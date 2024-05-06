WWE Raw Results 5/6/24

XL Center

Hartford, Connecticut

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Judgment Day & Adam Pearce Segment

Damian Priest: “Main Event” Jey Uso. You guys love him. Well, it seems to me like the entire country of France loved him, too. But in the end, that didn’t matter, because I’m still your World Heavyweight Champion, so all rise for your world champion. Now, I feel the need to speak about what went down with The Judgment Day at Backlash.

Finn Balor: Listen, big man, I’m sure we went over this a hundred times. Look, when me and JD apologized after Backlash, and we meant it. We’re sorry.

Damian Priest: We’re good. I get the apology. We’re fine, but that’s not what I’m talking about. I need to address what went down after the match. I need everybody to know, I want to do this publicly, because what went down after the match, that was on me. I lost my cool. You guys were there to help me, support me, make sure that I remained champion, and I am. So, for that, like it or not, I am. And for that, guys, sincerely, I’m sorry, and thank you. JD, I do appreciate you, man. And Finn, you’re my brother, dog.

– The Judgment Day had a big hug in the center of the ring.

Damian Priest: Alright, enough. Back to business, because I’m still the champion, we’re still the most dominant faction in this entire damn business. And Finn Balor is your next King Of The Ring.

Finn Balor: Oh yeah, and seeing as, poor Drew McIntyre isn’t medically cleared tonight, guess who gets a first-round bye in the King Of The Ring Tournament? Me. And boys, do you know what that means? That’s the first step in the prince becoming a king.

Damian Priest: Bow down to the king.

Finn Balor: Yeah, so, Samantha, I need you to stand up, I need you to walk over here.

Adam Pearce: Hold on, hold on, hold on. Finn, I feel like you might be a bit confused. Yes, Drew McIntyre is out of the tournament, but you are not getting a first-round bye. What, you don’t like that? Well, that’s too damn bad. You don’t run Monday Night Raw, I do. Being crowned, King Of The Ring, is one of the biggest honors in WWE, so if you’re going to win it, you’re damn sure going to earned it. So, Judgment Day, clear the ring, because what happened at Backlash will not happen tonight. Finn Balor, your match is next, and your new opponent is “Main Event” Jey Uso.

First Match: Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso In A First Round Match In The 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Balor with a quick rollup for a two count. Balor applies a side headlock. Jey whips Balor across the ring. Balor drops Jey with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Balor applies an arm-bar. Balor grabs a side wrist lock. Jey with a double leg takedown. Jey with The La Magistral for a two count. Balor kicks Jey in the gut. Balor brings Jey to the corner. Balor is throwing haymakers at Jey. Balor repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. Balor slams Jey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jey ducks a clothesline from Balor. Jey tees off on Balor. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey dives over Balor. Jey with a big right hand. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey goes for The Sunset Flip, but Balor counters with a basement dropkick for a two count. Balor with clubbing elbow strikes. Balor stomps on Jey’s face. Balor flexes his muscles.

Balor with a forearm shot across the back of Jey’s neck. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Jey backs Balor into the ropes. Balor ducks a clothesline from Jey. Balor with a knife edge chop. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Balor follows that with a blistering chop for a two count. Balor with another haymaker. Balor rams Jey’s face across the top strand. Jey dumps Balor out of the ring. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Balor regroups on the outside. Balor delivers a gut punch in mid-air. Balor drives Jey face first into the steel ring post. Balor launches Jey over the announce table. Balor mocks Jey. Jey regains control of the match during the commercial break. Corner Mount Exchange. Balor with a quick chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Balor with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Balor goes back to the rear chin lock.

Jey with heavy bodyshots. Balor drives his knee into the midsection of Jey. Jey unloads a series of haymakers. Balor launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with The Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey plays to the crowd. Jey goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Balor counters with a Running Lariat. Balor is putting the boots to Jey’s chest. Jey goes for a Bodyslam, but Balor lands back on his feet. Balor rakes the eyes of Jey. Balor with The Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Jey blocks The SlingBlade. Jey ducks a clothesline from Balor. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Balor. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey SuperKicks Balor. Balor avoids The Uso Splash. Balor blasts Jey with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor goes for The Coupe De Grace, but Jey ducks out of the way. Jey Spears Balor for a two count. Jey gets distracted by Drew McIntyre. Balor rolls Jey over for a two count. Balor drops Jey with The SlingBlade. Balor goes for The Shotgun Dropkick, but Jey counters with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jey Uso via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of the epic GUNTHER/Sheamus match from Clash At The Castle 2022.

– Drew McIntyre is pissed at Adam Pearce for putting Jey Uso in his spot in the King Of The Ring Tournament. He doesn’t care that his shoulder is messed up, he’s willing to push through like a man, unlike CM Punk. Pearce says that he’s not the bad guy here when he’s looking out for McIntyre’s health. McIntyre tells Pearce that he’s sick of the nonsense and drives out of the XL Center. Right as McIntyre leaves, CM Punk arrives to the building. Punk wants Pearce to tell the folks in the truck to play his music because he’s got something to say.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Ricochet. He’s been on a roll lately picking up some very impressive victories. What will be his biggest challenge in fighting Ilja Dragunov for the first time? Although he’s very aware of Ilja, and everything he accomplished in NXT, this is the King Of The Ring. This is the first step to defining a legacy. Braun Strowman interrupts the conversation. Ricochet says that it’s good to have Braun back home. Cathy asks Braun why he injected himself in Judgment Day business last week. It’s simple, he will always stand up for the little guys, and he can’t stand bullies. Braun tells Ricochet to go out there and show the world why they call him King Ricochet.

CM Punk Promo

Is it good to be alive on Monday night in Hartford, Connecticut or what? My apologies for showing up a little bit late, I’ve had a weekend. I got locked inside headquarters in Stamford. By the time I got out, which was a couple short hours ago, it dawned on me that we’re in the XL Center, so I drove straight here to be with you beautiful maniacs. I also drove here to get in a fight with Drew McIntyre, but apparently, he has left the building. So, Pat McAfee, last week, you recall, I said, just to get under Drew’s skin, as he sat in the cheap seats. I said, I can do my business in a shorter amount of time than he was the World Heavyweight Champion, which is five minutes and forty-six seconds, right? Not that I’m trying to make that a thing or anything, but five minutes and forty-six seconds. Since I came to pick a fight, and since he left, this is not going to be a popular decision, but what if today we go over time? What if I stay here long enough for Drew to come back, because you know he’s at a red light, right now, he just left. And you know, he’s not texting his wife, he’s scrolling through Twitter. So, please, get your phones out, take your pictures, you too, Pat.

Tweet at him right now that I am live and in living color, right here. And if he’s not a coward, and I know that’s a big ask, if Drew McIntyre is not a coward, he will turn around, and he will come back to this building. And in this ring, on top of the ice that Gordie Howe skated on for the Hartford Whalers, he can catch the beating that he deserves. I mean what I say, ladies and gentlemen, I’ll hold this show hostage. So, I would ask you guys, what do you want to talk about, to kill some time, but that’s somebody else’s deal. So, I’ll ask you this, can I tell you a story? Alright, it’s a little bit of a recap if you will. Back in January, inside the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre DDT’d me so hard, that I posted my arm to prevent the brunt of the damage to the back of my neck, and I tore my triceps off the bone. And I was heartbroken, you were, too, thank you. I thought Drew ruined my WrestleMania dreams. But I had a good cry about it, I had a great surgery, I picked myself back up, and I realized that Drew McIntyre didn’t ruin anything. If anything, he postponed my WrestleMania dreams, maybe delayed is a better word, because in baseball, they call me a five-tool player. I can do everything. I can do commentary, and that’s what I did at WrestleMania. Five-tool player, Drew McIntyre, just a tool, and we’re waiting. For weeks, that turned into months, I had to tune into this show that I was excited to be back on and listen to this guy run his mouth about how he prayed for me to be injured, and he was proud that I’m injured.

And he prayed for this, he picked a fight, he picked a very personal fight with the pettiest man on the roster, maybe even on earth. And I said last week, I’m going to make his life a living hell, that’s exactly what I plan on doing. But his bitching and complaining went from, I injured CM Punk to CM Punk ruin my WrestleMania plans, CM Punk ruin my title aspirations, CM Punk broke my elbow. He’s a hater, he hates the way I look, he hates the way I walk, he hates the way I talk, but when I tune in, all he does is talk about me, all he does is sit in the ring like me, all he does is try to speak like me. He tries to be me, and it dawned on me, that Drew McIntyre, do you hate me, or do you hate yourself? Because you’re a choke artist, not like I’m a choke artist, Pat, too very different things. Drew McIntyre prayed for this. I’m the unforgiving consequences to his actions. Drew, you prayed for this, and I broke your elbow. And if you show up now, or the next time I see you, I’m going to break your face. And then I’m going to break your heart. And all this praying you do, I don’t know if you’re god fearing man, but the fact that you haven’t showed up yet tells me that there’s one thing you do fear. One name, three syllables, CM Punk. I’m going to find you. If you make me go to Glasgow, Scotland, I’m going to hide in a bowl of Haggas and I’m going to pop out and I’m going to break your face.

Second Match: Iyo Sky w/Damage CTRL vs. Natalya In A First Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Natalya with a Wrist Lock Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Natalya with a single leg takedown. Natalya applies a leg lock. Sky repeatedly kicks Natalya in the chest. Natalya stomps on the midsection of Sky. Sky blocks The Sharpshooter. Sky decks Natalya with a back elbow smash. Sky with a chop/forearm combination. Natalya launches Sky over the top rope. Sky rocks Natalya with a forearm smash. Natalya slides out of the ring. Sky kicks Natalya in the chest. Natalya avoids The Quebrada. Natalya ducks a clothesline from Sky. Natalya with The Slingshot Atomic Drop into the ring apron. Natalya with The Big Boot. Natalya rolls Sky back into the ring. Natalya hooks the outside leg for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sky drives Natalya face first into the middle rope.

Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange. Sky with The Shotei. Natalya responds with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Sky kicks Natalya in the face. Sky ascends to the top turnbuckle. Natalya is throwing haymakers at Sky. Natalya with The SuperPlex for a two count. Sky applies The STF. Natalya gets back to a vertical base. Natalya with elbows into the midsection of Sky. Sky with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sky follows that with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Natalya blocks The Tiger Driver. Rollup Exchange. Natalya with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Natalya goes for The Slingshot Atomic Drop, but Sky blocks it. Dakota Kai runs interference. Natalya applies The Sharpshooter. Sky drives Natalya neck first into the turnbuckles. Sky hits The Shotgun Meteora. Sky connects with Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Dakota Kai grabs a microphone. Two years ago, Damage CTRL arrived and took out Becky Lynch. Kai will be replacing Asuka in the QOTR due to an injury. She will bring the fight to Lyra Valkyria. She pokes fun at the what chants from the Hartford crowd. Bianca and Jade should enjoy those tag titles as long as they can. After Becky is done with her charity case, Liv Morgan, Damage CTRL is coming for everything whether you like it or not.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– Ilja Dragunov Vignette.

Third Match: Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov In A First Round Match In The 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

Ricochet dodges The Running Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Dragunov sends Ricochet across the ring. Ricochet ducks under two clotheslines from Dragunov. Ricochet slips over Dragunov’s back. Dragunov blocks a boot from Ricochet. Ricochet dodges The Leaping Boot. Dragunov drops Ricochet with a knife edge chop. Ricochet pops back on his feet. Dragunov with a blistering chop. Ricochet blocks The Deadlift German Suplex. Ricochet decks Dragunov with a back elbow smash. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ricochet answers with a Pump Knee Strike. Chop Exchange. Ricochet sends Dragunov to the corner. Dragunov launches Ricochet over the top rope. Ricochet with The Apron Enzuigiri. Ricochet with a flying clothesline. Ricochet follows that with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Dragunov avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dragunov kcks Ricochet in the face. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s. Ricochet with a back elbow smash. Dragunov catches Ricochet in mid-air. Dragunov goes for a German Suplex, but Ricochet lands back on his feet.

Ricochet sends Dragunov to the ring apron. Ricochet with a Springboard Leg Lariat. Dragunov avoids The Triangle MoonSault. Dragunov with The Release German Suplex on the floor. Dragunov rolls Ricochet back into the ring. Dragunov with The Flying Dropkick for a two count. Dragunov drags Ricochet to the corner. Dragunov ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ricochet with a straight right hand. Dragunov with repeated headbutts. Ricochet follows that with The Springboard FrankenSteiner. Ricochet lands Two Suicide Dives. Ricochet hits The Fosbury Flop. Ricochet has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange. Dragunov goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Ricochet sends Dragunov face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Ricochet’s neck.

Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special for a two count. Dragunov with a Diving Senton Bomb for a two count. Machine Gun Chops. Dragunov with clubbing boot scrapes. Ricochet SuperKicks Dragunov. Dragunov fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dragunov with a Front Boot. Ricochet answers with The Spinning Heel Kick. Ricochet with a Rolling Death Valley Driver. Ricochet with The LionSault for a two count. Ricochet dives over Dragunov. Dragunov drives his knee into the midsection of Ricochet. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Ricochet lands back on his feet. Ricochet dodges The Discus Chop. Ricochet drills Dragunov with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ricochet goes for The LionSault, but Dragunov counters with a knife edge chop. Dragunov PowerBombs Ricochet. Dragunov hits The H-Bomb. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Ricochet counters with The Recoil for a two count. Ricochet ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dragunov with a palm strike. Dragunov with The SuperPlex. Dragunov connects with The Running H-Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Dragunov shakes hands with Ricochet.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sheamus. How has he been preparing for tonight’s main event? What people may not know is that he went through medical procedure after medical procedure to make sure he got back to a WWE ring. There’s no love lost between him and GUNTHER. He gets under Sheamus skin more than anybody in his career. They had a banger at Clash At The Castle and WrestleMania. Banger after banger. He’s going to kick his arse, and become a two-time King Of The Ring Winner.

– R-Truth wants The Awesome Truth to put their World Tag Team Titles on the line against Uconn’s Men’s Basketball Team. Truth calls NCAA an indie promotion. Miz says that they can’t fight the huskies because they are a basketball team. Adam Pearce looks completely flustered. Miz tells Truth that they need to talk. Pearce says that he needs a drink after they walk away. Bron Breakker walks into the screen. He wants to know why he’s not in the KOTR Tournament. Pearce tells Bron to go into his office and they can talk about it.

Fourth Match: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile In A First Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Stark drives Nile back first into the turnbuckles. Stark with forearm shivers. Stark drives her knee into the midsection of Nile. Nile reverses out of the irish whip from Stark. Stark lunges over Nile. Nile ducks a clothesline from Stark. Stark fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Stark clotheslines Nile. Forearm Exchange. Stark applies a side headlock. Stark whips Nile across the ring. Nile drops Stark with a shoulder tackle. Stark drops down on the canvas. Nile grapples around Stark. Nile applies The Rear Naked Choke. Stark rolls Nile over for a two count. Nile with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Nile pops back on her feet. Nile with a flying leg lariat. Nile with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Stark drives Nile throat first into the top rope.

Stark with The Apron Enzuigiri. Stark with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Stark puts Nile on the top turnbuckle. Stark with clubbing blows to Nile’s back. Nile blocks The Avalanche German Suplex. Nile drops Stark with The Avalanche Bulldog for a two count. Stark with a straight right hand. Stark dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Stark SuperKicks Nile. Stark with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Stark is displaying her frustration. Stark transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stark stomps on Nile’s back. Stark ascends to the top turnbuckle. Nile slaps Stark in the chest. Nile is throwing haymakers at Stark. Stark blocks The SuperPlex. Stark and Nile are trading back and forth shots. Stark dumps Nile face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Stark with The Half & Half Suplex. Stark connects with The Z360 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zoey Stark via Pinfall

– Damian Priest tells Finn Balor to take it easy, it’s just one less, he’s still the prince. He wants Finn and JD to take care of Braun Strowman. Dominik Mysterio walks into the clubhouse with Carlito. Priest hasn’t forgot that Carlito cost him his match with Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico last year. If Carlito is looking for friends, he’s not going to find them in The Judgment Day. Carlito knows that Judgment Day runs Raw, and that’s cool. Carlito admits that he needs help against The LWO. It’s the, you scratch my back; I scratch your back scenario for Carlito. Priest tells Dominik to make Carlito leave the clubhouse now.

– Lyra Valkyria Vignette.

Fifth Match: Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

Gable ducks a clothesline from Reed. Chop Exchange. Reed drops Gable with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Reed goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Gable ducks out of the way. Gable with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Gable goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Reed ducks out of the way. Reed with a Running Senton Splash. Reed ascends to the top turnbuckle. Gable with The Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Sami Zayn tackles Gable which forces the referee to call off the match.

After the match, Zayn tees off on Reed. Zayn repeatedly stomps on Reed’s chest. Zayn clotheslines Reed over the top rope. Gable drops Zayn with a German Suplex. Gable starts flexing his muscles. Zayn nails Gable with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Reed counters with Two Uranage Slams. Reed stands tall over Zayn and Gable. Reed runs into Adam Pearce in the gorilla position. Pearce asks Reed if he can control himself. All Reed cares about is the Intercontinental Championship. If he wants control, he knows what to do.

Match Result: No-Contest

GUNTHER Promo

Tonight, I’m facing Sheamus in the first round of the KOTR Tournament. And I already heard that Sheamus is very concerned about putting banger after banger. Well, I don’t care about bangers. I care about being the greatest of all time. And if I have to expose Sheamus, again, for the weak minded, people pleasing person that he is, so be it. He will be no obstacle for me to win the KOTR Tournament. Already the general of the ring, soon to be your king of the ring.

Becky Lynch Segment

