WWE Raw Results 3/31/25

The O2 Arena

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– GUNTHER vs. Jimmy Uso

– AJ Styles & Logan Paul Segment

– The New Day vs. TBD

– Bron Breakker & PENTA vs. The Judgment Day

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes Segment

– Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley For The WWE Women’s World Championship. Bianca BelAir Will Be The Special Guest Referee

Checkout Episode 458 of The Hoots Podcast