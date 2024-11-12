WWE Raw Results 11/11/24

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER & Damian Priest Segment

GUNTHER: All that matter is that I’m still the World Heavyweight Champion. And I don’t live in the past. I look and see what’s in front of me. And what’s in front of me, is the next challenger for my World Heavyweight Championship, Damian Priest. There’s a lot of things I have to say about Damian Priest.

Damian Priest: No, no, no, don’t look surprised. The entire world saw that it was advertised, that you were going to talk about me, so I want to see if you’ll do it to my face.

GUNTHER: Honestly, look at you, that attitude. You are, and you will always be.

Damian Priest: Wait, wait, wait. Let me guess as to what you’re about to say about me. I’m street trash. I’m a Latino thug. I’m a bum. My parents didn’t care about me enough to raise me right. I had to scratch, and crawl, and fight just to get an opportunity here, while you just sat at home, and waited for a phone call, is that right? Did I cover basically all of your stupid insults, because I’m going to explain to you what I see. I see the first time, you and I stepped into this ring, and looked each other in the eyes like this. I understood the vibe. I got why people feared this unbeatable killer. And for the first time in my career, I actually felt doubt. I didn’t actually think that I could beat you, and that sucks to admit, but it’s the truth. And if it wasn’t for my so-called brother betraying me, that title wouldn’t be around your waist, right now. No, no, no, in fact, you know what’s the wildest thing about SummerSlam? Is that when you became the champion, this vibe of yours, it started to fade. Yeah, look, I see it right now, it faded, because you started doubting yourself. No, that’s not what it is? You were just in Saudi, and I saw that vibe fade more and more, because you got pinned by Cody Rhodes.

GUNTHER: You!

Damian Priest: See, this is exactly what I’m talking about. You can’t even talk right now, because you’re filled with doubt. No, no, no, let’s be real. The way you feel right now that doubt, let’s be real as to why, it’s because you know you can’t beat me. Yeah, you want to know how I know this killer, this unbeatable killer is dead? It’s because by now, had it been anybody else, you would’ve taken a swing at me. You want to take a swing at me, GUNTHER? I don’t think the people here want to wait to see Survivor Series. Take your shot. You won’t take your shot, I know you won’t. Because if you did, I would drop your ass, right there.

Ludwig Kaiser: Alright, what are we doing here? Hold on. Hold on a second. What are we doing here? Priest, what are you doing here? Out of everyone in this building, it is you doubting The Ring General? Do I have to remind you, that this man, right there, has beaten you once already? Listen, let me give you some advice. Get out of this ring, right now, and save yourself. Because I can guarantee you, the second time you’re going to stand in the ring with this man, the result will be the same. He will beat you once again, because you are not even a worthy challenger. No, I am not going to let that street trash talk to you like that.

Priest drops Kaiser with a big right hand. Priest clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. GUNTHER decides to leave the ring to close this segment.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Damage CTRL. Iyo says that she’s ready for Liv Morgan, she just hopes that Bianca and Jade leave a piece of her by the end of the night. They do have other business to attend to. Dakota Kai has made her return. They are about to have a 6-Woman Tag Team Match against Pure Fusion Collective. Dakota is pissed that PFC took three months off of her career, but nothing is going to keep her down. It’s time to remind everyone what Damage CTRL is capable of.

– Kofi Kingston thanks R-Truth for having New Day’s back in their match with The Final Testament a couple weeks ago. He also wants to apologize for not being able to make the save, because for some strange reason, Xavier Woods didn’t want Kofi to get involved. Woods is lurking in the background. Pete Dunne is tired of Truth calling him Butch. Kofi proceeds to challenge Pete to a match. Truth is excited, but it’s Butch that Kofi has to be worried about.

First Match: Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Iyo Sky and Zoey Stark will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stark applies a side headlock. Sky reverses the hold. Stark whips Sky across the ring. Sky ducks a clothesline from Stark. Sky runs around Stark. Sky showcases her athleticism. Stark swats away a dropkick from Sky. Stark goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sky lands back on her feet. Stark rolls under a clothesline from Sky. Stark tugs on Sky’s hair. Stark with The Back Body Drop. Stark starts flexing her muscles. Stark tags in Deville. BackBreaker/Running NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Deville with a Vertical Suplex. Deville with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Deville goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sky lands back on her feet. Sky sends Deville to the corner. Sky with The Running Shotei. Sane tags herself in.

Double Irish Whip. Sky sweeps out the legs of Deville. Sane stomps on Deville’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Damage CTRL with a Double Basement Dropkick. Sane with a Headscissors Takeover to Stark. Sane with a Double Corner Dropkick. Sane follows that with The Sliding D. Sane with a Flying Forearm Smash off the ring apron. Baszler drags Sane out of the ring. Baszler clotheslines Sane behind the referee’s back. PFC has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sane crawls under Baszler’s legs. Sane tags in Kai. Kai with forearm shivers. Kai thrust kicks the right knee of Baszler. Kai ducks a clothesline from Baszler.

Kai dropkicks Baszler. Baszler blocks The Deep Arm-Drag. Kai with a Flying Mare Takeover. Kai nails Baszler with The Scorpion Kick. Forearm Exchange. Baszler with The Roundhouse Kick. Kai dodges The Running Boot. Kai kicks Baszler in the face. Kai with The Leaping Foot Stomp in the ropes for a two count. Kai delivers The Face Wash. Kai kicks Deville off the apron. Baszler with The Belly to Back Suplex. Baszler applies the single leg crab. Stark blasts Sky off the apron. Sky avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Sky breaks up the submission hold. Deville with a Running Knee Strike. Sane responds with The Flying Forearm Smash. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Kai SuperKicks Stark. Baszler avoids The Face Wash. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Sky tags herself in. Baszler rocks Sky with a forearm smash. Baszler reapplies The Kirifuda Clutch. Kai connects with another Face Wash. Sky plants Baszler with Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Damage CTRL via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Sami Zayn mending fences with Roman Reigns from this past week’s edition of SmackDown. Jey Uso is happy to have his dog back. Jey says that Sami and Jimmy need to get on the same page. The play here is that they need to find a fifth member for their upcoming War Games Match. Sami says that he’ll text Jey who his suggestion will be.

Second Match: Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne

Test Of Strength. Kofi backs Dunne into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Dunne drops Kofi with a running forearm smash. Dunne fish hooks Kofi. Kofi reverses out of the irish whip from Dunne. Dunne launches Kofi over the top rope. Kofi rocks Dunne with a forearm smash. Kofi with a Springboard Tomahawk Chop. Kofi sends Dunne to the corner. Dunne dives over Kofi. Kofi with The Missile Dropkick off the middle turnbuckle. Kofi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Kofi is fired up. Dunne regains control of the match during the commercial break. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dunne with a Double Knee Drop. Dunne applies The Omoplata. Dunne stomps on the back of Kofi’s neck. Kofi fights from underneath. Dunne slaps Kofi in the chest. Dunne is choking Kofi with his boot.

Dunne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kofi with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Kofi with two double handed chops. Kofi dropkicks Dunne. Dunne avoids The Leaping Clothesline. Kofi kicks Dunne in the face. Kofi with The Pendulum Kick. Kofi with The High Fly Flow on Dunne’s back for a two count. Dunne snaps Kofi’s fingers. Dunne blocks The SOS. Dunne with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Kofi answers with a Desperation Boot. Dunne with a Leaping Forearm Smash in mid-air. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Dunne. Kofi delivers The Trouble In Paradise. Dunne wisely exits the ring. Woods clotheslines Dunne behind the referee’s back. Kofi is pissed. Woods tells Kofi to focus on the match. Kofi rolls Dunne back into the ring. Kofi didn’t want Woods to interfere. Dunne with a Running Boot. Dunne connects with The Bitter End to pickup the victory. After the match, Kofi and Woods continue to bicker with each other.

Winner: Pete Dunne via Pinfall

– Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are really excited about bringing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day. Finn Balor starts pouting about Damian Priest getting a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Dominik Mysterio refuses to take any blame because nobody was out there to have his back during the Fatal Four Way Match. Didn’t Dominik say that he can handle Priest by himself Dominik responds by saying he got closer to a World Title than Finn Balor has for a very long time, so don’t get because he did something Finn couldn’t. Finn dares Dominik to say that again. Liv is trying to play peacemaker by saying that they’re a family. Finn suggests that Dominik and Carlito should pick a fight with The War Raiders next week and show them what happens when you mess with The Judgment Day. Dominik says that he’ll go talk to Adam Pearce and make that match official.

– Elimination Chamber 2025 Vignette.

Bronson Reed & Seth Rollins Segment

Bronson Reed: I’m out here tonight to say, Seth Rollins, you are one hell of a competitor. You prove you’re a hell of a competitor when you got the victory over me at Crown Jewel. But I am not a competitor, I am a monster. And last week, I not only took you out, I took out Damian Priest, I took Sheamus, and I will take anyone that stands in the way of me putting you down for good. So, Mr. Visionary, Mr. Revolutionary, Mr. Seth “Freaking Rollins, if you want your revenge, I’m right here in the ring, right now. All you got to do is come out.

Rollins ducks a clothesline from Reed. Rollins is throwing haymakers at Reed. Reed drops Rollins with a Leaping Body Block. This brawl spills to the outside. Rollins drives Reed face first into the steel ring post. Rollins clears the announce table. Reed SuperKicks Rollins. Reed climbs up the barricade at ringside. Reed prepares for The Tsunami. Rollins with a flying clothesline into the timekeeper’s area. Rollins tees off on Reed. Reed wipes out the security team. All hell is breaking loose in Grand Rapids. Reed lands The Suicide Dive. Rollins jumps on Reed. Adam Pearce pulls Rollins off of Reed. Rollins tells Pearce that he needs this match with Reed. Next week, he’s getting the match with Bronson, Pearce wants this to be over with, because he’s sick of the chaos.

– Sami Zayn asks Seth Rollins about possibly being the 5th member of The OG Bloodline Team at War Games. He knows that Seth has bad blood with Roman Reigns. The only reason why Sami decided to work with The OG Bloodline, is because no matter how much bad blood there was, Sami knew deep down on same level that the love was still there. Sami thinks that deep down Seth may share the same sentiment. Sami looked up and down both rosters, and Seth is the right guy to be the fifth member. Seth says that Sami is out of his damn mind. After everything Seth did to try to take that tyrant out of his power, and now Sami wants him to join their team just to prop up Roman, again? Seth knows better than anybody who Roman Reigns really is. He’s shocked that anyone would be standing by Roman’s side, especially Sami, who must have the blinders on. Seth respectfully declines Sami’s offer.

Third Match: Damian Priest vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Priest with a forearm smash. Priest slams Kaiser’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Priest uppercuts Kaiser. Priest sends Kaiser to the corner. Kaiser side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Kaiser drives Priest shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser dropkicks Priest to the floor. Kaiser applies a side headlock. Priest with heavy bodyshots. Kaiser with The Rolling Death Valley Driver for a two count. Kaiser toys around with Priest. Kaiser goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Priest blocks it. Kaiser with clubbing blows to Priest’s back. Kaiser goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Priest counters with The Broken Arrow. Priest with forearm shivers. Kaiser ducks a clothesline from Priest.

Priest with The Flapjack. Priest delivers his combination offense. Priest rocks Kaiser with a forearm smash. Priest whips Kaiser into the turnbuckles. Priest with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Priest with The Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Kaiser lands back on his feet. Kaiser kicks Priest in the face. Kaiser slaps Priest in the chest. Priest is pissed. Priest with The Roundhouse Kick. Kaiser rolls Priest over for a two count. Kaiser blasts Priest with The PK for a two count. Kaiser is displaying his frustration. Priest denies The Twisting DDT. Priest with The Bell Clap. Priest with The Roundhouse Kick. Priest follows that with a Lariat. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Priest had a stare down with GUNTHER.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

– Next week on Raw, Bron Breakker will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus. Bron would love nothing more to kick Sheamus old ass. Sheamus wants Bron to shine up that title real nice, because he’s taking it home with him, next week. Jimmy Uso now wants to have a conversation with Bron about the upcoming War Games Match at Survivor Series.

– The Miz tells The Final Testament that he’s going to ask Adam Pearce for a leave of absence. Kross says that Miz is going nowhere because he’s done nothing to fix the issue with The Wyatt Sicks. Miz has to think about his family and he apologized to The Wyatts. He’s a better man now from learning from his mistakes. Miz says that Kross needs to move on. Kross blames Miz for Paul Ellering getting laid out by Uncle Howdy. Final Testament drags Miz down to the ring. The Wyatt Sicks appear on the ring apron. Miz attacks Rowan with a steel chair. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Scarlett shoves Cross off the ring apron. AOP delivers The Super Collider. Miz nails Rowan with The Skull Crushing Finale on the chair. Kross plants Uncle Howdy with The Final Prayer. Kross starts hugging Miz. Final Testament stands tall over The Wyatt Sicks.

– Seth Rollins runs into Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the parking lot. Solo knows that he and Seth can’t stand Roman Reigns. How about they join forces and finally take out Roman for good? Seth is going to inform Solo on a secret that he kept from Sami Zayn earlier. The next time he’s in the ring with Roman Reigns, it will be to stomp his head into the ground. Never again in his life will he team with Roman Reigns, but at the same time, he will never join forces with a wannabe Roman Reigns. Solo prevents Jacob from attacking Seth as he’s walking away.

Fourth Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez w/Dominik Mysterio For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bianca BelAir and Liv Morgan will start things off. BelAir drops Morgan. Ground and Pound Exchange. BelAir dropkicks Morgan. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir whips Morgan into the turnbuckles. Morgan sends BelAir shoulder first into the steel ring post. Morgan with a straight right hand. Morgan repeatedly stomps on BelAir’s chest. BelAir dumps Morgan face first on the top turnbuckle pad. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Rodriguez runs interference. Morgan pulls down BelAir by her braid. Cargill yanks Rodriguez off the ring apron. Cargill rocks Rodriguez with a forearm smash. Morgan with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. BelAir nearly punches Cargill. Rodriguez drives Cargill back first into the ring apron. BelAir with a big forearm smash. Morgan answers with The Missile Dropkick off the steel ring steps.

Judgment Day has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Cargill and Morgan are tagged in. Cargill scores two forearm knockdowns. Cargill with The SpineBuster. Cargill with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Cargill bodyslams Rodriguez. Morgan delivers a chop block. Cargill applies The Torture Rack. Cargill with The Spinning SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Rodriguez drags Morgan to the corner. Rodriguez tags herself in. Cargill ducks a clothesline from Rodriguez. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton arrive. Jax hits The Samoan Drop on the ring apron behind the referee’s back. Rodriguez drags Cargill to the corner. Rodriguez with The Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count.

Naomi yanks Stratton off the ring apron. Naomi whips Stratton into the ringside barricade. Morgan drops Naomi with The BackStabber on the floor. Morgan tags herself in. Cargill SuperKicks Morgan in mid-air. Cargill tags in BelAir. Cargill knocks Rodriguez off the apron. BelAir connects with The KOD to pickup the victory. After the match, Jax ambushes Cargill and BelAir from behind. Jax is cleaning house. Iyo Sky with The Apron Enzuigiri. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Sky nails Stratton with The Shotei. Sky with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. BelAir and Cargill clotheslines Rodriguez over the top rope. Naomi with a Pump Knee Strike to Jax. Sky delivers The Roundhouse Kick. BelAir and Cargill with a Double Vertical Suplex to Jax. BelAir and Cargill stands tall with Naomi and Sky as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

