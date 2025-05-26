WWE Raw Results 5/26/25

Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Let’s see who the players are, without even a benefit of a scorecard. First, a man and attack dog, a badass, the badass in a true bloodline of badass. And not just a badass, but the key to the future. If someone sent a Terminator, from the future to this planet, today, and you ask that Terminator, who’s gonna main event WrestleMania 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, and so on? That terminator would tell you, the answer to that question is Bron Breakker. And I’ll put my reputation, and the reputation of this visionary on the line tonight. That’s not a prediction, that, ladies and gentlemen is a damn spoiler. Ladies and gentlemen, do you think they realize, CM Punk is not here this evening? And that’s all thanks to “Big” Bronson Reed. WWE would never put him in the ring with top tier talent. Why? Because they were afraid of him. Not just WWE, but the top tier talent here in the WWE. Why, because he’s too reckless? Why, because of The Tsunami? Why, because he’s a violent man in a PG Era, and he’s gonna put everyone down in front of him.

So, what did Bronson Reed do? He took the initiative, he went after the top star in WWE, he went after the legacy player, the future of this industry. Bronson Reed targeted Seth Freakin’ Rollins. In one night, Bronson Reed put a beating on Seth Rollins worse than Roman Reigns ever put on Seth Rollins in ten years. In one night, Bronson Reed put a beating on Seth Rollins worse than CM Punk has ever been able to do in his entire career. In one night, Seth Rollins fought CM Punk and Roman Reigns in essentially a Handicap Match at WrestleMania, and they couldn’t do the damage to him that Bronson Reed did in one night. Get down on your hands and your knees and thank the heavens above for the altruism to this man to my right. The sacrifice Seth Rollins is willing to make for each and every single one of you, so that the trajectory of this industry, going into the future, is bigger than ever before. I give to you, the most generous man I have ever met in my entire life. I give to you, the epitome of the epiphany. I give to you, a visionary. I give to you, an architect. I give to you, the future of this entire industry. Ladies and gentlemen, acknowledge Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Seth Rollins: Make no mistake about it. Tampa, this is the vision, this is my vision, this is the way forward, this is how we secure the future of the industry. We do it through total control, through total domination, through complete power. I sold out to who? To myself? Are you out of your minds? I haven’t changed a beat. I told you exactly what I was going to do at WrestleMania, and I did it. You are questioning my integrity, right now? That’s wild, you’re questioning my integrity. Need I remind you, less than five minutes ago, every single person in this building was singing my song. And now you want to chant that profanity at me? And you want to question my integrity? You people, you morons don’t even know right from left. You don’t know what’s good for you, but you’re telling me that I’m the bad guy here. That I don’t deserve the power.

I’m the only person who does. I’m the only person capable of leading this company into the future. I’m only the person capable of wheeling that power. And that power comes through championships. And I tell you, I would be standing here before you, right now, World Heavyweight Champion, if it wasn’t for Sami Zayn and CM Punk. CM Punk found out on Saturday, exactly what happens when you underestimate me. Sami Zayn is going to figure that out tonight, because ladies and gentlemen, I have found something more powerful than championships. I’ve found an object that allows me to control the fate of those championships. I’m going to qualify for Money In The Bank. I am going to win the Money In The Bank Contract. And I’m going to cash in the Money In The Bank Contract. But here’s the beauty of it, I could do it whenever I want, I’ll do it however I want, I will cash in on whomever I want. There is nobody who can stop me. And that is complete domination. That is total power. And that’s why I’m a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

First Match: Chad Gable vs. PENTA vs. Dragon Lee In A Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

STILL TO COME

– Jey Uso Segment

– Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria Segment

– Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa w/The Alpha Academy

– Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor In A Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– The New Day (c) vs. The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers In A Triple Threat Match For The World Tag Team Championship

