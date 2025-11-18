WWE Raw Results 11/17/25

Madison Square Garden

New York, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– John Cena Segment

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– CM Punk, Logan Paul, The Vision Segment

– Solo Sikoa vs. TBD In A First Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

– Nikki Bella Segment

– GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans In A First Round Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Checkout Episode 491 of The Hoots Podcast