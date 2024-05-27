WWE Raw Results 5/27/24

Enmarket Arena

Savannah, Georgia

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre Segment

GUNTHER: On Saturday, I beaten Randy Orton, and I am now the rightful King Of The Ring. And with that being said, I’ve also earned the opportunity to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam. So, let’s talk about the current World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest. No, I’ve followed his path, and I have to say, ever since Rhea’s out with an injury, he really stepped up and took on the responsibility. And I admire that, because I’m a man myself that succeeds when he takes on responsibility. The Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship lacked prestige, and it was on me to step up and become the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time. The King Of The Ring Tournament was lacking prestige, and again, I had to step up and raise it to levels and heights never seen before. And now the World Heavyweight Championship is lacking prestige, because the champion won it by taking a shortcut, and I don’t appreciate it.

Damian Priest: Prestige? Shortcuts? Look, man, you are the King Of The Ring, and you got an adorable crown right there to prove it. And do you get a shot at SummerSlam. But let’s be real here, like, you think you earned something? We all saw it; you did not beat Randy Orton. You’ve proved nothing. You want a pat on the back, great, I can give you a pat on the back. But if you want to take credit for something, take credit for costing Randy Orton a shot. Now you want to talk about shortcuts. Dog, listen, yeah, I did cash in, but you know why? Because I earned a briefcase in a ladder match. That’s how that works. And, yeah, I cashed in, I cashed in just like a lot of others cashed in before me. That’s how that works. I got to ask you, dog, like, do you get how business works around here? I can teach you a lesson.

GUNTHER: Look, it doesn’t matter to me how you think of this. I focus on the facts, and the facts are, I am the King Of The Ring. And if you’re still the champion at SummerSlam, I’m going to challenge you for that title. And in terms of teaching me about the business, well, maybe you can, business is not my expertise. And also, I’m kind of waiting for it, because ever since I’ve stepped foot in this company, I’ve been waiting for somebody to teach me anything after that bell rings. I can’t teach you about business. But I can teach you about this great sport. This sport that I love and protect, with everything I have. So, you have two options. You either give me your stupid business lecture before our match at SummerSlam, and address me as King. Or you give it to me after and address me as World Heavyweight Champion.

Damian Priest: That’s good. GUNTHER, I respect what you can do this in ring, and I respect your IC Title Reign. But as your World Champion, I mean, what can you teach me what I already know. You and I at SummerSlam, look, we’re gonna go to war, right?

Drew McIntyre: Do you mind if address this first or they’re not going to shut up? CM Punk has been back for six months now, and the highlight of his return has been me. Let’s be honest, if I didn’t injure him, he would screw up, get fired, and he would have nowhere else to go, so you’re welcome, Punk. Anyways, gentlemen, hi, Drew McIntyre, nice to meet you, number one contender. You do realize I’m going to be World Heavyweight Champion in less than three weeks, don’t we?

Damian Priest: Drew, I want to be clear, I’m not looking past you, man. I just know what’s going to happen when me and you are done.

Drew McIntyre: You see, Priest, I’m trying to help you, I’m trying to lift you up. I want the best version of you possible. And brother, you’re spreading yourself too thin. Your Judgment Day, they’re screwing up, left and right, no offense. I mean, Dum-Dum went all the way to Saudi Arabia just to screw up. It seems ever since Mami got hurt, the real leader, your group has gone to hell, brother. That’s where I’m here to help. You got to start focusing on what’s important. Focus on you. Focus on that World Championship, because you don’t realize what’s coming to you. Let me help, let me paint you a picture, right now. Wade Barrett, Fit Finlay, William Regal, The British Bulldog, what do they all have in common? They’re all UK legends. Between them, they’ve all won exactly zero WWE World Championships. I’m the only person from the UK to ever win the World Title. I’ve won it three times, soon to be four.

Here’s some advice, do some tape study, watch Clash At The Castle, when I fought Roman Reigns, watch how crazy those fans were. They broke Roman, mentally. That’s Roman Reigns, he’s done it all. He’s been in the biggest matches possible. And if it wasn’t for Solo, I would’ve won that night. This is Scotland, this is my country. Now it’s time for a geography lesson, since you don’t teach geography in America. Generally speaking, that’s what I found out to be true. Don’t play up to them, I’m an American citizen, I’m just telling the truth here. Okay, geography lesson, last time Clash At The Castle, Whales was here, England is here, Scotland, way up here. That’s where I’m from. We’re the most passionate people in the world. In WWE, they’ve called me, The Terminator, The Warrior, The Psychopath. In Scotland, they just call me, Drew, because we’re all like that. You’re walking into a warzone. Those fans are going to break your spirit, break you mentally. I’ll break you, physically. So far, you’ve been overshadowed by two guys that are injured. One guy just got cleared, and I’m about to take your bloody title.

Damian Priest: That’s your game plan? To get under my skin? What? That’s your best shot at me? That the crowd is going to boo me? That’s going to affect me, Drew? Literally, I’ve made a living on proving people wrong. You know my story, so you know that’s not going to work. You want to talk about your truths, that’s how you get under people’s skins, you talk in truths. Let me ask you a question. Your wife is going to be there? What’s her name?

Drew McIntyre: You better should use your next bloody words, carefully. I’ll drop you where you stand if you continue down this path.

Damian Priest: Alright, Drew, listen, I could care less if she’s there or not. I just wanted to see if I could get under your skin. Clearly, I did. I wanted to see if you were man enough to do something about it.

First Match: Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh w/Finn Balor

This match started during the commercial break. Strowman catches McDonagh in mid-air. Strowman goes for a Delayed Press Slam, but McDonagh lands back on his feet. McDonagh repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Strowman. Strowman launches McDonagh to the corner. McDonagh side steps Strowman into the turnbuckles. Strowman turns McDonagh inside out. McDonagh regroups on the outside. Strowman gets distracted by Balor. McDonagh with a running haymaker. Strowman HeadButts McDonagh. Strowman punches McDonagh in the chest. Strowman with a Big Biel Throw. Strowman poses for the crowd. McDonagh avoids The Body Avalanche. McDonagh kicks Strowman in the gut. Strowman with a straight right hand. Strowman bodyslams McDonagh. Strowman kicks McDonagh in the ribs. Chop Exchange.

Strowman levels McDonagh with The Body Avalanche. McDonagh with an overhand chop. Strowman answers with another headbutt. Strowman launches McDonagh to the corner. McDonagh clips the left knee of Strowman. McDonagh sends Strowman shoulder first into the steel ring post. McDonagh scores a chop block on the floor. McDonagh has complete control of the match during the commercial break. McDonagh continues to work on the left leg of Strowman. Strowman with a Running Lariat. Strowman with a Back Body Drop. Balor pulls McDonagh out of the ring. Strowman delivers The Strowman Express. Strowman rolls McDonagh back into the ring. Strowman goes for a Running Powerslam, but Balor gets in the way. Strowman throws Balor into the ring. Carlito attacks Strowman behind the referee’s back. Strowman clotheslines Carlito off the ring apron. McDonagh HeadButts Strowman. Strowman connects with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam to pickup the victory. After the match, The Judgment Day gangs up on Strowman. Strowman proceeds to clear the ring. McDonagh clocks Strowman with a steel chair. Judgment Day proceeds to run away from Strowman.

Winner: Braun Strowman via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Liv Morgan. Does she have any remorse over how she beat Becky Lynch at King And Queen Of The Ring? Nope, but she didn’t know that Dominik Mysterio was going to come out and do what he did. Meanwhile, Becky the entire has crowing about how Liv has never beaten her. Technically because of Dominik, that sentiment is factual. But she’s not here to talk about Dominik tonight, she’s elated to be the Women’s World Champion. She has to defeat Becky straight up, that’s why she’s putting her title on the line in a Steel Cage Match. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour has only just begun. And if you don’t believe Liv, just watch her.

– Damian Priest wants Finn Balor to go find JD McDonagh and bring him back to the clubhouse so they can regroup.

– Ricochet is medically cleared to compete, and he wants to have a match with Bron Breakker. Adam Pearce tells Ricochet that Bron is not here tonight because he’s suspended for the week. Ilja Dragunov thanks Ricochet for having his back last week, and once he’s fully healed, he’s open to having another match. Ricochet tells Pearce to make the match official.

Second Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet

An Uncle Howdy QR Code flashed during Dragunov’s entrance. Ricochet starts things off with a running dropkick. Ricochet uppercuts Dragunov. Dragunov unloads three knife edge chops. Dragunov sends Ricochet to the corner. Ricochet dives over Dragunov. Dragunov goes for a German Suplex, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Ricochet with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Ricochet. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Dragunov with hammer elbows. Dragunov follows that with The Bridging Gotch Lift Suplex for a two count. Ricochet with forearm shivers. Dragunov answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Dragunov blocks a boot from Ricochet. Tip Up by Dragunov. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike that sends Ricochet to the floor.

Dragunov has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Dragunov with The Roundhouse Kick. Dragunov with a Snap German Suplex. Dragunov goes for The Constantine Special, but Ricochet counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Ricochet lands The Suicide Dive. Dragunov catches Ricochet in mid-air. Dragunov drives Ricochet ribs first into the ring apron. Ricochet is displaying his fighting spirit. Ricochet SuperKicks Dragunov from the apron. Ricochet with The Triangle MoonSault. Ricochet rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Ricochet goes for The 450 Splash, but Dragunov ducks out of the way.

Dragunov with a Running Boot. Ricochet uppercuts Dragunov. Ricochet with The Rolling Elbow. Dragunov responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special for a two count. Machine Gun Chops. Dragunov blocks The SuperKick. Dragunov with a big right hand. Dragunov PowerBombs Ricochet. Dragunov goes for The Coast To Coast Dropkick, but Ricochet counters with The SuperKick. Ricochet hits The Recoil for a two count. Ricochet ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dragunov with a palm strike. Ricochet with clubbing blows to Dragunov’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Ricochet with repeated headbutts. Ricochet sends Dragunov crashing into the canvas. Ricochet connects with The Shooting Star Press. Bron Breakker Spears Ricochet which forces the disqualification. After the match, Dragunov starts lighting up Breakker’s chest. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Dragunov. Breakker plants Dragunov with The Spear. Adam Pearce gives Breakker a big lecture.

Winner: Ricochet via Disqualification

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Adam Pearce still yelling at Bron Breakker. Pearce decides to take a meeting with Kiana James instead because he needs a drink.

– The New Day tries to trick The Miz into giving them a World Tag Team Title Match. Karrion Kross joins the conversation. Kofi wants Kross to stop with the wedge driving rhetoric and get to the point where he challenges them to a match. Kross just wants to help Xavier Woods because Kofi has already had his time in the sun. He believes in Woods, and he can’t help unless he drops this New Day crap. Kross tells Woods to watch AOP’s match. Woods refuses to break up a ten-year brotherhood. Will Kofi finally let Woods shine once he retires? If that’s the case, Kross can help with some early retirement plans. Woods tells Kross to AOP ready, because next week, The New Day will show The Final Testament how much they have left in the tank.

Third Match: The Creed Brothers w/Ivy Nile vs. The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament

AOP attacks The Creeds before the bell rings. Brutus with forearm shivers. Rezar with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam with a straight right hand. Akam puts his knee on the back of Brutus neck. Akam tags in Rezar. Assisted Knee Lift to Brutus for a two count. Rezar applies the cravate. Brutus gets back to a vertical base. Rezar pulls Brutus down to the mat. Rezar tags in Akam.

Akam stomps on Brutus chest. Akam sends Brutus to the corner. Brutus side steps Akam into the turnbuckles. Brutus tags in Julius. Julius with a flying forearm smash. Julius with a running shot to Rezar. Julius with a series of Northern Lights Suplex’s. Julius follows that with The MoonSault. Julius puts Akam on his shoulders. The Creeds prepare for The Brutus Ball. Scarlett throws Ivy into the steel ring steps. Meeting Of The Minds. Akam with The Uranage Slam. Akam tags in Rezar. AOP connects with What A Rush to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Authors Of Pain via Pinfall

– As Sheamus was making his way to the arena, we see in the distance Liv Morgan having a conversation with JD McDonagh. JD then proceeds to run away from Braun Strowman.

– We see Becky Lynch giving Lyra Valkyria a pep talk in the locker room. Saturday didn’t go their way. But it’s not about winning all the time, it’s about getting better every time. So they’ll win, learn, keep winning, keep learning until it’s time to walk away.

Rey Mysterio Promo

Carlito, my old friend, you do know that you were welcome into The LWO with open arms, right? And if you haven’t taken the path that you’ve taken, you would still be my brother. Oh, yes. But your jealously over Dragon Lee made you bitter. Your attack on Cruz Del Toro was a huge mistake. And hey, you can run to The Judgment Day, all day long, and maybe they’ll welcome you with open arms like I did. But those days are over. When we step into the ring tonight, you’re not going to find an old friend standing across from you, you’re going to find out what happens when you cross The LWO. You’re going to find out what happens when you cross Rey Mysterio.

Sheamus & Ludwig Kaiser Segment

Sheamus: I’m out of breath walking out here. Savannah, what’s the crack? Oh, man, I’m amped up just listening to all of you. How about that King Of The Ring? You enjoyed King Of The Ring? Great matches, right. Nothing but banger after banger, after banger, after banger, after banger. But sadly, no Sheamus. And why, because that little Ken-Doll, Ludwig, smashed my knee, and took me out. But am I bitter? Hell no, that’s the name of the game. But what I’m salty about, is that GUNTHER’s glorified coatrack did nothing but talk crap about me while I was sitting at home waiting to get cleared. But here’s a message for that little court jester, with the scrawny neck of his, I’m back, fella. And I cannot wait to get my hands on that pigeon chest of yours.

Ludwig Kaiser: Sheamus, Sheamus. Oh, fella, right here. Hey, up here. Can you even see me with those old peepers of yours? Do they still work? Yeah, I’m right here, it’s great to see you again. I just heard you out there, crying and complaining like you usually do, but once again, you’re blaming me for your loss at the King Of The Ring. Don’t blame me, blame GUNTHER, because GUNTHER is your King Of The Ring. And that means, no one else stood a chance anyway, especially not you, Sheamus. No, not you. You know, after weeks of hiding at home, acting tough online, being that keyboard warrior that you truly are, now you’re standing there and you’re trying to tell me what to do? You don’t tell Ludwig Kaiser what to do. Ludwig Kaiser operates on his own terms.

Sheamus: Oh my god, will you shut your bleedy mouth? I’ll tell you what, what you recking, Savannah? Do you want to sit here and listen to this garbage, or do I go get him?

Sheamus proceeds to get into a massive backstage brawl with Kaiser to close the segment.

Fourth Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane w/Dakota Kai

Valkyria blocks a boot from Sane. Valkyria with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Valkyria decks Sane with a back elbow smash. Valkyria with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria kicks Sane in the chest. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Sane. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sane knocks Valkyria off the top turnbuckle. Sane repeatedly kicks Valkyria in the ribs. Valkyria attacks the midsection of Sane. Sane with forearm shivers.

Sane drops Valkyria with The Spinning Back Fist. Sane walks the plank. Sane delivers The Sliding D. Sane repeatedly stomps on Valkyria’s chest. Sane hooks the outside leg for a one count. Sane ascends to the top turnbuckle. Valkyria with a flying forearm smash. Sane and Valkyria are trading back and forth shots. Sane gets Valkyria tied up in the tree of woe. Sane with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sane transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sane drags Valkyria to the corner. Sane goes for The Insane Elbow, but Valkyria gets her feet up in the air. Valkyria connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

– Damian Priest doesn’t know why Carlito is in the clubhouse when he’s not in The Judgment Day, and he has a match to prepare for. Finn Balor doesn’t know where Dominik Mysterio is. Does Priest have to handle the Braun Strowman problem because they’re too busy talking to Liv Morgan? Dominik finally arrives. Priest wants to know what Dominik is doing. Dom knows that he messed up. He did talk to Mami, and she knows that he was just trying to help. Priest says that Dominik better fix this tonight.

– Iyo Sky throws a major temper tantrum inside Damage CTRL’s locker room.

– Chad Gable gives The Alpha Academy another lecture in the backstage area. He was disappointed that Akira Tozawa couldn’t travel to Saudi Arabia. He wants to give Otis a chance to redeem himself by fighting Bronson Reed, and he better not let him down. Gable forces Otis to say, no matter what.

Fifth Match: Rey Mysterio w/The LWO vs. Carlito

Carlito is playing mind games with Mysterio. Carlito runs into Dragon Lee. Mysterio with forearm shivers. Mysterio rolls Carlito back into the ring. Carlito drives his knee into the midsection of Mysterio. Carlito repeatedly whips Mysterio back first into the turnbuckles. Carlito with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a one count. Carlito whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio kicks Carlito in the chest. Carlito catches Mysterio in mid-air. Carlito with a Running Powerslam into the turnbuckles. Carlito gets Mysterio tied up in the tree of woe. Carlito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Mysterio sends Carlito crotch first into the steel ring post. Carlito regains control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio with a chop/forearm combination. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Carlito. Carlito scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Carlito is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Carlito sends Mysterio to the corner. Mysterio kicks Carlito in the face.

Mysterio goes for a Hurricanrana, but Carlito counters with The Reverse PowerBomb. Carlito with The SuperPlex for a two count. Carlito transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carlito puts Mysterio on the top turnbuckle. Mysterio blocks The SuperPlex. Mysterio with clubbing blows to Carlito’s back. Mysterio HeadButts Carlito. Mysterio with The Flying Seated Senton. Mysterio with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Carlito reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Carlito. Carlito drops Mysterio with The TKO for a two count. Carlito goes for a Bodyslam, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio dropkicks Carlito into the middle rope. Carlito denies The 619.

Mysterio with a straight right hand. Carlito dropkicks Mysterio in mid-air. Mysterio fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mysterio drives Carlito shoulder first into the steel ring post. Finn Balor attacks Dragon Lee from behind. Balor launches Lee over the announce table. Mysterio with a Flying Seated Senton off the apron. Mysterio with The Apron Enzuigiri. Carlito decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Mysterio blocks The BackStabber. Mysterio sends Carlito face first into the middle rope. Mysterio connects with The 619. Mysterio drops the dime to pickup the victory. After the match, Mysterio tees off on Balor. Mysterio lays Balor flat on the announce table. Damian Priest joins the fray. Lee gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Priest nails Lee with The Razor’s Edge. Mysterio yanks Carlito off the apron. Mysterio dropkicks Priest into the middle rope. Mysterio blasts Balor off the apron. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Priest counters with The Switch Kick. Priest plants Mysterio with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Priest gives Balor and Carlito a look of disdain.

Winner: Rey Mysterio via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Bronson Reed vs. Otis w/Chad Gable

Reed starts things off with The Stinger Splash. Reed is throwing haymakers at Otis. Reed HeadButts Otis. Reed talks smack to Otis. Reed whips Otis across the ring. Reed scores the elbow knockdown. Reed drives Otis shoulder first into the steel ring post. Gable tells Otis to get up. Reed dropkicks Otis in the ropes. Reed sends Otis to the corner. Otis decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Otis drops Reed with a Running Lariat. Otis tees off on Reed. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Otis. Otis ducks under two clotheslines from Reed. Otis with a Running Crossbody Block. Otis bodyslams Reed. Otis is fired up. Otis levels Reed with The Body Avalanche. Otis starts shaking his hips. Gable climbs up to the apron to scold Otis. Gable wants Otis to keep his composure. Otis rips off his t-shirt. Otis continues to get distracted by Gable’s hard coaching. Reed SuperKicks Otis. Reed with a Senton Splash. Reed drags Otis to the corner. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

The Alpha Academy & Sami Zayn Segment

Chad Gable: Otis, what am I going to do with you? I mean, not only did you cost me my Intercontinental Championship on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, but I gave you a chance tonight to redeem yourself and you blew it. You know, I’m racking my brain all day long, trying to think what it’s going to take to get through to you, and I think I got it. You lack discipline, Otis. So tonight, I’m going to show you discipline, and I’m going to show you discipline in front of everybody here. Otis, I don’t want to do this, but you made me do this. Now, grab the rope. I said, grab the rope.

Gable takes off his leather belt.

You two, stand there and watch. This is what happens when you bring shame to The Alpha Academy. And Otis, just know, my friend, this is going to hurt me a lot more than it’s going to hurt you.

Maxxine prevents Gable from whipping Otis with the belt.

What’s the matter, Maxxine? This a little too much for you, huh? Are you going to cry? Is this hurting your feelings? Why don’t you do me a favor, and get the hell out of my ring, right now. Go, go, I said, get out and don’t come back. What about you, Tozawa? Do you have a problem? Do you have something to say? Say it. I didn’t think so. No, stand there, and watch.

Sami Zayn’s music hits.

Chad Gable: Hey, hey, turn that off. Sami, unless you’re out here to give me my rightful championship rematch, I suggest you turn around right now. This is Alpha Academy business. Keep your mind out of it, buddy. Stay out of it. Sami, Sami, hey, this is your last chance. I’m telling you, don’t take one more step.

Sami Zayn: What are you going to do, Chad? You think you’re pretty tough? You’re not. You are a weak little man. You have manipulated your way into opportunity after opportunity for the Intercontinental Championship, and every single time you did, you came up short. And when you did, you look to everyone else to blame. You blame all of these people, you blame me, you blame The Alpha Academy, but I got news for you. It’s nobody else’s fault, and it’s certainly not Otis’ fault. At the end of the day, you are the one that can’t get the job done.

Chad Gable: Sami, you don’t know what you’re talking about. I can get the job done any time that I want. I got the job done against you last week in this ring. And I would’ve got the job done on Saturday in Saudi if it wasn’t for this idiot, right here. So, right now, he gets his discipline.

Sami snatches the belt away from Gable.

Sami Zayn: What are you going to do, Otis? Are you going to listen to him? How much are going to listen to this guy? How much more crap are you going to take? I told you last week, you need to stop listening to him, you need to start listening to them. Listen to them, listen. You hear them? And if you can’t hear them, Otis, listen to this, listen to your heart, you know what the right thing to do is.

Gable gets into a big brawl with Sami. Otis pulls Sami off of Gable. Gable drops Sami with a German Suplex. Gable transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gable poses with the Intercontinental Title to close this segment.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark. Shayna didn’t care who won at King And Queen Of The Ring, because they all have the same limbs, and they all break the same way. Zoey knows that they can defeat Bianca BelAir and Jade Cargill. Zoey invites Bianca and Jade to Raw next week so they can get formally introduced. Sonya Deville interrupts the conversation. Zoey says that she doesn’t need Sonya’s help. Shayna reminds Sonya that she’s a former 3X Women’s Tag Team Champion. Shayna tells Sonya to walk away before she goes on another ACL rehab journey. Sonya appreciates their resume, but nobody in the locker room respects them. There is one team they haven’t beaten yet, and that’s Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

– Next week on Raw, Sheamus will battle Ludwig Kaiser. The New Day will collide with The Authors Of Pain. Plus, Damian Priest takes on Rey Mysterio.

Seventh Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch In A Steel Cage Match For The Women’s World Championship

This match started during the commercial break. Morgan rams Becky’s face against the steel ring. Morgan throws Becky into the steel. Morgan continues to jam Becky’s face against the steel. Morgan says hi to Rhea Ripley. Morgan climbs up to the top of the cage. Morgan repeatedly slams Becky’s face on the steel. Morgan sends Becky crashing into the canvas. Becky unloads a flurry of strikes. Morgan drives her knee into the midsection of Becky. Becky reverses out of the irish whip from Morgan. Morgan launches Becky over the top rope. Becky with a straight right hand. Morgan sweeps out the legs of Becky. Morgan repeatedly stomps on Becky’s chest. Morgan repeatedly dropkicks Becky against the steel. Morgan with clubbing shoulder blocks. Becky sends Morgan face first into the steel.

Becky with a series of Kawada Kicks. Becky uses the cage as a weapon. Becky with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Becky with two baseball slide dropkicks. Becky uppercuts Morgan in the ropes. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Morgan avoids The Guillotine Leg Drop. Morgan launches Becky face first into the steel. Morgan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Becky stops Morgan in her tracks. Morgan kicks Becky off the top rope. Becky with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Suplex. Morgan blocks The Dis-Arm-Her. Morgan hits The SpringBoard CodeBreaker for a two count. Morgan is displaying her frustration.

Morgan makes her way up to the top of the cage. Becky and Morgan are trading back and forth shots. Morgan decks Becky back inside the cage. Becky with a corner mount. Morgan PowerBombs Becky for a two count. Becky avoids The Oblivion. Morgan pulls Becky down to the mat. Becky drops Morgan with The Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Dominik Mysterio opens the cage door. Dominik wants Becky to escape the cage door. Judgment Day starts yelling at Dominik. Braun Strowman runs after The Judgment Day. Strowman nails Dominik with The Pounce. Dominik inadvertently slammed the cage door into Becky’s face. Morgan proceeds to escape the cage door to pickup the victory. After the match, Morgan kisses Dominik as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan via Cage Escape

