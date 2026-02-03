WWE Raw Results 2/2/26

Xfinity Mobile Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show kicks off with Bron Breakker destroying the announce table.

Bron Breakker, Adam Pearce, LA Knight Segment

Bron Breakker: Adam Pearce, you want to ruin my moment in the Royal Rumble. No, no, Adam Pearce needs to get his ass to this ring, right now. No, no, hey, Paul, we’re not talking anymore. You want to ruin my Royal Rumble, I’ll ruin your entire show. Screw Monday Night Raw and screw you.

The Vision is trying to calm down Breakker.

Paul Heyman: First of all, first of all, this is not Bron Breakker’s fault, this is Adam Pearce’s fault, and each and every single one of you know that. You put Bron Breakker number two in the Royal Rumble. I’ve already told you that number two is worse than number one, and if you didn’t hear me say it, google it, bitches, I’m not here to educate you. Number two, Adam Pearce has to approve every single visa for someone to go over to Saudi Arabia, and he doesn’t know who The Masked Man is? My ass. Adam Pearce, this is your fault.

Bron Breakker: Adam, I’m gonna count to three. You get your sorry ass out to my ring, right now. One. Two.

Adam Pearce: Aren’t you bored? Aren’t you embarrassed enough? Number two, number two, that’s all I hear, number two. You drew number two, you were among the first to draw the number, and you pulled it out. I didn’t draw it out for you; you drew it out. And The Masked Man, oh, who is The Masked Man? I don’t know who The Masked Man is. And the truth is, the last we saw The Masked Man, it was Austin Theory. But you feel like you’ve been wronged, you want me to make it right. Bron, look at me for a second, I’ll make it right, I’m gonna give you a gift. I’m gonna let you keep your job after that piss poor performance in the Rumble.

Bronson Reed had to pull Breakker away from Pearce’s security guards. LA Knight storms into the ring and attacks Logan Paul and Austin Theory with a steel chair. Breakker asks Heyman what they’re doing to close this segment.

– We got a video recap of the Royal Rumble.

First Match: Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos

– Roman Reigns Segment

– The Usos (c) vs. The Alpha Academy For The World Tag Team Championship

– Liv Morgan Segment

– GUNTHER Segment

– PENTA w/Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed w/The Vision

– Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez In A Philadelphia Street Fight For The WWE Women’s World Championship

