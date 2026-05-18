WWE Raw Results 5/18/26
Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, North Carolina
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu Segment
– Oba Femi vs. TBD
– Los Americanos vs. The Original El Grande Americano & Los Americanos Hermanos In A Trios Match
– Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. The Judgment Day For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh In A Street Fight
– Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory w/The Vision
Checkout Episode 9 Of The SUR Files