WWE Raw Results 11/4/24

Mohammed Abdo Arena

Riyah, Saudi Arabia

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill, Adam Pearce Segment

Liv Morgan: Welcome to Monday Night Morgan. And please give a very warm welcome to your new Crown Jewel Champion, me. The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is officially over, and we’re moving on to The Liv Morgan World Tour. Just this week, I defeated Tiffany Stratton, I took out Rhea Ripley for the third time. Oh, you guys don’t like that? Well, this time I made sure she’s going to be gone for a very, very long time. And then I traveled halfway across the globe to defeat Nia Jax to become the new and only Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Too bad, I’ve done everything I’ve ever said I was going to do, and I have proven that I am the greatest Women’s Champion of all-time.

Dominik Mysterio: After I win.

Bianca BelAir: You know, you guys are not the only ones who walked out of Crown Jewel with some gold last night. But don’t think that we’ve forgot about that little confrontation, when you all walked up on us, last week.

Jade Cargill: And we’re tired of waiting. If you want to be the tag team champions, well, here’s your chance.

Liv Morgan: Wow, wow, wow. We’re actually in a little celebration before you guys so rudely interrupted us. And like you said, you guys were successful on Saturday, so why are you guys coming out here all angry? Oh, I think I know what it is. Bianca, is it because you think that you are the biggest, the strongest, the quickest, the fastest, the toughest, the roughest? Is it because you think you’re the best? Well, the problem with that is, your tag team partner thinks the very same thing about herself. See, you guys can pretend that you guys like each other, that you guys really get along, unlike Raquel and I, who actually have a real friendship. Everyone here knows, the only thing keeping you guys together are those tag team championships.

Bianca BelAir: I see what you’re trying to do, but it’s not going to work. But if you want to put that little tag team theory that you just came up with to the test, then let’s just have the match, tonight.

Liv Morgan: Raquel, what do you think about that?

Raquel Rodriguez: It’s kind of a celebratory moment.

Adam Pearce: Ladies, back away from each other, please. Ladies, back up. Dom, back up. We’re not starting Monday Night Raw off like that. I need all four of you to back down and calm down, thank you.

Liv Morgan: Yeah, get out of my ring. Listen to the boss and get out of my ring. Oh, and Jade, watch out for the knife that Bianca is going to stab in your back. Oh, what, Bianca, you didn’t like what I said? Well, if you’re going to look at me like that, you better do something, but you’re not going to do anything. No, you’re not going to do anything

Bianca slaps Liv in the face.

Adam Pearce: Enough, enough. Damn it, Liv, back up. Listen, all four of you, before this divulges into chaos, I was coming out here to make an announcement. What you, and what you did to Rhea was disgusting, and you sit there, and you don’t think you don’t have a number one contender? Well, you thought wrong, because you are going to defend that title, and you will have a number one contender, because tonight we’re going to have a battle royal. And the winner that wins will become the number one contender for the Women’s World Championship. Ladies, wait, there’s more. The battle royal even gets bigger, because the Women’s Tag Team Champions are in the battle royal, tonight. But wait, the biggest news of it all, the battle royal starts, right now.

First Match: Women’s Battle Royal. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE Women’s World Championship

The Participants: (Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Ivy Nile, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Maxxine Dupri)

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Isla Dawn was eliminated by Kayden Carter

2.) Kayden Carter was eliminated by Sonya Deville

3.) Maxxine Dupri was eliminated by Ivy Nile

4.) Ivy Nile was eliminated by Zelina Vega

5.) Zelina Vega was eliminated by Kairi Sane

6.) Alba Fyre was eliminated by Natalya

7.) Katana Chance was eliminated by Iyo Sky

8.) Kairi Sane was eliminated by Bianca BelAir

9.) Natalya was eliminated by Shayna Baszler

10.) Shayna Baszler was eliminated by Jade Cargill

11.) Sonya Deville was eliminated by Bianca BelAir

12.) Bianca BelAir was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez

13.) Jade Cargill was eliminated by Liv Morgan

BelAir and Cargill starts running after Morgan and Rodriguez

14.) Lyra Valkyria was eliminated by Iyo Sky

Winner: Iyo Sky

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with The New Day. It’s definitely obvious that The New Day have not been on the same page as of late. How are they preparing for tonight’s match with The War Raiders? Woods says that they should be the number one contenders, but Chad Gable felt compelled to interfere in the match, and The War Raiders got the victory. Woods says that Kofi dropped the ball, and he picked it up. Kofi takes offense by that. We get cut off with a Wyatt Sicks vignette showcasing The Miz treating Bo Dallas like garbage in the past. The Wyatt Sicks have abducted The Miz. Bo calls Miz a false prophet. Miz claims that he’s not part of The Final Testament. Bo is not concerned with The Final Testament, they wanted The Miz. Miz will plead and beg for mercy until he turns into dust.

– We get a video recap of WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg saying that he will have his retirement match in 2025. No official dates have been set yet according to Michael Cole.

Second Match: The New Day vs. The War Raiders

Xavier Woods and Ivar will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ivar with a gut punch. Ivar goes for a Bodyslam, but Woods lands back on his feet. Ivar blocks The O’Connor Roll. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Ivar. Woods with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi with The PK. Woods with a Sliding Lariat. Kofi with a Rebound Splash. Woods follows that with a fist drop. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Erik. Kofi with a single leg dropkick. Kofi tags in Woods. Ivar catches Woods in mid-air. Ivar drives Woods back first into the LED Board. Erik turns a Full Nelson Slam into a Knee Lift. Ivar with a Running Crossbody Block against the LED Board. The War Raiders have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ivar applies the cravate. Woods with heavy bodyshots. Ivar shoves Woods. Woods kicks Ivar in the face. Woods decks Erik with a back elbow smash. Ivar drops Woods with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count.

Ivar tags in Erik. Ivar bodyslams Woods. Erik bodyslams Ivar on top of Woods for a two count. Erik rocks Woods with a forearm smash. Erik tags in Ivar. Woods with repeated back elbow smashes. Ivar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Woods with a running forearm smash to Erik. Woods SuperKicks Ivar. Kofi and Erik are tagged in. Kofi with a Springboard Tomahawk Chop. Kofi is lighting up Erik’s chest. Kofi dropkicks Erik. Erik avoids the leaping clothesline. Erik sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Erik kicks Kofi in the gut. Kofi with The SOS for a two count. Kofi sends Ivar tumbling to the floor. Kofi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Kofi is fired up. Kofi dives over Erik. Kofi with a Leaping Clothesline. Kofi hits The New Day Boom Drop. Kofi prepares for The Trouble In Paradise. Woods tags himself in. Erik rocks Kofi with a forearm smash. Woods punches Erik. Erik catches Woods in mid-air. Erik drops Woods with The SpineBuster. Erik tags in Ivar. War Raiders connects with The War Machine to pickup the victory.

Winner: The War Raiders via Pinfall

– Michael Cole & Corey Graves recap the huge news of the big European tour that will be taking place on the Road to WrestleMania 41. There will be editions of Raw and SmackDown emanating from the following places.

– March 14th, SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain

– March 17th, Raw in Brussels, Germany

– March 21st, SmackDown in Bologna, Italy

– March 24th, Raw in Glasgow, Scotland

– March 28th, SmackDown in London, England from the O2 Arena

– March 31st, Raw in London, England from the O2 Arena

Sami Zayn & The Usos Segment

Sami Zayn: I can’t tell you how proud I am to be able to come out here, in front of my people, and speak our language on WWE TV. But that’s not why I came out here tonight. I came out here to address what happened with me, and Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline at Crown Jewel.

Jey Uso: Sami, before you say what you need to say, I just need to say, thank you, uce, for getting my back at Crown Jewel. But check it, uce, I saw the footage, when you kicked Roman in the face, and I need you to be one hundred percent with me, uce. One hundred percent, was that an accident?

Jimmy Uso: Uce, what’s wrong with you? You saw what I saw. Everybody in this whole world at Crown Jewel seen what we saw. We watched Sami Zayn kicked OTD dead in the face, on purpose. Hey, I’m pissed, OTC’s pissed, you should be pissed, too. We can’t trust this fool.

Sami Zayn: I can’t be trusted? I’m the one that can’t be trusted? Do I need to remind you about your track record for a second? Remember one thing, before it was me and Jey, before it was Roman, it was you and me, you were my dog, do you remember that? You were my brother. You were the one that brought me into this family, first. Remember that? And the second things started to go bad with me and Roman, what happened, you kicked me in the face. And then when things got bad with you guys, and Roman, what did you do? You kicked Roman in the face. And when Jey had an opportunity to do things on his own, you kicked Jey in the face. It was always you. We’re going to worry about my loyalty that can’t be trusted? No, man.

Jimmy Uso: What you did think, man? You think I owe you an explanation? Is that what you think? Listen, uce, I’m not the bad guy here, you hear?

Sami Zayn: You just don’t get it, man, do you. No, you don’t get it. You may not believe this, Jimmy, I don’t hate you, bro. I don’t hate you. I never have. And you’re not the bad guy. You’re not a bad guy. But you make bad decisions. I came out at Crown Jewel for one person, for Jey, do you understand? I wanted to make sure that he was okay. But I’m not going to lie, for a minute there, when it was you, Jimmy, me and Roman, the four of us fighting side by side in this ring, for a minute there, it felt like old times. It felt pretty damn special. For one minute, it felt pretty damn good, but that’s how long it lasted. One minute, and it falls apart, just like it does every single time with the four of us. So, I’m not doing this again, alright? I’m not going to have my loyalty question. I’m not going to be put on trial. I’ve already been put on trial by your family, and I’m not going to do this again. Jey, I love you, I’m sorry, I can’t do this again. I’m out.

Jey Uso: Sami, I’m asking you, please just come to SmackDown, so all four of us can talk this out like family do?

Jimmy Uso: Family? He ain’t family.

Jey Uso: Hey, I was wrong, I was wrong. Just because he’s not blood related, doesn’t mean he’s not family, he is family. Because right now, I see Jimmy Uso, I see Jey Uso, and I see Sami Uso. I hope to see you at SmackDown this Friday, my brother.

Sami was overwhelmed with emotion and headed towards the backstage area to close this segment.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Seth Rollins. Seth wanted to remind Jackie that it’s his resume that got him this opportunity in this Number One Contenders match, not just defeating Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel. He gives Bronson his props and living up to the hype. Seth has no doubt that he’ll have another battle with Bronson. But that’s in the distance future, because he has his eyes set on gold. Tonight, three of the very best in the world, and Dominik Mysterio, they’re going to duke it out for an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, the title that he might put on the map. Seth knows exactly who he is coming out of Crown Jewel.

Third Match: Chad Gable w/Ivy Nile vs. Dragon Lee w/Zelina Vega

Gable with a waist lock takedown after the bell rings. Gable talks smack to the crowd. Gable dumps Lee face first on the canvas. Gable with The Gator Roll. Gable toys around with Lee. Gable applies a side headlock. Gable tugs on Lee’s mask. Gable pulls Lee down to the mat. Lee with a side headlock takeover. Lee tugs on Gable’s singlet. Gable starts complaining to the referee. Lee ducks a clothesline from Gable. Lee with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Gable launches Lee over the top rope. Lee slams Gable’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee with The Apron Enzuigiri. Lee with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. Gable with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex off the ring apron.

Gable has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lee gets Gable tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Gable responds with another Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Gable with three overhand chops. Gable whips Lee across the ring. Gable with The Back Body Drop for a two count. Lee dropkicks Gable face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Lee decks Gable with a back elbow smash. Lee thrust kicks the midsection of Gable. Lee with forearm shivers. Gable reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee with a flying forearm knockdown. Lee goes for a Bodyslam, but Gable lands back on his feet. Lee with a Pop Up SuperKick. Lee with a Corner Dropkick.

Lee sweeps out the legs of Gable. Combination Cabron. Lee nails Gable with The Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Lee goes for a PowerBomb, but Gable lands back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Gable with The Rolling Elbow. German Suplex Exchange. Lee with two sharp elbow strikes. Lee kicks the right knee of Gable. Gable goes for a Lariat, but Lee counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee ascends to the top turnbuckle. Gable with The Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex. Gable hits The Cliffhanger DDT for a two count. Vega shoves Gable’s legs off the ropes. Ivy Nile gets Vega trapped in The Dragon Sleeper. Rey Mysterio makes his way down to the ringside area. Rey checks on Vega. Gable is trying to rip Rey’s mask off. Rey kicks Gable behind the referee’s back. Lee connects with Operation Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dragon Lee via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Imperium. GUNTHER gives Cody Rhodes his props, and admits that he was the better man at Crown Jewel. He acknowledges the quality of challengers in tonight’s Fatal Four Way Match, including Dominik Mysterio. He’s still the World Heavyweight Champion, and it’s on him to be better. GUNTHER says that him and Ludwig Kaiser have to be better. That comment seemed to strike a chord with Kaiser as GUNTHER walked away.

Fourth Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The World Heavyweight Championship

Mysterio backs away from Priest after the bell rings. Sheamus with a side headlock takeover. Rollins answers with the headscissors escape. Mysterio bumps into Rollins and Sheamus. Mysterio with a double shove. Mysterio scurries out of the ring. Mysterio gets caught in a trap. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Rollins rolls Priest over for a one count. Rollins kicks Sheamus in the gut. Rollins with a straight right hand. Rollins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sheamus decks Rollins with a back elbow smash. Priest kicks Sheamus in the gut. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Sheamus blocks it. Sheamus goes for The Rolling Senton, but Rollins counters with a Sidekick. Priest blocks The Pedigree. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Rollins lands back on his feet. Rollins ducks a clothesline from Priest. Rollins kicks Sheamus in the face. Rollins dodges The Big Boot. Sheamus pulls Priest out of the ring. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Rollins lands Three Suicide Dives.

Rollins is fired up. Mysterio regains control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton to Priest for a one count. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Mysterio with Two Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Mysterio is throwing haymakers at Priest. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Mysterio drops Priest with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Mysterio kicks Rollins out of the ring. Mysterio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Priest with heavy bodyshots. Mysterio SuperKicks Priest. Mysterio with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Mysterio throws his towel at Priest. Mysterio talks smack to Priest. Mysterio toys around with Priest. Mysterio slaps Priest in the chest.

Priest with two clotheslines. Priest with The Flapjack. Priest delivers his combination offense. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest with The Lifting Flatliner. Sheamus ducks a clothesline from Priest. Sheamus with Three Irish Curse BackBreakers. Sheamus drags Mysterio to the corner. Sheamus with The King Kong Knee Drop for a two count. Priest with The Switch Kick to Rollins. Rollins answers with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Sheamus thrust kicks the midsection of Rollins. Sheamus with a knee lift. Rollins with The Rolling Elbow. Priest with The Roundhouse Kick. Sheamus clotheslines Rollins over the top rope. Sheamus blocks The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Priest with The Bell Clap. Sheamus with a Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus follows that with The White Noise for a two count.

Mysterio dropkicks Sheamus into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Sheamus counters with a Running Powerslam. Sheamus prepares for The Brogue Kick. Rollins SuperKicks Sheamus to the floor. Mysterio with a handful of tights for a two count. Rollins kicks Mysterio in the gut. Rollins drops Mysterio with The Pedigree. Rollins prepares for The Curb Stomp. Bronson Reed drives Sheamus face first into the steel ring post. Reed throws Priest into the steel ring steps. Reed stares down Rollins. Rollins with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Reed drives Rollins back first into the ring apron. Reed clotheslines Rollins. Reed clears the announce table. Priest rocks Reed with a forearm smash. Sheamus with a Pump Knee Strike. All hell is breaking loose in Riyadh. Reed fires back with Two Death Valley Drivers. Reed with Two Tsunami Splashes to Priest and Sheamus. Reed HeadButts Rollins. Reed climbs up the ringside barricade. Reed delivers The Tsunami through the announce table. Reed leaves the ringside area. Mysterio connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Priest counters with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Priest had a big standoff with GUNTHER as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

