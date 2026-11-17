The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight in “The Tar Heel State.”

WWE Raw returns with a new episode tonight, a live show from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Monday, November 16, 2026 episode of the weekly red brand program.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. After an opening video package and Superstar arrivals, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. As the camera shot settles inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme hits.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Things Off

Out comes “The American Nightmare” to start the show, just as his lyrics say on-cue, followed by pyro and fireworks as WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduces him. Rhodes settles in the ring and takes his windbreaker jacket off to reveal his new American Nightmare: Pharaoh tribute edition t-shirt.

Inside the ring, Rhodes gets on the microphone and is greeted with a loud crowd reaction before he even utters a word. He then begins, per usual, asking the fans in attendance, “So, Raleigh … what do you wanna talk about?” He then brings up the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2026 premium live event in a few weeks.

More specifically, Rhodes brings up the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Match, which this year features a Team USA vs. Team Mexico theme, with Rhodes leading the USA team and WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio leading the Mexico team.

Rhodes says he is here right now to reveal the fourth member for Team USA. Before he can continue, however, he is interrupted by the familiar sounds of CM Punk’s ‘Cult of Personality’ entrance song. Punk makes his way out to join Rhodes in the ring.

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