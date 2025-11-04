WWE Raw Results 11/3/25
Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– CM Punk Segment
– AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The Judgment Day For The World Tag Team Championship
– Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez
– PENTA vs. El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos
– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
Checkout Episode 489 of The Hoots Podcast