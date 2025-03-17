WWE Raw Results 3/17/25

Forest National

Brussels, Belgium

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes Segment

– Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

– Iyo Sky & Bianca BelAir Contract Signing

– PENTA vs. Ludwig Kaiser In A No Holds Barred Match

– Seth Rollins Segment

– Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Checkout Episode 456 of The Hoots Podcast