WWE Raw Results 5/5/25

CHI Health Center

Omaha, Nebraska

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Jey Uso & Logan Paul Segment

– Rusev vs. Otis w/The Alpha Academy

– GUNTHER & Adam Pearce Segment

– PENTA vs. JD McDonagh w/The Judgment Day

– Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria Segment

– Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker Segment

