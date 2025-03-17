WWE Raw Results 3/17/25
Forest National
Brussels, Belgium
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
– John Cena & Cody Rhodes Segment
– Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller
– Iyo Sky & Bianca BelAir Contract Signing
– PENTA vs. Ludwig Kaiser In A No Holds Barred Match
– Seth Rollins Segment
– Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
