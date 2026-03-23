WWE Raw Results 3/23/26
TD Garden
Boston, Massachusetts
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Oba Femi Segment
– PENTA (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
– Becky Lynch & AJ Lee Segment
– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
– Je’Von Evans vs. Grayson Waller w/Kofi Kingston
– The Usos vs. The Vision
– CM Punk & Roman Reigns Segment
Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files