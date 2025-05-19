WWE Raw Results 5/19/25

Logan Paul, GUNTHER, Jey Uso Segment

Logan Paul: Hey, yo! Welcome to Monday Night Raw. Listen here, Greenville. It is a fact that I will beat Jey Uso this Saturday. And when I return to this ring, next Monday on Raw, Logan Paul will be your new World Heavyweight Champion. Oh, what’s wrong? What’s wrong, Greenville? You don’t like facts? Hey, perfect, I got a lot more for you, check this out. Fact, Jey Uso is the current World Heavyweight Champion. Fact, Jey Uso tapped out GUNTHER at WrestleMania. No, YEET! I said, no, YEET! Okay, fine, yeah, fine, YEET! Four letters, one word, all y’all have two brain cells, shut up. Another fact, Logan Paul will win a singles title 12 years faster than Jey Uso. Fact, Jey Uso cannot handle the weight of being a world champion. Fact, Jey Uso has eyes on everyone in this company, except Logan Paul. And the biggest fact of them all, and my favorite, I have knocked out Jey Uso three times. Three times I have left Jey Uso unconscious, flatline, face first on the floor. And guess what, oh, man, sorry, Greenville, I’m gonna do it again this Saturday. And when I do, Logan Paul will become your new World Heavyweight Champion.

GUNTHER: You seem very confident that you can beat that guy that has beaten me for my World Heavyweight Championship. So, I need to assume that you’re standing out here believing that you’re better than me. That’s very confident, and I think that’s good. Confidence, as we both know, is what drives us in life, it’s what got us here, right? And to be quite honest, and if everybody here is honest for one second, those people show you way more respect than they do. I mean, come on, guys, you might be a little bit jealous, because this is a self-made, social media megastar. With his own hands, he built a social media empire. If I’m honest, there’s things I can learn from you.

Logan Paul: Yeah, there is, GUNTHER. Listen, The Ring General knows business. Hey, it’s just business, guys, and I’m good for it. Who knew GUNTHER was so smart? Whatever you want, talk to me, bro, I’m in the locker room, I got a great guy for you.

GUNTHER: Hey, I’m not done. I think there’s things you can teach me. So, social media, obviously, I might need a little help. Just in general, your entrepreneurship, your understanding of marketing. If I think about it more, just imagine the headlines. YouTuber becomes World Heavyweight Champion, right? Logan Paul as World Heavyweight Champion would be great for business.

Logan Paul: Who knew, GUNTHER, The Ring General, knows business? He’s got a suit and everything. He’s basically in the LO-Gang, this is crazy. Hey, respect, GUNTHER, this guy knows business, I love it.

GUNTHER: Business, that’s what it is to you, right? Understand one thing, to you, its business, but to me, all of that here is very personal. Beating Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship is very personal to me. So, if you take that away from me, I will take that as feeling personally disrespected. So, maybe ask Pat how I deal with getting disrespected by non-wrestlers? That guy at least showed some heart. But when I look into your eyes, I don’t see no heart. If you beat Jey Uso, and if you square off with me on June 9th in Phoenix, all of your accolades don’t mean anything. Because we will square off, that bell will ring, and I will eat you alive.

Logan Paul: Hey, what are you saying, GUNTHER? I’m sorry, maybe you heard them. Are you walking away from Logan Paul? Yeah, big scary cat.

Jey Uso SuperKicks Logan Paul.

Jey Uso: Fact, I’m gonna see you on Saturday. And, GUNTHER, I’m gonna see you in Phoenix. Four letters, one word, uh-uh, YEET!

– Roxanne Perez has officially signed her Monday Night Raw contract.

First Match: AJ Styles & PENTA vs. The Judgment Day

STILL TO COME

– Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller w/Austin Theory

– Rhea Ripley vs. Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark In A Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Becky Lynch vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya In A Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman Segment

– Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

