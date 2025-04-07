WWE Raw Results 4/7/25

Target Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman Segment

– GUNTHER & Jey Uso Segment

– PENTA vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day

– El Grande Americano vs. TBD

– The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day For The World Tag Team Championship

– Iyo Sky, Bianca BelAir, Rhea Ripley, Adam Pearce Segment

Checkout Episode 459 of The Hoots Podcast