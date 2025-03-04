WWE Raw Results 3/3/25

KeyBank Center

Buffalo, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– CM Punk & Seth Rollins Segment

– The War Raiders (c) vs. American Made For The World Tag Team Championship

– GUNTHER & Jey Uso Segment

– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Iyo Sky For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Checkout Episode 454 of The Hoots Podcast