluva Kick. Zayn resets the referee’s ten count. Zayn fireman’s carry Gunther back into the ring. Zayn delivers The Helluva Kick. Gunther responds with The Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Zayn with an inside cradle. Gunther blasts Zayn with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther PowerBombs Zayn for a two count. Gunther with an Inside Out Lariat. Gunther connects with The PowerBomb for a one count. Zayn hulks up. Gunther makes Zayn pass out to The Sleeper Hold. After the match, GUNTHER had a standoff with Cody Rhodes as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER via Referee Stoppage

