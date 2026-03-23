WWE Raw Results 3/23/26

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Oba Femi Segment

– PENTA (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Becky Lynch & AJ Lee Segment

– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors

– Je’Von Evans vs. Grayson Waller w/Kofi Kingston

– The Usos vs. The Vision

– CM Punk & Roman Reigns Segment

Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files