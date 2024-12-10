WWE Raw Results 12/9/24

Intrust Bank Arena

Wichita, Kansas

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER & Finn Balor Segment

GUNTHER: As everybody here already seen, quite obviously, Finn Balor has made a grave mistake. And whether he deserves it or not, he now has my undivided attention. And I guarantee you, right now, that Saturday Night’s Main Event will not end up like Survivor Series for me.

Finn Balor: You know, GUNTHER, you could’ve given me a title like I deserved, but instead, you wanted to mess with me, and give it to someone who didn’t deserve it, like, Dirty Dom. But let’s be real, I’m the only reason why you’re the World Heavyweight Champion, right now. And I just heard what you said, and you’re right one thing, that Saturday Night’s Main Event is going to be nothing like Survivor Series, because at Survivor Series, you retained a title because of me. And at Saturday Night’s Main Event, you lose the title because of me. And after eight long years, Finn Balor walks out of Saturday Night’s Main Event, the brand-new World Heavyweight Champion.

GUNTHER: Let me straight one thing, right away. You did not earn that title match on Saturday. Your audacity of claiming any responsibility of me being the World Heavyweight Champion is what earned you that title match on Saturday. And I get it, you’re frustrated, because eight years ago, you became the first WWE Universal Champion, and at that point of my career, man, I looked up to you, I respected you. But over the time, to be honest, that respect kept fading away and fading away. Not because I chose to, it’s because you chose to start cutting corners. You chose to take shortcuts. You chose to align yourself with The Judgment Day. You chose to hang out with a bunch of weirdos in a club house. And you chose to play second fiddle to Damian Priest. So, here we are, now, standing across from each other with no respect left. And I, figuratively, and literally, looking down on you. Eight years ago, you were the best in the world, for one night. I am the best in the world, right now, and for thousands of days to come, and this title proves it. There’s one reason why you won’t leave World Heavyweight Champion after Saturday. You’re not on my level, and you never will be.

GUNTHER and Damian Priest gets into a massive brawl with The Judgment Day. GUNTHER clotheslines Priest. GUNTHER transitions into a ground and pound attack. GUNTHER dumps Priest out of the ring. GUNTHER clears the announce table. GUNTHER goes for a PowerBomb, but Balor counters with The SlingBlade on the floor. Balor dropkicks GUNTHER into the steel ring post. Balor delivers The Coupe De Grace off the ring apron. Priest is still fighting the other members of Judgment Day. Balor attacks Priest from behind. Balor with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Judgment Day gangs up on Priest. Balor blasts Priest with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor plants Priest with Three Coupe De Graces. Balor poses with the World Heavyweight Title to close this segment.

– Adam Pearce informs Finn Balor that the World Heavyweight Title Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event will now be a Triple Threat Match. Pearce also wants Balor to lead by example. Next week on Raw, Finn & JD will put their World Tag Team Titles on the line against The War Raiders, and The Judgment Day are banned from ringside area. Finn needs sometime before he gives Raquel Rodriguez some advice ahead of her match with Rhea Ripley later on tonight.

First Match: The Wyatt Sicks w/Nikki Cross vs. The Final Testament & The Miz w/Scarlett Bordeaux In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Pier Six Brawl before the bell rings. Miz immediately bails to the outside. Uncle Howdy goes for The Sister Abigail, but Miz pulls Kross out of the ring. Kross calls for a timeout. Final Testament regains control of the match during the commercial. Double Irish Whip. Double SpineBuster to Gacy for a two count. Rezar starts rag dolling Gacy. Rezar with heavy bodyshots. Rezar sends Gacy to the corner. Gacy knocks Kross off the ring apron. Gacy kicks Rezar in the face. Rezar stops Gacy in his tracks. Gacy drops Rezar with The Recoil Clothesline. Rowan and Miz are tagged in. Rowan with two clotheslines Miz. Rowan with The Spinning Heel Kick. Rowan follows that with two corner clotheslines. Rowan dumps Akam over the top rope. Miz kicks Rowan in the face. Rowan launches Miz over the top rope.

Rowan with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Rowan rolls Miz back into the ring. Rowan is fired up. Miz with a Mid-Kick. Rowan responds with a Reverse Suplex for a two count. AOP clears the ring. AOP PowerBombs Rowan. Gacy dropkicks Rezar to the floor. Gacy lands The Suicide Dive. Lumis delivers The Trust Fall to the outside. Rowan tags in Howdy. Howdy with two clotheslines. Howdy with a Twisting NeckBreaker off the top rope. Miz decks Howdy with a back elbow smash. Kross tags himself in. Howdy with a back elbow smash. Howdy clotheslines Kross over the top rope. Howdy plays to the crowd. Scarlett trips Howdy from the outside. Scarlett runs away from Nikki Cross. Cross with a Lou Thez Press off the steel ring steps. Howdy goes for The Sister Abigail, but Miz gets in the way. Howdy applies The Mandible Claw. Paul Ellering blinds Howdy with powder behind the referee’s back. Kross connects with The Final Prayer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Final Testament & The Miz via Pinfall

CM Punk Interview

Jackie Redmond: CM Punk, thank you for sitting down, I appreciate the time.

CM Punk: Oh, thanks for having me, appreciate it.

Jackie Redmond: You know what I’m going to ask you though, right?

CM Punk: If you ask me about the Blackhawks, we’re going to fight.

Jackie Redmond: No, I’m going to ask you something much more relevant. This favor, it’s all anyone is talking about. Can you tell us anything about it?

CM Punk: No, I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about that, it’s a personal thing, you know. Me and Paul go back many, many, many years, so it’s between me and Paul.

Jackie Redmond: Alright, fair enough. If we can’t talk about the favor, let’s talk about Seth Rollins. I mean you said, last week, you don’t think about him at all, but he’s made it pretty clear that he has his eyes set on you, and he’s willing to force the issue. How are you going to handle that?

CM Punk: I think it’s no secret to anybody that I’m not going to shy away from a fight. If you come at me, I’ll start swinging. But when it comes to Seth’s hatred of me, I’m more confused than anything, because I don’t hate Seth at all. I mean, I think to understand, you have to talk about the history between myself and Seth Rollins, and it goes back, quite a bit. You’re talking about a 16-year-old Seth Rollins came to CM Punk and asked him to train him to become a professional wrestler, for free. That’s the key part of that story that everybody likes to leave out.

Now, that entitlement I think has carried over into the adult Seth Rollins, you know, who wants to be the best in the world, he wants to be on everyone’s top 10 list of the greatest of all-time. But I remember a time when he was on the top 10 list of people to be fired from this place, and I shieled him from that. I guess if I have to live in my shadow, I hate me, too. Seth Rollins is extremely talented, multiple time champion, MITB Winner. Everything he did, I’ve done better, and I did it before he got here. Now, I don’t claim to do those things because I wanted a thank you, I recognize that that 16-year-old-kid had all the potential in the world, and in my absence from this company, Seth did a fantastic job of fulfilling that vacuum, but simply put, the starter is back. Second string has to go sit down on the bench.

Jackie Redmond: Alright, well, I appreciate your honesty. Thank you.

CM Punk: You’re welcome.

Second Match: Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kai applies a side headlock. Morgan whips Kai across the ring. Morgan drops down on the canvas. Kai leapfrogs over Morgan. Morgan lunges over Kai. Kai with two arm-drags. Following a snap mare takeover, Kai with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Morgan regroups in the corner. Morgan launches Kai face first into the steel ring post. Morgan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Pure Fusion Collective make their way down to the ringside area. Morgan goes for The Three Amigas, but Kai counters with a Vertical Suplex. Kai with forearm shivers. Kai with two clotheslines. Kai dropkicks Morgan. Kai whips Morgan back first into the turnbuckles.

Kai nails Morgan with The Face Wash. Kai with a Leaping Foot Stomp in the ropes for a two count. Morgan denies The GTK. Kai delivers The Scorpion Kick. Kai kicks Zoey Stark in the face. Kai blasts Shayna Baszler with The PK. Morgan goes for The Oblivion, but Kai rolls her over for a two count. Morgan dodges The Pump Kick. Morgan hits The CodeBreaker. Morgan with a Rising Knee Strike. Morgan goes for The Flying CodeBreaker, but Kai counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Kai knocks Sonya Deville off the ring apron. Morgan dodges The Face Wash. Morgan connects with The Oblivion to pickup the victory. After the match, PFC gangs up on Kai. Damage CTRL storms into the ring to make the save. Kairi Sane wipes out PFC with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Morgan plants Iyo Sky with The Oblivion.

Winner: Liv Morgan via Pinfall

– Cody Rhodes runs into The New Day in the backstage area. Cody says that Kofi and Woods should be ashamed of themselves. Woods starts laughing as they walk away.

Drew McIntyre Promo

Hell In A Cell was the most violent match of my 24-year career. And in the end, I succumbed to my blood loss. I could’ve been at Raw post Bad Blood, against doctors’ orders, I proved time and time again, The Scottish Warrior isn’t just a catchy nickname, it is earned. But I had to go back to Scotland, my family needed me. 2024 should’ve been a career year for Drew McIntyre, but time and time again, I kept getting screwed over at the finish line. While I was at home, the same thought kept creeping through my mind, burning in my head, what if I’m wrong? What if everyone else was right? What if people could truly change? What if my gut was wrong?

And then I turned on Survivor Series, and I saw Roman Reigns standing side by side with CM Punk, and who was by their side? Sami, Jimmy, Jey, with their stupid fingers up in the air. After everything they’ve known, Roman snaps his fingers, they put their tail in between their legs and they run right by his side. At least CM Punk took a bribe. They all sold out for absolutely nothing. That’s when it was clear, that’s when I knew I had to come back, that’s when I knew I was going to take out Sami Zayn, that’s when I knew I was going to take out Jey Uso. Spending time back at home, I realized that I can’t change the past as much as I wanted to, but I can change the present, and I will change the future.

Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn Segment

Seth Rollins: Wichita. Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I am your host tonight. I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Oh, man, we got a lot to talk about tonight. Wichita, give it up for my man, CM Punk, huh. Yeah, you know, Punker. Go ahead, chant his name, go for it, let it all out. Dude, when your days are done in the ring, oh, CM Punk, he’s got a career as a politician ahead of him, I’ll tell you what. That, right there, that we saw earlier tonight, that was a masterclass in how to spin the truth, right? You take a little bit of truth, spin out around, and play the victim. And CM Punk has been doing that his entire life. He’s a fraud. He’s a conman. You want the truth about me and CM Punk? I’ll tell you the truth. CM Punk was right, I did go to him to get train, absolutely. And at one time, he was one of the best in the world, no doubt about it.

I looked up to CM Punk. I idolized CM Punk. CM Punk helped me get my foot in the door here in WWE, no doubt about it. I respected CM Punk. CM Punk and I were friends. And if the story ended there, you might wonder yourself, why does Seth Rollins hates CM Punk so much? But the part of CM Punk’s story that he left out will tell you why. When CM Punk walked out the doors of this company, 11 years ago, I called him, I texted him, because I was a friend, I respected him, and what he stood for. And what I did get back from Punk? Nothing. I got ghosted by CM Punk. And it wasn’t just me, it was every single person who was friends with Punk that worked for this company, because if you didn’t quit your dream job, and your priorities didn’t line up with Team CM Punk, then you were evil, man.

And if the story ended there, okay, but that’s not what happened. Because for the next 10 years, all CM Punk tried to do was tear this company down, that’s all he did. He talked as much crap as he could. He took any pot shots he could. And you know when he finally walked back in here, do you know why? Because he failed at everything else. He burned every single bridge that would lead him to water, and the money was right. So, yeah, once upon a time, I used to chant his name, too. I used to respect CM Punk, too. I wanted to be just like CM Punk. I wanted to follow in his footsteps, but somewhere along the way, I realized that he was a fraud, and I wanted to be better than CM Punk. And I was. Everything CM Punk did in this ring, I did it, twice. And I did the one thing that he could never do, and that’s main event WrestleMania. Hey, if you’re out here to defend CM Punk, again, then we’re going to be fighting again. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t have time for it.

Sami Zayn: Look, man, last week, you were angry, you said some things. I was angry, I said some things, we even fought in the middle of this ring, okay, and I guess that’s bound to happen every now and again when we’ve known each other as long as we’ve known each other. But it was wrong of me to assume that you were the one that dropped Jey Uso backstage, last week, okay. I’ve known you longer than that. I was wrong about that. And for that, I’m sorry, alright.

Seth Rollins: You know what, Sami? I’m glad that you brought that up, man, I really am. Because the thing that’s been eating me up inside, over the last week, as far back as we go, you and me, we’ve been friends for 20 years, our kids play together, man. We’re like this, alright. But when Jey went down, I was the first person that came to your mind, dude, I was the first person that came to your mind, and I want to know why?

Sami Zayn: Hey, there was a reason, Seth, okay, because the way you were talking last week, you were out of your mind, alright. Yeah, go back and watch it, because you were out of mind. You weren’t talking like you. You weren’t the Seth Rollins I’ve known for almost 20 years. You were talking like someone completely different. You were talking like the person who points their finger at everybody else, that blames everybody else for their actions, and acts like they’re only person with some moral clarity around here. You sounded less than Seth Rollins last week, and more like Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins: I am not Drew McIntyre.

Sami Zayn: You’re not Drew McIntyre, okay, you’re not. You’re better than him. You’re a better person than him. But this thing with you and CM Punk, it brings out the worst in you, okay. And maybe I shouldn’t have gotten involved, but I saw a guy that I knew forever, and a guy that I just went to war with, and you guys were fighting, and I got involved, and maybe I shouldn’t, so that’s why I’m out here, okay. I’m here to tell you that, this thing with you and CM Punk, it’s clearly worse than I could ever thought. So, from here on out, however you want to deal with it, it’s your business, you deal with it, however you want to deal with it, okay.

Seth Rollins: Thank you. Thank you, Sami, that’s all I wanted. I appreciate that.

Sami Zayn: Okay, so what about us? Are we good?

Seth Rollins: Yeah, Sami, we’re good, man. And I appreciate you letting me handle my business with Punk, but it seems like you got some business with Drew that you need to handle.

Sami Zayn: You know what, that’s pretty good advice. And I am going to handle business with Drew. In fact, here’s what I’m going to do. This thing with Drew, I’m not going to run it back, like I’ve done with him before. I’m not going to sit here, and listen to him come out, week after week, and talk about how everybody else is wrong, and how he’s right, and how he’s a martyr. I’m going to end this as quickly as it started. Here’s how I’m dealing this. I’ve already spoken to Adam Pearce. Saturday Night’s Main Event. Drew McIntyre versus Sami Zayn. Drew, I will see you Saturday.

Drew McIntyre ambushes Sami Zayn on the stage.

Third Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Vega dropkicks Nile. Valkyria rolls Vega over for a two count. Valkyria whips Vega across the ring. Vega with a Springboard Knee Smash. Vega with a Spin Kick. Vega plays to the crowd. Vega clocks Valkyria with The 619. Nile yanks Vega off the ring apron. Nile with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Nile repeatedly stomps on Valkyria’s chest. Valkyria regains control of the match during the commercial break. Valkyria with a Double Dropkick through the ropes. Valkyria rolls Nile back into the ring. Valkyria drops Nile with The Tornado DDT. Valkyria with The Fisherman’s Buster.

Valkyria goes for The Night Wing, but Nile counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Valkyria rolls Nile over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Vega with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Vega hooks both legs of Valkyria for a two count. Vega hits The Sliding Destroyer on the floor. Vega with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Nile sends Vega to the corner. Vega kicks Nile in the face. Nile catches Vega in mid-air. Nile with The Reverse Uranage Slam for a two count. Nile with The German Suplex. Nile follows that with a Double German Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Nile with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Vega delivers The CodeRed for a two count. Valkyria connects with The Night Wing to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

The New Day Segment

Kofi Kingston: Nah, nah, nah. You mean to tell me, after the 10 years of positivity that Woods and I have given you, you mean to tell me that you’re this mad over one day?

Xavier Woods: We came out here. We didn’t even do anything to E.

Kofi Kingston: You know, we could’ve taken a steel chair to Big E’s back. We could have taken a sledgehammer to the back of E’s neck. Guys.

Xavier Woods: You know what?

The New Day decides to drop their microphones and exit the ring.

Fourth Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/Liv Morgan In The Anything Goes Match

A pier six brawl ensues on the stage before the bell rings. Ripley and Rodriguez are brawling in the crowd. All hell is breaking loose in Wichita. Ripley with a flurry of overhand chops. Ripley launches Rodriguez over the ringside barricade. Ripley flings a trash can into Rodriguez’s face. Ripley kicks Rodriguez in the gut. Ripley with a knee smash. Ripley with a short-arm clothesline. Ripley cracks Rodriguez with a kendo stick. Rodriguez sends Ripley to the corner. Ripley kicks Rodriguez in the face. Ripley with The Missile Dropkick. Ripley with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Ripley pulls out a table from under the ring. Rodriguez drives Ripley face first into the steel ring post. Rodriguez with The Fallaway Slam over the announce table.

Rodriguez has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Ripley with a short-arm clothesline. Ripley with The Roundhouse Kick. Ripley dropkicks a chair into Rodriguez’s face. Rodriguez with a knee lift. Rodriguez with a Reverse PowerBomb into the top turnbuckle pad for a two count. Rodriguez goes for The Dominator, but Ripley lands back on her feet. Ripley with a big chair shot across the midsection of Rodriguez for a two count. Ripley sets up a pile of chairs. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Liv Morgan gets in the way. Ripley throws Morgan back into the ring. Morgan begs for mercy.

Rodriguez drops Ripley with The Big Boot. Rodriguez Powerslams Ripley on the pile of chairs for a two count. Ripley denies The Tejana Bomb. Ripley HeadButts Rodriguez. Morgan continues to run interference. Ripley sends Morgan back first into the canvas. Ripley SuperKicks Rodriguez. Morgan hits The Oblivion. Iyo Sky nails Morgan with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Sky lands The Suicide Dive. Rodriguez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rodriguez goes for The Tejana Bomb, but Ripley lands back on her feet. Ripley drives Rodriguez face first through the wedged chair. Ripley connects with The Rip Tide through the table to pickup the victory. After the match, Ripley had an interesting standoff with Iyo Sky as they were both holding the Women’s World Championship as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Rhea Ripley via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 442 of The Hoots Podcast