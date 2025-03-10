WWE Raw Results 3/10/25

Madison Square Garden

New York, New York

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller w/Austin Theory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Waller shoves Jey in the back of the head. Strong lockup. Waller applies a side headlock. Jey whips Waller across the ring. Waller drops Jey with a shoulder tackle. Jey drops down on the canvas. Jey with a flying forearm. Jey bodyslams Waller. Jey with a straight right hand. Waller dropkicks the left knee of Jey. Waller transitions into a ground and pound attack. Waller rams his forearm across Jey’s face. Waller drives Jey shoulder first into the steel ring post. Waller stands on the back of Jey’s neck. Waller with a gut punch. Waller sends Jey to the corner. Jey side steps Waller into the turnbuckles. Jey with a Hip Attack. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jey clotheslines Waller over the top rope. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey rolls Waller back into the ring. Theory runs interference. Waller dropkicks Jey off the ring apron. Waller with a Sliding Lariat. Waller has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Waller with The Springboard Elbow Drop for a two count.

Waller toys around with Jey. Jey is throwing haymakers at Waller. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Waller. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey ducks a clothesline from Waller. Jey with The Samoan Drop. Jey plays to the crowd. Jey nails Waller with a Running Hip Attack. Jey gets distracted by Theory. Jey dives over Waller. Jey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jey SuperKicks Waller. Jey goes for a Suicide Dive, but Waller counters with a forearm smash. Waller with The Roll Through Flatliner for a two count. Waller is raining down forearms across the back of Jey’s neck for a two count. Jey dodges The Rolling Elbow. Waller kicks Jey in the chest. Waller with The Rolling Elbow. Jey responds with Two SuperKicks. Jey ducks a clothesline from Waller. Jey connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Theory attacks Jey from behind. A-Town Down Under gangs up on Jey. Jey sends Waller crashing to the outside. Jey Spears Theory. Jey delivers The Uso Splash. From behind, GUNTHER makes Jey pass out to The Sleeper Hold.

Winner: Jey Uso via Pinfall

– CM Punk/Seth Rollins Video Package.

– The Alpha Academy tries to give Jey Uso some encouragement in the trainer’s room.

AJ Styles, Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul Segment

Logan Paul: Madison Square Garden. Look, AJ Styles, he was supposed to call me out or something, but I thought I would beat him to the punch, because I don’t really associate with guys like AJ Styles. It sounds and looks like y’all forgot, I’m Logan Paul. And when you hear that name, you think of names like, The Rock, John Cena, names that have transcended sports and entertainment. Names of guys who would do anything that it takes to get to the top. Which to be honest, it’s why I’m so shocked that Cody Rhodes was dumb enough to reject The Rock’s offer, an opportunity of a lifetime. It took John Cena 20 years, 20 years to realize that nice guys finish last. But I’ve known that since day one, which is why, Dwayne, The Rock, The Final Boss, whatever they’re calling you these days, buddy, consider my soul for sale. I don’t run away from opportunities that present themselves. That’s why I’m at Madison Square Garden, in the middle of this ring, and you regulars are all watching from the crowd. You’re watching on TV, I’m the celebrity, I’m the talent. That’s why celebrities come to these events. That’s why guys like Andrew Schulz are here. There he is, yeah, Schulz, I see you, and I know you see me. Real recognize real. Talent recognizes talent. In fact, check this out, give this dude a mic. Come on, I’ve done his podcast. Come on, you always got something to say, don’t be shy. Come on, Schulzy. Come on, tell the people why you came to MSG tonight.

Andrew Schulz: I came out to MSG tonight, for the same reason we’re all here, to see the Steel Cage Match, that’s why I came out. To see CM Punk and Seth Rollins, that’s who I came to see.

Logan Paul: Okay, those are guys who are here. But who did you actually come to see me, tonight?

Andrew Schulz: Logan, nobody is here to see you. You’re not in Cleveland, Ohio, buddy. This is New York City. This is a real city, a real arena, and we like real wrestlers. I know who I want to see. I want to see AJ Styles, that’s who I want to see tonight.

Logan drags Schulz over the ringside barricade. Logan rolls Schulz back into the ring. Paul gets Schulz in position for The Paulveriser. AJ Styles storms into the ring to make the save. Styles delivers The Phenomenal Blitz. Styles clocks Paul with The Phenomenal Forearm.

AJ Styles: Get your ass back in this ring, I’m not done with you. Come on, Logan. Come on, you don’t run from opportunities. Oh, you’re going to walk your sorry ass to the back. Come on, Logan, this is New York City. Andrew, this is New York City.

Styles gives Schulz a big hug to close this segment.

STILL TO COME

– The New Day vs. The LWO In A Tornado Tag Team Match

– Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Cody Rhodes Segment

– Iyo Sky Interview

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins In A Steel Cage Match

