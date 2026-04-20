WWE Raw Results 4/20/26
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
Checkout Episode Five Of The SUR Files
Home » RESULTS » WWE Raw Results » WWE Raw Results 4/20/26
WWE Raw Results 4/20/26
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
Checkout Episode Five Of The SUR Files
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