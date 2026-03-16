WWE Raw Results 3/16/26
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, Texas
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Judgment Day Segment
– AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley w/Lyra Valkyria For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– Brock Lesnar Segment
– The Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos
– Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri
– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/Liv Morgan
– Roman Reigns & CM Punk Segment
Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files