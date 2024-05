WWE Raw Results 5/20/24

Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, North Carolina

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable w/The Alpha Academy

– Iyo Sky w/Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

– The Awesome Truth (c) vs. The Judgment Day For The World Tag Team Championship

– Damian Priest Segment

– Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan Segment

– GUNTHER w/Ludwig Kaiser vs. Jey Uso In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

Checkout Episode 413 of The Hoots Podcast