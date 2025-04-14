WWE Raw Results 4/14/25

Golden One Center

Sacramento, California

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER & Michael Cole Segment

Michael Cole: So, I was expecting this a little bit later on tonight, but, Gunther, let’s get to it. Two weeks ago, you left Jey’s brother Jimmy bloodied in the middle of this ring, and it caused Jey Uso to march down to this ring, last week, a different person.

GUNTHER: Last week? Last week, Jey walked down to the ring, he looked me in the eye, and he told me that he’s not afraid of me anymore. Last week, Jey came down here, let me get to the point. Tonight, I am here to let you and everybody else in the audience know that Jey Uso is full of crap.

Michael Cole: Listen, guys, I understand y’all are frustrated. But speaking of frustration, Gunther, it appears that you’re a bit frustrated. And we saw last year at WrestleMania, when you walked in.

GUNTHER: Screw your questions. Screw Jey Uso. Screw everything Jey Uso stands for. And screw everybody that stands for him. Ever since I stepped foot in this company, I’ve been the greatest gift this company has ever received. For 80% of my time in this company, I have been a champion. And right now, I am the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all-time. And I, I refuse to let somebody like Jey Uso ruin that for me. Yeah? Do it as much as you want, I don’t care. Jey, I heard you put your chest out, walk into WrestleMania with more confidence than you’ve ever had, because it won’t matter. At the end of the day, the bell has to ring. And when that happens, you still can’t lace my boots, and I will still put you down for a fourth consecutive time. For the last two weeks, I have been accused, the last two weeks, I’ve been told, you went too far with Jimmy, you lost control. Jey, trust me with one thing, in 37 years of my life, I have never lost control. And two weeks ago, when I took a bath in your brother’s blood, I was in full control, and I loved it. And Jey, I want you to go pray to the lord, thank him that I was in control two weeks ago, because if I wouldn’t have been, I would’ve drowned you both in Jimmy’s blood. And I’m looking forward to it, I’m looking forward, next week, calling my mother, and telling her how much I enjoyed it. To beat the living hell out of Jey Uso, and walk out of WrestleMania, still the World Heavyweight Champion.

Bianca BelAir Promo

I’d be the first one to admit that lately I’ve been in my head. Everything that happened with Jade and Naomi, it really messed me up. And now this whole situation with Iyo and Rhea, it brought out a different version in me, but different isn’t wrong. My road to WrestleMania has been nothing but blood, sweat, and tears, no complaining, no whining, no excuses, no, just straight facts. I have been doing nothing, but standing up for myself, and telling the truth. Something anybody would do, something that I hope they’re teaching their kids to do. And you don’t have to like the truth, but you can’t deny it, just like I can’t deny that now it’s a Triple Threat Match. Yeah, I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still the best. So, I’m gonna use everything that I’ve been through, to be the Bianca that I know that I can be. I’m the Bianca that won the Elimination Chamber. I’m the Bianca that’s never been pinned at WrestleMania. And I’m the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best Bianca that you have ever seen. So, it doesn’t matter that it’s a Triple Threat, because there’s nothing that Rhea or Iyo can do to stop me from getting my flowers, and walking out of WrestleMania as champion, because you can’t spell WrestleMania without EST.

First Match: Bayley w/Lyra Valkyria vs. Liv Morgan w/Raquel Rodriguez

Morgan slaps Bayley in the face. Bayley runs after Morgan. Morgan repeatedly stomps on Bayley’s chest. Morgan brings Bayley to the corner. Morgan is putting the boots to Bayley. The referee admonishes Morgan. Morgan does a primal scream. Bayley with forearm shivers. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Morgan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Morgan ducks under two clotheslines from Bayley. Bayley with The Lou Thez Press. Bayley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bayley with a Sliding Back Elbow across the back of Morgan’s neck. Bayley with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Bayley repeatedly stomps on Morgan’s back. Morgan kicks Bayley in the ribs. Bayley is raining down haymakers. Morgan reverses out of the irish whip from Bayley. Morgan dropkicks Bayley into the turnbuckles. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Bayley responds with a Running Lariat. Bayley slams Morgan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley with two back elbow smashes. Bayley slams Morgan’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Bayley with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Morgan slams Bayley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bayley decks Morgan with a back elbow smash. Bayley with a Flying Arm-Drag. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Bayley with a Belly to Back Suplex. Morgan regroups on the outside. Bayley goes for The Suicide Dive, but Morgan counters with a haymaker in mid-air. Bayley blocks The Three Amigos. Bayley drives her knee into the midsection of Morgan. Bayley whips Morgan into the steel ring steps. Morgan avoids The Running Knee Strike. Morgan stomps on the left hand of Bayley. Morgan with a Vertical Suplex off the ring stairs. Morgan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Morgan applies a rear chin lock. Bayley with a JawBreaker. Bayley with forearm shivers. Morgan kicks Bayley in the gut. Morgan with a Pump Kick. Bayley answers with a knee lift. Morgan drives Bayley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count.

Morgan smacks Bayley in the mouth. Morgan kicks Bayley in the back. Morgan goes for The Flying CodeBreaker, but Bayley counters with a double leg takedown. Morgan with a Sunset Flip for a two count. Bayley goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Morgan rolls her over for a one count. Bayley finally delivers the running knee strike. Bayley hits The Running Sunset Bomb into the turnbuckles for a two count. Morgan clings onto the middle rope. Morgan with a flurry of up kicks. Morgan drops Bayley with The CodeBreaker on the ring apron. Morgan with a Missile Dropkick off the apron. Morgan rolls Bayley back into the ring. Morgan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bayley dodges The Oblivion. Bayley with a straight right hand. Morgan blocks The Middle Rope Stunner. Morgan with a Roundhouse Kick. Morgan goes for a Flying CodeBreaker, but Bayley counters with The Stunner. Bayley connects with The Bayley To Belly for a two count. Rodriguez puts Morgan’s foot on the bottom rope. Rodriguez and Valkyria starts brawling around the ringside area. Rodriguez drops Valkyria with The Big Boot. Bayley nails Rodriguez with The Middle Rope Stunner. Morgan goes for The Oblivion, but Valkyria gets in the way. Bayley connects with The Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bayley via Pinfall

– Roman Reigns & Triple H will be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this Friday at WWE World.

– CM Punk/Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman Video Package. The Wiseman is still awaiting the arrival of The Tribal Chief.

Second Match: Rey Mysterio w/The LWO vs. Julius Creed w/American Made

