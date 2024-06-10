WWE Raw Results 6/10/24

Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre Segment

Drew McIntyre: There’s five days. I’m not focused on anything else, but right now. In five days, at Clash At The Castle, who’s ready for a new World Champion? To say I’m looking forward to facing Damian Priest, but wherever Priest goes, we know The Judgment Day are scurrying behind him every single time. And Priest, I don’t give a damn.

Damian Priest: Drew, you got your shot at Clash, but you’re still out here making excuses. Last week, you said I made this personal. Why? Because I made you look stupid playing your own game. No, Drew, you just made this personal right now. You’re out here trying to tell these people that I need The Judgment Day to be champion. This title, it’s not The Judgment Day’s World Title. And this title that you’re obsessed with, that you’re looking at right now, you’re forgetting about the man that holds it. Drew, on Saturday, I’m heading into your territory, in front of your people, and I’m going to put you down. And as much as I love my crew, I don’t need The Judgment Day or anyone else to be champ. I’m champ because I’m Damian Priest.

Drew McIntyre: It’s a fine speech, but at this point, I don’t give a damn what you have to say. I hope you enjoyed your time with the title, because on Saturday, it belongs to Drew McIntyre. And the only bloody chance you have in the world are these idiots, right here.

Damian Priest: Oh, man, stop. Give it a rest. You’re unbelievable. You’re still passing blame. I’ll tell you what. I’ll give you an out, I’ll make this really simple for you. I have an idea. How about tonight, you go one-on-one with Finn Balor? And if you beat him, which I know you can’t, The Judgment Day is barred from ringside at Clash At The Castle. But when Finn Balor beats you, not because I need them there, but I want them there, front and center. I want them to have the honor and the privilege of watching me beat you in your home.

Drew McIntyre: You got a respect a man who’s willing to dig his own grave. I’m going to beat Finn Balor. And I hope next Monday you’re man enough to shake my hand, because on Saturday, I’m going to embarrass you, humiliate you, and I’ll be standing here next week, World Heavyweight Champion. Hit my music.

– Dominik Mysterio finds Liv Morgan inside The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse. Liv says that she wants to see Dominik later, and she’s holding a hotel room key. Dominik wants nothing to do with her. Liv says that a gorgeous man shouldn’t be with a girl who makes him call her, Mami. A gorgeous man should be with a girl that’s not afraid to call him, daddy. If Dominik changes his mind, Liv will be in the hotel waiting.

– We get a video recap of Damian Priest & Zelina Vega attending the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York.

First Match: Iyo Sky w/Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria side steps Sky into the turnbuckles. Valkyria repeatedly stomps on Sky’s chest. Valkyria with forearm shivers. The referee admonishes Valkyria. Sky kicks Valkyria in the gut. Sky pulls Valkyria down to the mat. Sky with a flurry of strikes. Sky stands on Valkyria’s hair. Sky with clubbing blows to Valkyria’s back. Sky kicks Valkyria in the chest. Sky sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria dives over Sky. Valkyria with a leg sweep. Valkyria dropkicks Sky. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Valkyria talks smack to Sky. Sky slaps Valkyria in the face. Valkyria with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Valkyria tees off on Sky’s back. Valkyria repeatedly drives her knee into the midsection of Sky. Valkyria whips Sky across the ring. Sky dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Sky showcases her athleticism. Valkyria blocks a boot from Sky. Valkyria with a double leg takedown. Valkyria applies The Pendulum Lock. Valkyria with The European Clutch for a two count.

Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sky avoids The Diving Dropkick. Sky pulls Valkyria off the ring apron. Sky with The Springboard MoonSault to the outside. Sky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Valkyria with a deep arm-drag. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Sky. Valkyria with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Valkyria with two clotheslines. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria drops Sky with The Spinning Heel Kick. Valkyria with The Missile Dropkick. Valkyria with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Sky hammers down on the back of Valkyria’s neck. Sky sends Valkyria face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Sky with a Double Underhook BackBreaker.

Sky walks over the midsection of Valkyria. Valkyria avoids The MoonSault. Sky denies The NightWing. Valkyria rolls Sky over for a two count. Sky with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Sky drives Valkyria face first into the middle rope. Valkyria catches Sky in mid-air. Valkyria connects with The NightWing for a two count. Dakota Kai attacks Valkyria behind the referee’s back. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Sky knocks Valkyria off the top turnbuckle. Sky with The Shotgun Meteora. Sky goes for The MoonSault, but Valkyria gets her knees up in the air. Valkyria drops Sky with The Tornado DDT. Valkyria goes for The NightWing, but Sky counters with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, Damage CTRL gangs up on Valkyria. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– Dominik tells Carlito & The Judgment Day about what happened with Liv Morgan. Carlito says that it’s cool that Liv gave Dom her room key. Balor doesn’t think that’s cool.

– The Miz asks Sami Zayn if he knows where R-Truth is? Good things don’t happen when Truth is left to his own accord. Sami runs into Maxxine Dupri and Tozawa. Maxxine tells Sami that she’ll be fine following her ankle injury. Sami apologies for dragging them into the middle of his problem with Chad Gable. Maxxine did see the actual footage from last week. Sami doesn’t want to be a broken record. They don’t have to deal with Gable’s nonsense. Sami is sympathetic towards Otis given everything he went through in The Bloodline. Otis lost everything, and Gable gave him purpose. Sami knows how special Otis could be if he would just stop listening to Gable’s rhetoric. Sami tells Otis that he’ll see him in the ring.

Ludwig Kaiser Promo

I’m fully aware of the things that have been said about me by simpletons. That I’m just a sidekick. That I’m nothing more than GUNTHER’s mouthpiece. Well, last week, I did not beat Sheamus by talk. I did not beat Sheamus with anyone’s help. I beat Sheamus with A-Plus Talent and A-Plus Ruthlessness. Go ask, Sheamus. Ask him how it was possible for a talking ken-doll to absolutely destroy his knee. Ludwig Kaiser is not going to be taken lightly. I am design for greatness. I belong at the top. And anyone that dares to step in my way will be eliminated. A loud-mouth clown, eliminated. A weak tag team partner, eliminated. A WWE Legend, eliminated. The Rise of Kaiser has begun, and soon, you will call me Mr. Money In The Bank.

Second Match: Braun Strowman & The LWO w/Zelina Vega vs. Carlito & The Judgment Day In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

