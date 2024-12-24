WWE Raw Results 12/23/24

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn Segment

Drew McIntyre: Well, after Hell In A Cell, I have never been so beat up in my entire life. 16 staples in my head. My back almost broken from landing on the steel steps. And I went home to Scotland. The reason I went home, and why I haven’t really talked about it publicly, it’s because a very close family member passed away. Some people are probably feeling sympathy, right now. Maybe some of the guys in the locker room are saying to each other, I didn’t know. Maybe if you cared enough, maybe you’d asked. Over these past two months, guess how many people phone me to check on me, not on how I was doing mentally, how was I doing physically after all that violence at Hell In A Cell? One person. These past 17 years, I’ve been led to believe that we’re all a big happy family in the back. We’re brothers and sisters, we’ve traveled the world together, we spend more time with each other than we do with our actual families. But it’s all BS.

My brother, John, in Scotland wouldn’t stab me in the back to take my spot. But people like Jimmy, Jey, and Sami 100% would. You just proved my point. After watching the horrible things that Jey and his family did to people like me, he says I’m a changed man, he does his little cute hand sign, it’s a stupid made up word. You just forget about it, and you move on. That’s the other thing I’ve realized; I’ve given and given all this time. You turn on me for someone who’s been gone for years, who told you to go screw yourself. And I kept fighting for you. I believed, deep down, you believed in me, so I believed in you. And I bled out at Hell In A Cell, and when I was gone, you instantly forgot about me. So, from now on, I will give no more for anybody. Drew McIntyre is going to take. And I’m going to keep telling the truth. And the truth is, the real villains in the WWE are Roman Reigns and CM Punk. And if you chose to prop them up, I mentioned their names already, Jey, Jimmy, Sami for instance. The things Roman did to you, he comes back, he took a vacation, they cheer for him, he snaps his fingers and you’re right back by his side, it’s pathetic. I suggest, everybody that every wronged, Drew McIntyre, sleeps with one eye open, because I’m coming for you.

Sami Zayn: Drew, you’re angry. You don’t have to believe me. You could think everyone has their ulterior motives, and that’s fine. But I’m telling you, me, personally, man-to-man, I didn’t know what happened to you while you were in Scotland. I thought like everybody else you were recovering from one of the most vicious Hell In A Cell matches of all-time. I know that’s what I thought, I know that’s what all the guys and girls in the back thought, I know that’s what all the fans’ thoughts, okay. So, whether you want to believe that or not, that’s up to you, okay. But I’m going to level with you here, for a second. You talk about your 17 years, 22 years in the game, alright. Everything that you talked about, I went through it. You want to talk about loss, I’ve had loss. Trust me, I’ve had loss, that I had to put to the side and go to work the same week. The sacrifices you’re talking about, the birthday parties, the weddings, the funerals that you should’ve been there for, but you weren’t, I’ve done them all, I’ve missed them all. I put unnecessary stress on my wife, on my kid. I do that, too, do you know why? Because this is the life that you and I chose. We are WWE Superstars. And we are lucky to be WWE Superstars. And you think this is just your story or my story? You know who else has stories like this? Every single person sitting in these stands, every single person watching at home. The kids who struggle at school.

The people who struggle at work. They struggle economically, physically, they have their losses, they have their sacrifices, but they still get up every day and do what they’ve got to do to solider on and get through the day without pointing the finger at everybody else. And then you want to turn around, and you actually want to point the finger at them, and say that they forgot about you? Brother, they didn’t forget about you, they made you. And you still think the worlds revolves around you, because once upon a time, when you were a kid, someone told you that you were the chosen one. But I got news for you, Drew. Just because you’re mad, it doesn’t make you special. And now you want to think that what everybody else does is somehow tied to you. Guess what? What Jimmy Uso does has nothing to do with you. What Jey Uso does has nothing to do with you. What Sami Uso does has nothing to do with you. But Drew, if you want to still walk around angry, all the time, point the finger at them, at me, at Jimmy, at Jey, at Punk, at Roman, you still want to be mad about The Bloodline, after all this time, fine, no one is stopping you. You still have a problem with The Bloodline, I have no problem being your problem, right now, and facing you in this ring, right now.

Drew McIntyre: You want to know the truth? It isn’t just anger. My anger comes from a place of pain. And I doubt everything that you just said. It’s your truth. And there was so much passion in it, but it’s not the full truth. You have a way of spinning things. You can fly back home to your family every single week and be them. I’m halfway across the world. The people of Boston are never going to leave Boston. They are with their family 24/7. I don’t have that luxury. So, I’m going to remain calm, I’m going to look you in the eye, and tell you the truth. Why do you want this fight? You know the result. We have wrestled time and time, again, and you have never beat Drew McIntyre. So, I suggest, because I heard that you’re not 100% healthy, and I saw your wife and kid in the back, I suggest you walk back there, you take their hand, and you leave this arena, because out of everybody in The Bloodline, you’re the least of my worries.

Sami Zayn: Well, you’re definitely right about a couple of things. When it comes to wins and losses, you got my number, you’re right about that. And I’m not 100%, haven’t been 100% for a couple weeks since Saturday Night’s Main Event, you’re right about that, too. And you’re right, the smart thing to do would be to go home, and to celebrate, try to get healthy during the holidays. But I would just so much rather do this

Sami starts throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. McIntyre HeadButts Zayn. Jey Uso storms into the ring to make the save. Sami and Jey clotheslines McIntyre over the top rope.

– Adam Pearce scolds Pure Fusion Collective for taking out Kairi Sane last week. Sonya Deville wanted to replace Kairi in the Women’s IC Title Tournament. Pearce says that’s a terrible idea. He already filled the vacancy that PFC caused. It will be Iyo Sky. Happy Holidays.

First Match: Iyo Sky vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Fyre kicks Natalya in the gut. Fyre with a back elbow smash. Natalya dumps Fyre out of the ring. Sky rolls Natalya over for a two count. Natalya side steps Sky into the turnbuckles. Natalya with The Slingshot Atomic Drop. Natalya runs over Sky’s back. Fyre pulls Natalya out of the ring. Fyre sends Natalya ribs first into the steel ring steps. Sky lands The Suicide Dive. Sky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sky with Two Shotei’s. Sky dropkicks Fyre. Fyre reveres out of the irish whip from Sky. Sky showcases her agility. Sky rocks Fyre with a forearm smash. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick.

Sky pops back on her feet. Sky plays to the crowd. Fyre ducks a clothesline from Sky. Fyre drops Sky with The Satellite DDT. Fyre with The Gourdbuster into Natalya. Fyre drags Natalya and Sky to the corner. Fyre with The Double Swanton Bomb for a two count. Fyre hooks the outside leg of Natalya for a two count. Fyre applies The Koji Clutch. Natalya rolls Fyre over for a two count. Natalya with a double leg takedown. Natalya applies The Double Sharpshooter. Fyre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sky with another shotei. Natalya slides out of the ring. Sky blasts Natalya with The PK. Sky delivers The Quebrada to the outside. Sky is fired up. Sky rolls Natalya back into the ring. Sky ascends to the top turnbuckle. Fyre punches Sky in the back. Natalya with The Release German Suplex. Sky connects with Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– We head back to The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse. Finn Balor is livid because this was supposed to be a great holiday season for him, he was supposed to have two titles, now he has none. Liv Morgan interjects and says that Finn should have listened to her and stood away from Damian Priest. Finn says that Liv has her own problems to worry about, like Rhea Ripley, and to stay off his back. Dominik Mysterio tries to play peacemaker. He’s gonna go to Adam Pearce’s office and request a match with Damian Priest, he’s going to step up for the family. JD McDonagh’s wish for Christmas is one week without drama.

– Sami Zayn wished that Jey Uso gave him a heads up that he was coming back. Jey says that he needs to handle his business with Drew McIntyre, tonight. Sami says that he backup his words. Jey reminds Sami that he’s not at 100%. Sami wants to finish what he started with Drew in the main event.

– We got a video recap of the Raw Netflix Kickoff event from WWE Headquarters.

Second Match: Chad Gable w/American Made vs. Akira Tozawa w/The Alpha Academy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gable applies a wrist lock. Gable with three knife edge chops. Gable whips Tozawa across the ring. Gable drops Tozawa with a shoulder tackle. Gable poses for the crowd. Gable talks smack to Otis. Gable goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tozawa lands back on his feet. Tozawa with a Spinning Back Kick. Gable dodges The Windmill Kick. Tozawa crawls under Gable’s legs. Tozawa with The Windmill Kick. Gable applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Gable continues to bicker with Otis on the outside.

Gable slaps Otis in the face. Tozawa rolls Gable over for a two count. Tozawa SuperKicks Gable. Tozawa rips off his t-shirt. Tozawa goes for The Diving Senton Bomb, but Gable gets his knees up in the air. Gable with Three German Suplex’s. Gable PowerBombs Tozawa. Gable makes Tozawa tap out to The Ankle Lock. After the match, Gable refuses to let go of the hold. Otis delivers The Big Biel Throw. The Creed Brothers walk into the ring before Otis could tee off on Gable. Otis hulks up. Gable decides that discretion is the better part of valor.

Winner: Chad Gable via Submission

– Xavier Woods calls Dominik Mysterio a “Broke Ass Tom Selleck”

Third Match: Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

Mysterio is playing mind games with Priest after the bell rings. Priest tells Mysterio to bring it. Priest blocks a punch from Mysterio. Priest with The Bell Clap. Priest is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Priest with The Flapjack. Priest applies The Torture Rack. Priest dumps Mysterio face first on the canvas. Priest plays to the crowd. Mysterio avoids The Rebound Lariat. Mysterio kicks Priest in the chest. Mysterio with clubbing blows to Priest’s back. Mysterio SuperKicks Priest. Mysterio dropkicks Priest. Priest is pissed. Mysterio sends Priest tumbling to the floor. Mysterio goes for The Suicide Dive, but Priest counters with The Flatliner into the steel ring post. Priest rolls Mysterio back into the ring.

Priest attacks JD McDonagh who was dressed in a Santa outfit. Priest launches McDonagh over the announce table. Priest launches Carlito into the timekeeper’s area. Finn Balor attacks Priest from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, all hell starts breaking loose in Boston. Priest clotheslines Mysterio. Priest tees off on Balor. The Judgment Day gangs up on Priest. The War Raiders storm into the ring to make the save. Priest dumps McDonagh out of the ring. Priest SuperKicks Balor. Priest repeatedly stomps on Balor’s chest. Erik clocks Carlito with a knee lift. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat. War Machine hits their Springboard Clothesline/German Suplex Combination. Priest plants Balor with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Priest stands tall with The War Raiders.

Winner: Damian Priest via Disqualification

Seth Rollins Sit-Down Interview

Jackie Redmond: Seth, thank you for sitting down with me. I appreciate the time.

Seth Rollins: My pleasure, my pleasure, thank you for having me.

Jackie Redmond: You know, I talked to CM Punk. I heard what he had to say. I heard what he believes are the reasons that you carry so much hatred for him. And we’ve heard from you as well. But I’m just curious what the root issue is for you, like, what’s the driving force of this disdain that you very clearly feel for CM Punk?

Seth Rollins: The thing is, like, I’ve tried to sort of explain how I felt about CM Punk, many times over the years. I don’t want to say that I’m talking in the wind, but he needed this place, and it didn’t need him. So, that hypocrisy, that level of hypocrisy is what just really eats at me. It’s hard for me to let that go.

Jackie Redmond: You talk about getting rid of it by cutting it out, by fighting through it, and how this fight has to happen for you, as a personal catharsis. What does cutting him out look like? What can we expect from, I don’t even want to call it a match, because I doesn’t feel like the right word?

Seth Rollins: No, it’s a fight. It’s going to be a fight. There’s no question about it, it’s going to be fight. This is the biggest fight in our sport, right now. This is the biggest fight in our industry, and I need it now. After Survivor Series this year, seeing him hand-to-hand with Roman Reigns, Roman’s fingers up in the air, and Punk doing his stupid go to sleep thing, I just wanted to throw the remote through the TV, like, I was so viscerally, internally destroyed. I was like, that’s it, I can’t wait, I don’t want to wait anymore, I want the whole world to see it. This is perfect. Netflix, the debut, the world will be watching this match. And to answer your question, I don’t what it’s going to look like. You’re going to see a side of me that no one has ever seen. It’s going to be, no pun intended, it’s going to be raw, it’s going to be visceral, it’s going to be violent. I’ve got to extract this demon out from my soul, like, I got to get out of me, I got to cut this cancer out of my brain or I’m going down, and I can’t handle it.

Jackie Redmond: Well, it sounds like, the only way you can actually process this betrayal, which clearly means something to you, it’s to go through a fight. And you’re going to get that fight. January 6th, on the Netflix Premiere of Monday Night Raw. Seth, I appreciate your time, and maybe more importantly, your honesty, so thank you.

Seth Rollins: Finally, I can’t wait.

Fourth Match: The Miz w/The Final Testament vs. Dexter Lumis w/The Wyatt Sicks

Miz immediately runs out of the ring. Miz ducks under two clotheslines from Lumis. Miz with a southpaw haymaker. Lumis runs after Miz. Lumis pulls Miz out of the ring. Lumis whips Miz into the ringside barricade. Lumis with a straight right hand. Lumis slams Miz’s head on the ring apron. Lumis rolls Miz back into the ring. Lumis with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Lumis hammers down on the back of Miz’s neck. Lumis tosses Miz back inside the ring. Miz begs for mercy. Lumis blocks a boot from Miz.

Lumis uppercuts Miz. Lumis goes for a Bodyslam, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz drops Lumis with The Big Boot. Lumis with The Lou Thez Press. Lumis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lumis with a running elbow drop. Miz answers with a throat thrust. Lumis with The Uranage Slam. Lumis ascends to the top turnbuckle. Lumis gets distracted by AOP. Lumis delivers The Trust Fall. Karrion Kross rocks Lumis with a forearm smash which forces the disqualification. After the match, The Final Testament gangs up on Lumis. Lumis smiles at Kross. The lights go out in the building. The Wyatt Sicks get into a pier six brawl with The Final Testament. Erick Rowan PowerBombs Nikki Cross into The Final Testament.

Winner: Dexter Lumis via Disqualification

– Damian Priest appreciates The War Raiders having his back. He has no problem going to war with them against The Judgment Day.

– Pentagon Jr Vignette.

The New Day Segment

Kofi Kingston: No, no, no, no, no, no, Joe. No way, you two don’t get to speak that way about us. We heard what you said.

Xavier Woods: What is going on around here? What happened to unbiased journalism?

Kofi Kingston: Joe, how long have you been with the company, man? Obviously not long enough to know that your job is to not have an opinion, your job is to come out here, and tell the truth, like we did last week, and the week before that.

Xavier Woods: Apparently in 2024, the truth is what people want, huh? Wade, I saw you empathizing with E. Well, that’s great, because you and E have something very important in common, it’s that neither of you are man enough to lace up your boots again and get in that ring.

Kofi Kingston: And speaking of getting back in that ring, allow us to get back in that ring, and continue to tell you what we were trying to tell you last week. We could’ve put hands on E. We could’ve beat him up really bad. We could’ve beat him up, right here where he stood in this ring. We could’ve had him stretchered out of the building, again.

Xavier Woods: But we didn’t, so why are you so upset?

Kofi Kingston: Tonight was supposed to be a homecoming for me. More importantly, it was supposed to be a homecoming for the woman, who I bought a planet ticket for, to come all the way to Boston from Ghana, West Africa. That woman is my mother, and she’s sitting in the front row. She sat in the middle seat for 20 hours to come here, to see me, and you are ruining her experience. This is my mother. This is the woman who taught me to be the man that I am, today. She doesn’t deserve to see her son get booed out of his hometown.

Xavier Woods: We gave you 10 of the best years of your lives.

Kofi Kingston: Mamma, I’m sorry for these people. You don’t deserve this, mom. I don’t understand why they’re doing this. You didn’t come all this way for this. Give me a hug.

Kofi’s mother Elizabeth refuses to give Kofi a hug, and she doesn’t know why he’s acting this way. Elizabeth gives Kofi the cold shoulder and decides to walk away to close this segment.

– Next week on Raw, The Judgment Day will battle Damian Priest & The War Raiders. CM Punk & Seth Rollins will be under the same off. We’ll have the Semi-Finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Plus, Chad Gable finally collides with Otis.

– Rey Mysterio apologies to The New Day for how he treated them last week. What they did to Big E was out of pocket. If they want to fix things, they can start by apologizing to the locker room. Kofi Kingston takes issue with that notion. They’re not apologizing to anybody, because they didn’t do anything wrong. It’s ridiculous. Xavier calls Rey hardheaded, just like Big E. Maybe he should pop Rey’s mask off, and then he’ll understand what they’re trying to say. From this point on, The New Day are on their own now. Rey starts a New Day Sucks chant as he walks away.

Fifth Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

