WWE Raw Results 2/9/26

Rocket Arena

Cleveland, Ohio

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Michael Cole informed us that Bron Breakker will be out of action indefinitely following a recent injury he suffered last week.

Becky Lynch & AJ Lee Segment

Becky Lynch: There is only so much disrespect that one woman can take. I came out here with a big announcement, that we were gonna overthrow the corruption at the Royal Rumble, but who do I see? Who do I see has come back to my show?

– AJ Lee skips down to the ring.

Becky Lynch: What are you doing here on my show?

AJ Lee: I’m not here for you, Becky. No, no, I’m here to support my girl, Maxxine, she’s got a match tonight. And then I was like planning on hanging out in catering, maybe.

Becky Lynch: Okay, okay, I get it, I get your whole thing that you do, you act like you’re so cute with your Youness and your stupid eyebrows, but it’s not cute. It’s not cute, okay? You know what you are? You’re like a little chihuahua, and you keep barking, and you’re barking in my ear, and you’re yapping all night long, and you’re keeping me awake, and you’re ruining my life.

AJ Lee: How am I ruining your life, Becky? That’s a tad bit dramatic, I mean, I feel like I haven’t done anything to do, except for beating you at Wrestlepalooza, yeah. But like other than that, like I haven’t, wait, I also beat you at WarGames. But other than that, there’s literally like nothing, hold on, I did cost you your title against Maxxine at Madison Square Garden. Okay, now that I hear it out loud, I can get what you’re saying, but you got your title back, so it’s like water under the bridge, right?

Becky Lynch: There’s no water, there’s no bridge. Alright, okay, what’s it gonna take, what’s it gonna take to get rid of you? I know, I know, I know. Oh, there’s Elimination Chamber, and it’s in your hometown, it’s in Chicago. Okay, is that what you want? You want to go one-on-one with the greatest of all-time, and it’s not just me saying it, other people say it, everybody says it, Sports Illustrated says it, The Bleacher Report says it? Is that you want? Do you want me to pummel you to the ground, splatter your blood all in front of your friends and family? Do you want me to ruin your life, like you’ve ruined my life? Is that what you want, huh?

AJ Lee: Okay, what I’m getting from all that, is that you’re either having a nervous breakdown or you want to go one-on-one with me? Becky, I knew you like me, that’s so flattering. I haven’t had a singles match in over a decade, and it would have to be really special, really worth it, you know. But like you said, you are one of the greatest of all-time. Wait, if I beat you, what does that make me? Lucky or does it make me better than you? Oh, I got it, I got it, that makes me number one contender, right, for that shinny little thing on your shoulder? Technically, I should get a title shot.

Becky Lynch: No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, that’s a no, absolutely not. You’ve done absolutely nothing to deserve a shot at this, you’re not even an active part of the Raw roster.

AJ Lee: Okay, I get it, no title, no match, so I would just go back to Chicago then.

Becky Lynch: Fine, but you listen to me, okay, you listen to me. If you think you were held down by the man before you left, you have no idea what you are in for. Welcome to The Big Time.

STILL TO COME

– Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

– Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile In A Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

– CM Punk Segment

– The Usos (c) vs. The Alpha Academy For The World Tag Team Championship

– LA Knight vs. PENTA vs. Austin Theory In A Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Checkout Episode 500 of The Hoots Podcast