Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn Segment

Seth Rollins: Kansas City! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I am your host. I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth Freakin Rollins. And in case you didn’t know, living under a rock, you’re looking at the winner of the main event of WrestleMania. And I know it’s a little difficult for some of you out there who still want to chant for CM Punk. I knew there was still a few of them out there. And I know how painful it is for some of you that still want to put your fingers up in the air for Roman Reigns. But what you’re looking at in this ring, right now, is the future of our industry. The future runs through one man. That man is not CM Punk, it’s not Roman Reigns, hell, it’s not John Cena, it’s not Jey Uso, it’s not Cody Rhodes. The future of this industry, with Paul Heyman to my left, and Bron Breakker to my right, the future of this industry runs through, Seth Freakin Rollins. Ladies and gentlemen, Sami Zayn. Welcome back, my man, you’re out for such a long time, it is good to see you back on Monday Night Raw. I assume you caught WrestleMania, right?

Sami Zayn: Yeah. Yeah, I saw the main event of WrestleMania, very good. How long have we’ve been friends, a long time, right? Okay, I feel the need to come out here, as a friend, and as someone who’s known you for a very long time, and tell you to your face that, this, this is a load of crap, man.

Seth Rollins: Hey, no, no, no. What are you talking about, man? What do you mean?

Sami Zayn: What do I mean? How much time did you spent talking about CM Punk, talking about Roman Reigns, and then the one thing those guys have in common happens to be standing over your shoulder now. So, how are you any different?

Seth Rollins: Wait a minute, now, you’re not seriously comparing me to CM Punk and Roman Reigns? How can this not be different, come on now?

Sami Zayn: For the longest time, I really started to believe that you just had this deep anger, like, this deep hatred for CM Punk, and you sounded so self-righteous when you’re talking about Roman Reigns, but now I’m starting to see that, maybe you’re just jealous. Maybe you just wanted to be in the position they’re in.

Seth Rollins: Sami, look, I’m not CM Punk, I’m not Roman Reigns. This is the vision for the future. You and me, we’ve gone back many, many years talking about what that future would look like. This is our future

Sami Zayn: What a coincidence that is, the vision for the future of WWE, the vision for the future, for this industry, for years to come, it all revolves around Seth Rollins being front and center.

Seth Rollins: It’s not a coincidence, I’m the best man for the job, you know this.

Sami Zayn: And that’s my point, Seth, it’s not a coincidence, it’s hypocritical. You spent all of this time talking about The Bloodline this, and The Bloodline that.

Seth Rollins: This is not The Bloodline, quit comparing me to them.

Sami Zayn: How is different? You got The Wiseman over there, and you got your little dog, right over there. Who, by the way, if he keeps looking at me like that, he’s gonna get his face kicked in.

Seth Rollins: Hey, hey, hey, everybody just calm down. Hey, what is this? What is going on here? Sami, you came out here to be honest with me, let me be honest with you. This is the vision for the future. And you are either with us or you become a target. That’s not a threat, I don’t want you to become a target, because this whole thing is bigger than us. It doesn’t matter if I hate you, like I hate Roman Reigns and CM Punk. It doesn’t matter if I love you, like I love you. If you stand in our way, you become a target, and I don’t want that for you, I don’t want that for you, honestly. So, look, let’s find a solution to this, we can find a solution to this. It doesn’t have to come down to blows. We can get you out of harms way. Wiseman, you can pull some strings. We can get you moved off of Monday Night Raw. No, no, no, look, it’s not a threat, it’s just you’re clearly not going to buy in to what we’re selling, so maybe we cash you out. It’s not a threat, Sami, it’s an offer. It’s an offer, it’s a favor. So, look, just think about it, think about it. But we’re going to need an answer by the end of the night.

First Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez is playing mind games with Ripley. Perez throws her jacket at Ripley. Perez delivers a chop block. Perez punches Ripley in the back. Perez with a flurry of toe kicks. Ripley grabs Perez. Perez slaps Ripley in the face. Perez with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Ripley kicks Perez in the face. Ripley goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez ducks a clothesline from Ripley. Ripley blocks The Cazadora Bulldog. Perez repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Ripley. Ripley shoves Perez. Perez kicks out the legs of Ripley. Perez dropkicks Ripley to the floor. Ripley catches Perez in mid-air. Ripley throws Perez into the ringside barricade. Ripley dumps Perez face first on the barricade. Ripley rolls Perez back into the ring. Ripley launches Perez over the top rope. Ripley knocks Perez off the ring apron. Perez is throwing haymakers at Ripley. Perez repeatedly wraps the left leg of Ripley around the steel ring post.

Ripley blocks The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Ripley goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perez lands back on her feet. Ripley drops Perez with a Lariat. Ripley sends Perez to the corner. Perez with a leaping double boot. Perez goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Ripley counters with The Vertical Suplex. Ripley dropkicks Perez to the floor. Perez regains control of the match during the commercial break. Perez with The MoonSault for a two count. Perez drops her weight on the left leg of Ripley. Perez applies The Indian Death Lock. Forearm Exchange. Perez applies a standing toe and ankle hold. Ripley breaks free with a flurry of up kicks. Ripley with a Low Enzuigiri. Ripley ducks a clothesline from Perez. Ripley applies a wrist lock.

Ripley with two short-arm clotheslines. Ripley thrust kicks the midsection of Perez. Ripley delivers The Razor’s Edge. Ripley with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Ripley is raining down haymakers in the corner. Ripley gets distracted by Giulia. Ripley tells Giulia to bring it. Perez with an inside cradle for a two count. Perez with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Bulldog. Perez with The Scorpio Rising for a two count. Perez yells at the referee. Palm Strike Exchange. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Ripley blocks The Pop Rocks. Ripley with a knee lift. Ripley goes after Giulia. Ripley HeadButts Perez. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Giulia counters with a chop block which forces the disqualification. After the match, Giulia and Perez gangs up on Ripley. Iyo Sky storms into the ring to make the save. Iyo uses the right leg of Giulia as a weapon. Iyo with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Perez launches Iyo over the top rope. Iyo with a Roundhouse Kick. Giulia shoves Iyo off the top rope. The numbers game catches up to Iyo until Ripley runs back into the ring.

Winner: Rhea Ripley via Disqualification

– Finn Balor wished that JD McDonagh gave him notice that he was coming back last week. He was medically cleared quicker than he thought he would. Liv Morgan eavesdrops into the conversation. Liv thought it would be a good idea for Finn & JD to fight The War Raiders tonight. Liv says that Finn should be happy because he’s not a champion at the moment. Finn just wants to be kept in the loop with big decisions going forward.

