WWE Raw Results 12/30/24

Toyota Center

Houston, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The New Day, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa Segment

Kofi Kingston: No, no, no. Cut that music off. Cut it off. Shut it down. Houston, please, just listen to us.

Xavier Woods: You know, everything that we’ve done, what did we do to you?

Kofi Kingston: Houston, understand that we have a limited amount of time, and if you don’t let us speak.

Xavier Woods: If you wouldn’t mind.

Kofi Kingston: If you don’t let us speak.

Xavier Woods: So, y’all like Jey Uso? Jey, you know, we go way back. I can’t even talk to Jey? Can you talk to them for us, please?

Jey Uso: Hey, Houston, quiet down and let’s see what this chump has got to say. YEET!

Xavier Woods: We go way back. Can you please talk? Tell them how far back we go.

Jey Uso: You know what, uce, we do go back. So, Woods, Kofi, I only got to say one thing to y’all. New Day Sucks.

Woods says that Jey needs to watch his back as they exit the ring. Jey starts a New Day Sucks chant.

Jey Uso: H-Town, I’m not even here for that, though. We got some other problems to address. We got Solo and The New Bloodline. OTC is going to handle that. I still got Drew McIntyre messing with me and my brothers, and I’m going to handle that. As a matter of fact, Drew, get your ass out here, so I can give you this YEET Down.

Solo Sikoa: Hey, yo, Jey, look up here. Hey, don’t worry about us. You see, we made our mark last Monday night. And that, right there, is the beginning of an end. Your boy, Sami Zayn got a bit too close, and look what happened last Friday, we dropped his ass, too. I did what I had to do to get Roman’s attention. And then you and Jimmy made a very big mistake by going back to Roman, after everything he did to you, when you should’ve sided with the real Bloodline, and that’s us. This Ula Fala, this one, right here on my neck, it’s going absolutely nowhere. And it’s going to stay on my neck, forever. I’m going to destroy Roman, next Monday, in the Tribal Combat Match, and will remain your Tribal Chief. And you and everyone else will acknowledge me.

Jey Uso: I don’t believe that, Solo.

Drew McIntyre attacks Jey from behind. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre starts rag dolling Jey. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Jey counters with The SuperKick. Jey tees off on McIntyre. McIntyre HeadButts Jey. The referees and officials prevented McIntyre from delivering The Claymore. McIntyre breaks free from the officials. McIntyre clocks Jey with The Claymore to close this segment.

First Match: Chad Gable w/American Made vs. Otis w/The Alpha Academy

Gable with a waist lock go-behind. Gable attacks the back of Otis head. Gable with two overhand chops. Gable applies a side headlock. Otis whips Gable across the ring. Otis drops Gable with a shoulder tackle. Otis with clubbing sledges in the corner. Otis with The Press Slam. Gable regroups on the outside. Otis slams Gable’s head on the announce table. Otis throws Gable into the steel ring steps. Otis drives Gable face first into the steel ring post. Gable with repeated toe kicks. Gable is throwing haymakers at Otis. Otis whips Gable chest first into the turnbuckles. Otis stands on the left hand of Gable. Gable with a cross chop. Otis rolls under a clothesline from Gable. Otis with a Western Lariat. Otis sends Gable to the corner.

Gable drives Otis shoulder first into the ring post. Otis blocks The German Suplex. Gable drops Otis with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gable repeatedly stomps on Otis chest. Gable repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Otis. Gable applies a toe and ankle hold. Gable dropkicks Otis. Gable avoids The Big Splash. Gable goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Otis ducks out of the way. Gable tries to run away from Otis. Otis with a Big Biel Throw. Otis with two clotheslines. Otis follows that with a Discus Back Elbow. Otis with another Western Lariat. Otis delivers The Torpedo Moscow. Otis hits The Caterpillar for a two count.

The Creed Brothers gang up on Akira Tozawa. Otis launches The Creeds into the timekeeper’s area. Maxxine Dupri drops Ivy Nile with The Lou Thez Press on the floor. Dupri tees off on Nile. Gable dropkicks the left knee of Otis. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Otis refuses to quit. Otis kicks Gable out of the ring. Otis throws Julius into the ring. Otis slaps Brutus in the face. Otis flings Brutus into the ring. Otis with The Double Body Avalanche. Otis with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into The Creeds. Otis plays to the crowd. Otis bodyslams Gable. Otis applies The Ankle Lock. Gable repeatedly kicks and slaps Otis in the face. Gable with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Gable with The Deadlift German Suplex. Gable goes for The Flying Double Axe Handle, but Otis counters with The Discus Back Elbow. Ivy continues to run interference. Gable makes Otis tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Chad Gable via Submission

– Liv Morgan is nowhere to be found inside The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse. Finn Balor sarcastically says that Liv has it all figured out, because she always has a plan, just like he has plans to deal with The War Raiders and Damian Priest. That’s cool. You know what else is cool? When The Judgment Day listens to Finn Balor, they win. Finn wants Raquel Rodriguez to relay this message back to Liv Morgan. He really wishes her the best of luck in her Women’s World Championship Match next week.

– Joe Tessitore will be hosting the Raw Netflix Post Game Show with Wade Barrett & Big E.

– Pete Dunne viciously attacked R-Truth during his entrance. Their previously scheduled match had to be cancelled.

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Segment

Rhea Ripley: 2024 was supposed to be Mami’s year. After a yearlong reign, I walked into, and I walked out of WrestleMania as your Women’s World Champion. But I took my eyes off the ball, and I’ve paid for it ever since. So, as we approach the new year, one thing has become perfectly clear to me. After all the betrayal, after all the backstabbing, after all the games, Liv Morgan, this has to end.

Liv Morgan: 2024 was the year of The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. Everything that you did to me, Rhea, I did right back to you, only better. You took my arm, so I took yours. And then I took your Women’s World Championship, your place in The Judgment Day, and your man, my Dirty Dom. I’ve been having so much fun, but that it makes me sad to say that this has to end.

Rhea Ripley: You know, part of me actually has to thank you, Liv, because you’ve cleared me from all the dead weight that was holding me down. So, now it’s time that I return the favor, and unburden you of the Women’s World Championship, my championship, the one thing that I never truly lost.

Liv Morgan: Rhea, I have always been one step ahead of you. Every time you thought you had me in the corner, it wasn’t Mami that ended up on top, it was me. And this time will be no different.

Rhea Ripley: Except this time, Liv, you’re all out of moves. The Judgment Day can’t save you. Raquel can’t save you. Even your pathetic Dirty Dom can’t save you from the beating that you have coming your way, next Monday.

Liv Morgan: Raw’s Debut on Netflix.

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan: This has to end.

Second Match: Dakota Kai w/Iyo Sky vs. Zoey Stark w/Pure Fusion Collective In A Semi-Final Round Match In The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Kai starts things off with The Pump Kick. Kai with clubbing blows to Stark’s back. Stark reverses out of the irish whip from Kai. Stark with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kai reverses out of the irish whip from Stark. Kai goes for a Monkey Flip, but Stark lands back on her feet. Kai clotheslines Stark. Kai sweeps out the legs of Stark. Kai with a Pump Kick from the outside. Stark SuperKicks Kai. Stark goes for a German Suplex, but Kai blocks it. Kai with two back elbow smashes. Stark kicks Kai in the gut. Kai fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kai with The Roundhouse Kick. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Stark follows that with a flying sledge off the ring apron. Stark slams Kai’s head on the apron.

Stark makes Kai stare at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship that’s displayed at ringside. Stark rolls Kai back into the ring. Kai with forearm shivers. Stark drives Kai face first into the middle rope. Stark kicks Kai in the back. Stark uses the middle rope to choke Kai. Stark whips Kai back first into the turnbuckles. Stark is choking Kai with her boot. Stark goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kai counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Stark clotheslines Kai for a two count. Stark applies the cravate. Stark pulls Kai down to the mat. Stark talks smack to Kai. Stark applies a rear chin lock. Stark drives her knee into the right shoulder of Kai. Stark goes back to the rear chin lock. Kai finally escapes the hold. Stark clotheslines Kai.

Stark poses for the crowd. Stark toys around with Kai. Kai with forearm shivers. Kai ducks a clothesline from Stark. Kai with two clotheslines. Kai blocks a boot from Stark. Kai sends Stark face first into the canvas. Kai delivers The Kairopractor. Kai with Two Face Washes for a two count. Stark denies The GTK. Stark with The Release Belly to Back Suplex. Stark with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Stark goes for a PowerBomb, but Kai counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Stark with a Roll Through SuperKick for a two count. Stark is displaying her frustration. Stark transitions into a ground and pound attack. Short-Arm Reversal by Kai. Stark avoids The Leaping Foot Stomp. Stark drives Kai face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Kai SuperKicks Stark in mid-air. Kai connects with The GTK to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dakota Kai via Pinfall

– We got a wonderful video package honoring the last 31 years of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

Third Match: Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. The Judgment Day w/Carlito In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will start things off. Priest punches Mysterio as he tries to sneak into the ring. Balor kicks the left hamstring of Priest. Priest launches Balor to the corner. Balor ducks a clothesline from Priest. Balor tags in McDonagh. Priest with The Big Boot. Priest rocks McDonagh with a forearm smash. Priest tags in Erik. Erik scores the forearm knockdown. McDonagh blocks The Deadlift German Suplex. Erik runs around McDonagh. Erik with The Uranage Slam. Bodyslam Party. Erik tags in Ivar. Erik bodyslams Ivar on top of McDonagh. Ivar with heavy bodyshots. Ivar uppercuts McDonagh. Ivar tags in Erik. Assisted Knee Lift. Erik with a forearm smash. Erik is mauling McDonagh in the corner. Erik whips McDonagh chest first into the turnbuckles. War Raiders goes for The Pop Up Powerslam, but Balor gets in the way. War Raiders sends Judgment Day crashing into the announce table. Erik rolls McDonagh back into the ring. Erik gets distracted by Carlito. Erik decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Erik with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Balor yanks Erik off the apron. McDonagh tags in Mysterio.

Mysterio rolls Erik back into the ring. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Erik’s chest. Mysterio with The Three Amigos. Mysterio tags in Balor. Balor kicks Erik in the gut. Balor attacks the midsection of Erik. Balor tags in McDonagh. Following a snap mare takeover, McDonagh tags in Balor. Balor with The Slingshot Foot Stomp. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton. McDonagh follows that with The Arabian MoonSault Press for a two count. Balor with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Haymaker Exchange. Erik is displaying his fighting spirit. Balor with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Balor taunts Priest. Balor drives his elbow into Erik’s forehead. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor transitions into a front face lock. Balor with a knee lift. Balor punches Priest. Balor kicks Priest off the apron. Erik drives Balor back first into the turnbuckles.

Ivar tags himself in. Ivar with a Back Body Drop to McDonagh. Ivar knocks Mysterio off the apron. Ivar with The Sidewalk Slam. Ivar with a Running Crossbody Splash. Balor side steps Ivar into the turnbuckles. Ivar with The Leaping Seated Senton. Ivar cartwheels around McDonagh. Ivar drops McDonagh with The Spinning Heel Kick. Balor avoids The Bronco Buster. Balor stops Ivar in his tracks. Priest and Mysterio are tagged in. Priest throws Mysterio back into the ring. Priest with a flurry of haymakers. Priest with The Flapjack to McDonagh. Priest with a Leaping Flatliner. Priest with a running back elbow smash. Priest follows that with a running shoulder tackle. Priest blasts Balor off the apron. Priest plays to the crowd. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat. Carlito runs interference. Mysterio delivers the chop block. Erik rocks Carlito with a forearm smash. McDonagh responds with The PK. McDonagh with The Quebrada to the outside. Ivar answers with a Crossbody Splash against the ringside barricade. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Mysterio counters with The Hurricanrana. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Balor attacks Priest from behind. Balor works on the left knee of Priest. Balor prepares for The Coupe De Grace. War Raiders storms back into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Damian Priest & The War Raiders via Pinfall

– Adam Pearce informs Jey Uso that he’ll fight Drew McIntyre at the Raw Netflix Premiere next week.

– Rey Mysterio gives Otis some big-time encouragement in the backstage area. The New Day pokes fun at Rey Mysterio being a locker room leader. Rey tells New Day to backoff and take their BS somewhere else. Kofi asks if Rey’s crew is going to jump them. Rey says that, when it comes to being a leader, sometimes you have to step up and shut up any egos that need to get checked. Rey challenges The New Day to a match. Will Rey choose one of his Rey Mysterio Cosplayers? New Day accepts the challenge.

– Pentagon Jr Vignette.

Ludwig Kaiser & Sheamus Segment

Ludwig Kaiser: Ladies and gentlemen, I demand all your gratitude for Ludwig Kaiser. That’s right. I know it, each and every one of you peasants know it, everyone in the WWE Universe knows that Ludwig Kaiser belongs at the absolute top of the food chain in WWE. Because Ludwig Kaiser is A Plus Everything. Ludwig Kaiser is European Elegance. And Ludwig Kaisers demands that Bron Breakker walks down that aisle, right now, brings his Intercontinental Championship.

Kaiser got into a massive brawl with Sheamus. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Sheamus. Sheamus drops Kaiser with a Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus delivers The Brogue Kick to close this segment.

Fourth Match: Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria In A Semi-Final Round Match In The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyria brings Sky down to the mat. Valkyria drives her knee into the left shoulder of Sky. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Sky kicks Valkyria in the gut. Sky applies a wrist lock. Sky sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria showcases her athleticism. Sky lunges over Valkyria. Sky dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Sky kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Sky whips Valkyria across the ring. Sky drops down on the canvas. Sky goes for a leapfrog, but Valkyria holds onto the ropes. Valkyria dropkicks the left knee of Sky. Valkyria stomps on the left hamstring of Sky. Valkyria applies The Billy Goat’s Curse. Valkyria stomps on the back of Sky’s knees. Valkyria with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Valkyria rolls Sky back into the ring.

Sky with clubbing blows to Valkyria’s back. Sky kicks Valkyria in the face. Valkyria drops Sky with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip off the top turnbuckle. Valkyria repeatedly hyperextends the left leg of Sky. Valkyria gos for The Night Wing, but Sky lands back on her feet. Valkyria scores the ankle pick. Sky uses her feet to create separation. Sky rolls Valkyria over for a two count. Valkyria clotheslines Sky for a two count. Sky with heavy bodyshots. Sky with a side headlock takedown. Valkyria applies the single leg crab. Valkyria continues to work on the left leg of Sky. Valkyria with a Knee Crusher. Valkyria toys around with Sky. Forearm Exchange. Valkyria blocks a boot from Sky. Sky decks Valkyria with a back elbow smash. Valkyria with The Pump Kick. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block.

Sky dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Sky with Two Shotei’s. Sky dropkicks Valkyria. Sky with a Running Back Elbow Smash. Sky with The Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Sky drags Valkyria to the corner. Sky ascends to the top turnbuckle. Valkyria with clubbing blows to Sky’s back. Valkyria blocks The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Valkyria blasts Sky with The Shotgun Dropkick. Valkyria with The Tornado DDT. Valkyria with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sky fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sky with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria follows that with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Valkyria drags Sky to the corner. Valkyria ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sky with The Shotei. Sky is throwing haymakers at Valkyria. Sky with The Avalanche Wheelbarrow Buster for a two count. Sky with The Orihara MoonSault to the outside. Sky rolls Valkyria back into the ring. Sky hits The Bullet Train Attack. Sky goes for Over The MoonSault, but Valkyria ducks out of the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Sky with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Valkyria connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

CM Punk & Seth Rollins Segment

Checkout Episode 445 of The Hoots Podcast