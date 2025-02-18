WWE Raw Results 2/17/25

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio w/Carlito

– GUNTHER & Jey Uso Segment

– PENTA vs. Pete Dunne

– Sami Zayn Segment

– Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/Liv Morgan In A Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

– Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor In A Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

