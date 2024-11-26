WWE Raw Results 11/25/24

Desert Diamond Arena

Glendale, Arizona

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER & Damian Priest Segment

Jackie Redmond: GUNTHER, this Saturday, you will defend your World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest at Survivor Series. But before we get to that title defense, I actually want to start this interview by going back to what happened last week on Monday Night Raw, let’s take a look. GUNTHER, listen, your time in WWE has been nothing if not dominant, but ever since a rare lost to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, it feels like we’ve seen a different side of you. In fact, Damian Priest says, you’re no longer the confident champion we saw break records, and whose reputation is quite literally rooted in almost never losing. GUNTHER, what’s your response to what Damian had to say?

Damian Priest: By all means, don’t let me interrupt you. Tell the world what you’re going to do at Survivor Series. Let us know how easy it’s going to be. No? Nothing? I figured. Redmond, before you go, pass that microphone to GUNTHER. Let the champ talk, because I want to see if you grew a set this week and say it to my face. I see your face. I know you’re out here. You want us to believe that the old GUNTHER is back, but you and I both know, that’s not true. You used to have this huge aura, man, like, this killer vibe. I mean, you would step into this ring, and you would say anything you want to anybody, and they wouldn’t dare make a move on you. I don’t know what happened. Maybe the pressure of being the champion got to you. I guess I know something about being a champion. I guess I know a little bit about having that pressure. But you, you’ve had a lot of accomplishments in your life. I know why you’re the way you are, right now. Why all of sudden, you can’t talk, why you can’t act right. Because in your life, you’ve never had to deal with a problem like me. At Survivor Series, this problem is taking that championship. You know what’s wild to me? I wonder what happens to GUNTHER after Survivor Series? What happens to The Ring General when he loses to a guy from the streets? Oh, hey, my bad, this is your time, this is your interview time. By all means, the floor is yours, talk away.

GUNTHER clocks Priest with the microphone. GUNTHER transitions into a ground and pound attack. GUNTHER drops Priest with The Big Boot. GUNTHER dumps Priest out of the ring. GUNTHER with a short-arm lariat. GUNTHER clears the announce table. Priest drives GUNTHER face first into the steel ring post. Priest is throwing haymakers at GUNTHER. Priest delivers The Razor’s Edge through the announce table. Priest poses with the World Heavyweight Title to close this segment.

– Bianca BelAir tells Naomi that Jade Cargill is going to be out for a while. They’ll find out who attacked her sooner or later. Naomi says that they have to find a fifth member for their WarGames Match. Iyo Sky suggests that Kairi Sane should be the replacement. Bianca is not feeling it. Naomi votes for Bayley, because she’s also been fighting with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. Bianca still doesn’t like Bayley. Rhea Ripley is tired of the bickering. Bianca asks Rhea if she has any suggestions since she wants to pretend like she’s the team captain? As long as they stay away from Rhea getting her hands on Liv Morgan, she doesn’t care who it is. Rhea had a huge standoff with Bianca. Bianca says that she has to put the team on her back in tonight’s WarGames Advantage Match.

First Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee w/The LWO vs. The Creed Brothers w/American Made In A Tornado Tag Team Match

Brutus with forearm shivers. Julius applies a front face lock. Julius whips Mysterio chest first into the turnbuckles. Brutus with clubbing shoulder blocks. Brutus rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Julius is choking Lee with his boot. Double Hammer Throw into the turnbuckles. Julius poses for the crowd. The Creeds shove Lee into Mysterio. Double Irish Whip. Lee avoids the double clothesline. Lee with a Hurricanarana to Brutus. Lee ducks a clothesline from Julius. Lee thrust kicks the midsection of Julius. Assisted Seated Senton. Mysterio with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Lee kicks Brutus in the chest. Lee slaps Brutus in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Lee thrust kicks the midsection of Brutus. Mysterio kicks Brutus in the chest. Lee dropkicks the left knee of Brutus. Mysterio with a Basement Dropkick for a two count. Mysterio kicks Brutus in the ribs. Double Irish Whip. Brutus decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Brutus clotheslines Lee. Brutus dumps Mysterio out of the ring.

Brutus with a forearm smash. Brutus puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Brutus with clubbing blows to Lee’s back. Lee with Two HeadButts. Lee goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Julius counters with The SuperPlex. Julius with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Mysterio buries his shoulder into the midsection of Julius. Julius blocks The Sunset Flip. Lee with a Flying Hurricanrana off the ring apron. Mysterio with a Hurricanrana into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Julius counters with a Lariat. The Creeds have complete control of the match during the commercial break.Julius sends Mysterio to the corner. Mysterio kicks Julius in the face. Julius catches Mysterio in mid-air. Julius with a modified waist lock takedown. Julius knocks Lee off the apron. Julius lands The 450 Splash for a two count.

Lee with a straight right hand to Brutus. Lee with a Spinning Back Kick. Brutus reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee side steps Brutus into the turnbuckles. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee sweeps out the legs of Brutus. Combination Cabron. Lee drops Julius with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Brutus. Brutus launches Lee over the top rope. Lee slams Brutus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee with The Apron Enzuigiri. Brutus has Lee perched on the top turnbuckle. The Creeds goes for The Double SuperPlex, but Mysterio counters with The 619 across their legs. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Mysterio with a Sliding Splash to the outside. Lee with a Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Julius drives Lee back first into the apron. Julius with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Julius. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into the middle rope. Mysterio inadvertently shoves Brutus into the referee. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Chad Gable gets in the way. Gable turns Mysterio’s mask over. Julius rolls Mysterio over to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Creed Brothers via Pinfall

– We got a video recap of Paul Heyman returning to SmackDown, plus CM Punk joining The OG Bloodline’s WarGames Team. Over 72 million social media views across all platforms this past weekend.

– Cody Rhodes will be a special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Thursday.

– Finn Balor says that Liv Morgan should have more faith in her teammates. R-Truth agrees with Finn. Truth needs to a place to hide from Butch. Balor tells Truth to leave his clubhouse. Truth responds by saying that Thanksgiving is off. The time for fun and games are over. Finn knows that Liv needs to get the advantage at WarGames due to her competition. Thanks to Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest is on the fast track to becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, again. Finn wants to look at the positives despite Dom and Carlito losing to The War Raiders last week. It’s going to be a great week for The Judgment Day. There’s no leaders around here, but when everyone listens to Finn, they’re one big happy family.

Second Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Breakker drives Kaiser back first into the turnbuckles. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Breakker. Kaiser is throwing haymakers at Breakker. Haymaker Exchange. Kaiser uppercuts Breakker. Kaiser slaps Breakker in the chest. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Breakker. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Kaiser. Breakker with a Running Lariat. Breakker puts Kaiser on the top turnbuckle. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Breakker. Kaiser avoids The Super FrankenSteiner. Kaiser slams Breakker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser punches Breakker in the back. Breakker drops Kaiser with The Double Knee GutBuster. Breakker goes for The Super Spear, but Kaiser side steps him against the edge of the announce table.

Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser applies The Abdominal Stretch. Kaiser bodyslams Breakker. Kaiser hammers down on Breakker’s ribs. Kaiser blasts Breakker with The PK. Kaiser with a palm strike. Kaiser toys around with Breakker. Breakker is pissed. Breakker hulks up. Second Hayaker Exchange. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Breakker. Breakker with a Leaping Clothesline. Breakker scores two forearm knockdowns. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Breakker Powerslams Kaiser.

Breakker blocks a boot from Kaiser. Kaiser with a blistering chop. Breakker responds with The Super FrankenSteiner. Breakker goes for The Spear, but Kaiser counters with The Running Enzuigiri. Kaiser prepares for The Wrap Around Dropkick. Sheamus attacks Kaiser from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, Sheamus tees off on Kaiser. Sheamus repeatedly stomps on Kaiser’s chest. Sheamus transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sheamus had a huge standoff with Breakker. Sheamus and Breakker are trading back and forth shots. All hell is breaking loose in Glendale. Adam Pearce informs us that Bron Breakker will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser at Survivor Series.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via Disqualification

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with The OG Bloodline. Sami was definitely shocked because they were ready to go into WarGames, 5v4. They were ready to die together. He never it was going to be CM Punk. He’s a complicated guy. As far as they know, Punk will have a one-on-one conversation with Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown. Sami wants to trust CM Punk. Jimmy says that Sami can trust him, because The Wiseman does. They have The Wiseman back, and now it’s time for The YEET Man to beat Jacob Fatu in their WarGames Advantage Match on SmackDown. It’s a family reunion. He’s going to whoop Jacob’s ass, and then they’re going to war on Saturday. YEET!

Third Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. The War Raiders For The World Tag Team Championship

STILL TO COME

– The New Day vs. The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri

– Bianca BelAir vs. Nia Jax In A Women’s WarGames Advantage Match

Checkout Episode 440 of The Hoots Podcast