WWE Raw Results 12/29/25
Kia Center
Orlando, Florida
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– CM Punk & The Vision Segment
– Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s World Championship
– Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory
– AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The Usos For The World Tag Team Championship
Checkout Episode 497 of The Hoots Podcast