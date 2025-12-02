WWE Raw Results 12/1/25
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, Arizona
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– CM Punk Segment
– GUNTHER vs. Solo Sikoa w/Talla Tonga In A Semi-Final Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament
– AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The New Day w/Grayson Waller For The World Tag Team Championship
– Jey Uso vs. LA Knight In A Semi-Final Match In The Last Time Is Now Tournament
Checkout Episode 493 of The Hoots Podcast