WWE Raw Results 5/25/26

Schottenstein Center

Columbus, Ohio

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Oba Femi Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Number one, let’s get this part out of the way, welcome to Monday Night Raw. Item number two, I am here tonight to hype you on a match that needs no hype. This Sunday, the biggest rematch, not just in WWE history, but in all of professional wrestling. Ladies and gentlemen, when I have a microphone in my hands, please shut the hell up. The biggest match in WWE indeed, and all of professional wrestling history. This Sunday, Clash In Italy, when Oba Femi steps into the ring to be conquered by “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar: I didn’t quite get the chance to congratulate you last week on your big victory over me at WrestleMania. Congratulations, Oba, well done. But that victory is gonna cost you more than you could ever imagined. Now, I’ve had my share of ass whippings over the years, but none quite like that. It was humbling. You beat my ass at WrestleMania so bad, I said, that’s it, I’m done. But that doesn’t sit very well with me, Oba. It’s not going to end that way, Oba Femi. Brock Lesnar can take an ass whipping, but can you? You’re gonna get your ass kicked by a humbled, retired beast. Brock Lesnar will conquer Oba Femi. I am gonna rule over Oba Femi.

Paul Heyman: The good news is that everyone watching will have the chance, this Sunday, to see history played out in real-time, in front of your very eyes. The bad news for everyone that worships, Oba Femi, is that Oba Femi has awaken “The Beast”. Oba Femi has awakened “The Beast”. Oba Femi has awakened “The Beast” Brock Lesnar, which means one thing.

Oba Femi: You say that I’ve awoken The Beast. Now, what do you think he has awoken in me? What do you think that four F5’s has awoken in Oba Femi? Don’t worry, Paul, it’s fine, I’m not going to hurt you. Matter of fact, I need you, I need you to be alive and well, to tell the tale of Brock Lesnar. And while you tell that story, you’re gonna fast forward to the end, my favorite part, where I retire Brock Lesnar for the second time. And I know you, Paul, you’re gonna say, it’s just business, it’s not personal. I don’t know about you, Paul, but four F5’s seem very personal to me. So, while you tell that story, this is the final chapter.

Oba Femi signs the contract for Clash In Italy.

Oba Femi: Deliver me this message to Brock. Tell him that, last time, I was fighting to beat him. This time, I’m fighting to kill him.

– We got a video recap of last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

First Match: PENTA (c) vs. Je’Von Evans For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Evans side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Penta blocks The OG Cutter. Evans ducks a clothesline from Penta. Evans with a Hurricanrana. Penta dodges The Leaping Clothesline. Penta goes for a Hurricanrana, but Evans lands back on his feet. Penta is throwing haymakers at Evans. Penta backs Evans into the ropes. Penta slaps Evans in the chest. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Penta. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nice display of sportsmanship. Stereo Penta Walks. Evans dropkicks Penta. Evans sends Penta to the floor with The Bouncy Hurricanrana. Evans delivers We Outside. Evans rolls Penta back into the ring. Penta SuperKicks Evans in mid-air. Penta with a Running Enzuigiri. Penta with The Delayed Corner Handstand Dropkick for a two count.

Penta punches Evans in the back. Penta goes for The Penta Driver, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with a Deep Arm-Drag. Evans dodges a Spinning Back Kick. Evans drops Penta with The Red Dot. Penta regroups on the outside. Evans goes for The Suicide Dive, but Penta drives him back first into the announce table. Evans with a Diving Splash into the timekeeper’s area.Penta has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Evans with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Chop Exchange. Penta tells Evans to bring it. Evans with The Bicycle Knee. Evans with The Springboard Cutter for a two count. Evans goes for The Bouncy Hurricanrana, but Penta counters with The Backstabber for a two count.

Penta plays to the crowd. Penta prepares for The Mexican Destroyer. Evans SuperKicks Penta. Evans with two haymakers. Evans nails Penta with The OG Cutter on the ring apron. Evans rolls Penta back into the ring. Evans hooks the outside leg for a two count. Penta catches Evans in mid-air. Penta hits The Penta Driver for a two count. Penta ascends to the top turnbuckle. Evans with a straight right hand. Penta with forearm shivers. Evans responds with The FrankenSteiner. Evans goes for The OG Cutter, but Penta counters with a SuperKick. Penta goes for The Mexican Destroyer, but Evans counters with The Busaiku Knee. Evans goes for The OG Cutter, but Penta counters with The Leaping Backstabber. Penta connects with The Mexican Destroyer to pickup the victory. After the match, Evans refuses to let Penta raise his hand. Evans leaves the ring out of frustration.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, PENTA via Pinfall

– Clash In Italy will be airing at 2pm ET this Sunday, the first hour of the show will be simulcasted on the main ESPN Channel.

– Breaking News: Logan Paul tore his triceps at this past weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, he’s going to be out of action for multiple months. Would like to send Logan best wishes on a speedy recovery.

– Austin Theory runs into Paul Heyman in The Vision’s Locker Room. Theory doesn’t know what to do with the World Tag Team Titles, should he give it back to Paul Heyman? Heyman told Theory that he put in their championship contracts that any member of The Vision could defend the World Tag Team Championships. Heyman expects Theory to defend those tag titles with Bron Breakker with honor and dignity. Theory gives Heyman a big hug. Heyman said that he did this for Theory, because he believes in him, he wanted this for Theory. Theory says that he wants to do something for Logan Paul. He’s going to take out every person that was involved with Logan Paul getting injured. Heyman is glad that Theory feels way, because he knows what he has to do tonight, and more importantly, to whom. Heyman pats Theory on the shoulder and walks away.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Joe Hendry is playing the “Can We Fire Logan Paul?” Song for the Columbus crowd.

STILL TO COME

– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Judgment Day w/Liv Morgan

– Becky Lynch & Sol Ruca Segment

– Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker Segment

– Roman Reigns & Jacob Fatu Contract Signing

Checkout Episode 10 of The SUR Files