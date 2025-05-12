WWE Raw Results 5/12/25

KFC Yum Center

Louisville, Kentucky

CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker Segment

CM Punk: Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Louisville, Kentucky or what? I am pissed off, but I’m a fortunate man, because I can claim to this place being my home. All the dust has settled from WrestleMania, and I’ve waited a few weeks, and I’ve nursed a few injuries and a lot of hurt feelings, but I can’t shake being pissed off. I got a lot of enemies, in fact, it would be really easy for me to list who I’m not pissed off at, right now. But number one with a bullet, number one with a big, fat bullet, the person I’m most pissed off at right now is me. Yeah, I’m mad at myself, because we’ve been here before. This isn’t the first time Paul Heyman stabs CM Punk in the back. Stab me in the back, shame on you, stab me in the back twice, shame on me. But it’s on me, okay, I like to trust my friends. Paul Heyman almost 12 years ago smashed a ladder into my head, and gave me 13 staples on my forehead, and we’ve moved past that, at least I thought we did. We’ve grown and matured as human beings, at least I did. And apologies to Jey Uso, who when I came back to this company, warned me about Paul Heyman. But Paul is Paul, he’s who he’s always been. He’s a fat little snake. So, yeah, while I’m pissed at him, I’m more mad at myself. And yeah, I’m mad at that Temu CM Punk, Seth Rollins. I’m gonna get my hands on all of them. What confuses me, Louisville, Kentucky, is that we know how this ends. We’ve been here before, we’ve been down this road, all on this journey together. Paul Heyman, you know how this ends. And I cannot wait to get my hands around your fat little neck and squeeze you until your eyeballs pop.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen.

CM Punk: No, no, no, here he is. Good, where you at? Where you at, Penguin, come on? You want to march down with some purpose? Come into this ring, right now, and explain to me exactly why you did what you did. And Wiseman, understand that whatever words you choose, they will be your last. Come on.

– Seth Rollins appears on the stage with Bron Breakker.

CM Punk: You’re just a song, kid, that’s all you are. At some point the bell’s gotta ring.

Seth Rollins: Just when I think you can’t get anymore selfish or anymore egotistical, you find a way to top yourself. This man, Paul Heyman, was your best friend. Your best friend, and you made his life hell on the road to WrestleMania. And now you’re out here, in front of the entire world, gaslighting all of us, trying to make us believe that he betrayed you? You make me sick, Punk. This man believed in you. For years, he believed in you when no one else did. You know what I believed? I believe that you’re scum. I believe that you’re trash. I believe that you’re human excrement. And my belief was the right one. And just when I think, man, just when I think that I can’t hate you anymore than I already do, you stand there in that ring, the reason that I’m not World Heavyweight Champion, right now.

CM Punk: You ain’t ever gonna be champion as long as I’m on two feet.

Seth Rollins: What is your deal, man? Do you love punishment? You love suffering? You love being on the wrong side of history? Is that what’s going on here? I can’t seem to figure it out. Paul, wait a minute, wait, I get it. He loves to play the victim. He loves to come out here and boo and cry me a river. Poor CM Punk, right? You so desperately want to be a victim, Punk. You so desperately want to die a martyr. Well, I believe that can be arranged. I hope you have prepared your last words.

Bron Breakker makes his way down to the ring.

CM Punk: Are you gonna bark all day, little doggy or you gonna bite?

Punk attacks Breakker with the microphone. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breaker is raining down haymakers in the corner. Punk kicks Breakker in the face. Punk with a double leg takedown to Rollins. Punk transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker attacks Punk from behind. Breakker repeatedly stomps on Punk’s chest. Sami Zayn storms into the ring to make the save. Zayn tees off on Rollins. Breakker with The Northern Lights Suplex. Punk and Rollins are brawling in the crowd. Heyman gives Rollins a steel chair. Jey Uso SuperKicks Rollins. Jey with rapid fire haymakers. Breakker attacks Jey from behind. Rollins and Breakker gangs up on Jey. Punk and Rollins storms into the ring with two steel chairs to make the save.

First Match: PENTA vs. Chad Gable

