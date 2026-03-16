WWE Raw Results 3/16/26

Frost Bank Center

San Antonio, Texas

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Judgment Day Segment

– AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley w/Lyra Valkyria For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Brock Lesnar Segment

– The Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos

– Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/Liv Morgan

– Roman Reigns & CM Punk Segment

Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files