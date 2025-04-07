WWE Raw Results 4/7/25
Target Center
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
– Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman Segment
– GUNTHER & Jey Uso Segment
– PENTA vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day
– El Grande Americano vs. TBD
– The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day For The World Tag Team Championship
– Iyo Sky, Bianca BelAir, Rhea Ripley, Adam Pearce Segment
