WWE Raw Results 5/18/26

Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, North Carolina

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu Segment

– Oba Femi vs. TBD

– Los Americanos vs. The Original El Grande Americano & Los Americanos Hermanos In A Trios Match

– Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. The Judgment Day For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh In A Street Fight

– Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory w/The Vision

Checkout Episode 9 Of The SUR Files